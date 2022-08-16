Global Photoresist Market Report (2022 to 2026) - Featuring Dow, Sumitomo Chemical and JSR Among Others

DUBLIN, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Photoresist Market (ArF, KrF, I-Line, G-Line & EUV): Insights & Forecast with Potential Impact of COVID-19 (2022-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global photoresist market is expected to record a value of US$4.17 billion in 2026, progressing at a CAGR of 4.78%, over the period 2022-2026.

Factors such as growing population, increasing penetration of smartphones, accelerating shipments of silicon wafers, rising demand for consumer electronics and surging popularity of wearable devices would drive the growth of the market. However, the market growth would be challenged by fluctuating prices of crude oil, rising concerns regarding occupational and health disorders and limited consumption and taxation policies in emerging economies.

A few notable trends include escalating demand for display technology, growing acceptance of nanotechnology, increasing application in semiconductor industry and advancements in material technology.

The global photoresist market has been segmented on the basis of type and applications. On the basis of type, the global market can be bifurcated into ArF Photoresist, KrF photoresist, I-Line photoresist, G-Line photoresist and Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) photoresist. Whereas, the global photoresist market is divided into semiconductors & ICs, liquid crystal displays (LCDs), printed circuit boards (PCBs) and others, in terms of application.

The fastest growing regional market was Asia Pacific due to the rising production of nm-based chips in the region, emerging technologies such as AI, 5G, and IoT creating the demand for more complex ICs and chips, surge in demand for the high component-density of devices along with growing population and rise in the disposable income.

Scope of the report

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the global photoresist market with potential impact of COVID-19.

The major regional and country markets ( Asia Pacific , North America , Europe and RoW) have been analyzed.

, , and RoW) have been analyzed. The market dynamics such as growth drivers, market trends and challenges are analyzed in-depth.

The competitive landscape of the market, along with the company profiles of leading players (Dow Inc., Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd., JSR Corporation and Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd.) are also presented in detail.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Overview

2. Impact of COVID-19

2.1 Disruption in Semiconductor Market

2.2 Decline in Flat Panel Display Demand

2.3 Decreased Demand from Automotive Industry



3. Global Market Analysis

3.1 Global Photoresist Market by Value

3.2 Global Photoresist Market Forecast by Value

3.3 Global Photoresist Market by Type

3.3.1 Global ArF Photoresist Market by Value

3.3.2 Global ArF Photoresist Market Forecast by Value

3.3.3 Global KrF Photoresist Market by Value

3.3.4 Global KrF Photoresist Market Forecast by Value

3.3.5 Global I-Line Photoresist Market by Value

3.3.6 Global I-Line Photoresist Market Forecast by Value

3.3.7 Global G-Line Photoresist Market by Value

3.3.8 Global G-Line Photoresist Market Forecast by Value

3.3.9 Global Extreme Ultraviolet (EUV) Photoresist Market Forecast by Value

3.4 Global Photoresist Market by Application

3.4.1 Global Semiconductors & ICs Photoresist Market by Value

3.4.2 Global Semiconductors & ICs Photoresist Market Forecast by Value

3.4.3 Global Liquid Crystal Displays (LCDs) Photoresist Market by Value

3.4.4 Global Liquid Crystal Displays (LCDs) Photoresist Market Forecast by Value

3.4.5 Global Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Photoresist Market by Value

3.4.6 Global Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs) Photoresist Market Forecast by Value

3.5 Global Photoresist Market by Region

3.6 Global Photoresist Shipment Volume

3.7 Global Photoresist Shipment Volume Forecast

3.8 Global Photoresist Shipment Volume by Type

3.8.1 Global Photoresist Type Shipment Volume

3.8.2 Global Photoresist Type Shipment Volume Forecast



4. Regional Market Analysis



5. Market Dynamics

5.1 Growth Drivers

5.1.1 Growing Population

5.1.2 Increasing Penetration of Smartphones

5.1.3 Accelerating Shipments of Silicon Wafer

5.1.4 Rising Demand for Consumer Electronics

5.1.5 Surging Popularity of Wearable Devices

5.2 Key Trends and Developments

5.2.1 Escalating Demand for Display Technology

5.2.2 Growing Acceptance of Nanotechnology

5.2.3 Increasing Application in Semiconductor Industry

5.2.4 Advancements in Material Technology

5.3 Challenges

5.3.1 Fluctuating Prices of Crude Oil

5.3.2 Rising Concerns Regarding Occupational & Health Disorders

5.3.3 Limited Consumption & Taxation Policies in Emerging Economies



6. Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Market

6.1.1 Global Photoresist Market Volume Share by Key Players

6.1.2 Global Photoresist G/I Line Market Volume Share by Key Players

6.1.3 Global Photoresist KrF Market Volume Share by Key Players

6.1.4 Global Photoresist ArF Market Volume Share by Key Players

6.1.5 Global Photoresist EUV Market Volume Share by Key Players



7. Company Profiles

7.1 Dow Inc. (The Dow Chemical Company)

7.1.1 Business Overview

7.2 Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

7.2.1 Business Overview

7.3 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Fujifilm Electronics Material Co., Ltd.)

7.3.1 Business Overview

7.4 Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

7.4.1 Business Overview

7.5 JSR Corporation

7.5.1 Business Overview

7.6 Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd.

7.6.1 Business Overview

