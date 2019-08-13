Global Phototherapy Equipment Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Phototherapy Equipment market worldwide is projected to grow by US$131.4 Million, guided by a compounded growth of 4%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Long lamp, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.4%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$53.4 Million by the year 2025, Long lamp will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.5% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$5.4 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$18.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Long lamp will reach a market size of US$3.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.9% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$34 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Atom Medical Corporation (Japan); GE Healthcare (USA); Herbert Waldmann GmbH & Co. KG (Germany); National Biological Corporation (USA); Natus Medical, Inc. (USA); Nice Neötech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd. (India); Philips Lighting NV (The Netherlands); Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd. (India); The Daavlin Company (USA)

PHOTOTHERAPY EQUIPMENT MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Phototherapy - A Review

LED Phototherapy for Neonatal Jaundice

Phototherapy Equipment with Fluorescent Lamps

Global Phototherapy Equipment Market Set for a Robust Growth

Global Competitor Market Shares

Phototherapy Equipment Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Fiber optic (Type) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning

for 2019 & 2025

CFL (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 & 2025

LED (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %): 2019 & 2025

Long lamp (Type) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Incidence of Skin Diseases and Neonatal JaundiceProvides the Cornerstone for Phototherapy Equipment MarketIncreasing Number of Preterm Births to Drive the Adoption ofPhototherapy EquipmentHospitals Account for the Largest Market Share, Home Care toWitness Rapid GrowthTechnological Innovations Boost the Phototherapy Equipment Market

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Phototherapy Equipment Global Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 2: Phototherapy Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 3: Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Shift Across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 4: Skin Diseases (Application) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 5: Skin Diseases (Application) Global Historic Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017 Table 6: Skin Diseases (Application) Distribution of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 7: Neonatal Jaundice (Application) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025 Table 8: Neonatal Jaundice (Application) Analysis of Historic Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017 Table 9: Neonatal Jaundice (Application) Global Market Share Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 10: Long lamp (Type) World Market by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 11: Long lamp (Type) Historic Market Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 12: Long lamp (Type) Market Share Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 13: CFL (Type) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 14: CFL (Type) Historic Market Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 15: CFL (Type) Market Sales Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 16: LED (Type) Geographic Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 17: LED (Type) Region Wise Breakdown of Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 18: LED (Type) Market Share Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 19: Fiber optic (Type) World Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025 Table 20: Fiber optic (Type) Market Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017 Table 21: Fiber optic (Type) Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures US Phototherapy Equipment Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025 Fiber optic (Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025 CFL (Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US: 2019 & 2025 LED (Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025 Long lamp (Type) Market in the US: Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025 Table 22: United States Phototherapy Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 23: Phototherapy Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 24: Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Breakdown in the United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 25: United States Phototherapy Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 26: Phototherapy Equipment Market in the United States by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 27: United States Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 CANADA Table 28: Canadian Phototherapy Equipment Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 29: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Canada: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017 Table 30: Canadian Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 31: Canadian Phototherapy Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 32: Canadian Phototherapy Equipment Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 33: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Canada: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025 JAPAN Table 34: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Phototherapy Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 35: Japanese Phototherapy Equipment Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 36: Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Shift in Japan by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 37: Japanese Market for Phototherapy Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period 2018-2025 Table 38: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Japan: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017 Table 39: Japanese Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 CHINA Table 40: Chinese Demand for Phototherapy Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 41: Phototherapy Equipment Market Review in China in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 42: Chinese Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 43: Chinese Phototherapy Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 44: Phototherapy Equipment Historic Market Analysis in China in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 45: Chinese Phototherapy Equipment Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures European Phototherapy Equipment Market: Competitor Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Fiber optic (Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe: 2019 & 2025 CFL (Type) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025 LED (Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025 Long lamp (Type) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025 Table 46: European Phototherapy Equipment Market Demand Scenario by Region/Country in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 47: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Europe: A Historic MARKET Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017 Table 48: European Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 49: European Phototherapy Equipment Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 Table 50: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017 Table 51: European Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 52: European Phototherapy Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025 Table 53: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 54: European Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 FRANCE Table 55: Phototherapy Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis in France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 Table 56: French Phototherapy Equipment Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 57: French Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 58: Phototherapy Equipment Market in France by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 59: French Phototherapy Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 60: French Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 GERMANY Table 61: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Germany: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025 Table 62: German Phototherapy Equipment Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 63: Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Distribution in Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 64: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Germany: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 65: German Phototherapy Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 66: German Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ITALY Table 67: Italian Demand for Phototherapy Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 68: Phototherapy Equipment Market Review in Italy in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 69: Italian Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 70: Italian Phototherapy Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 71: Phototherapy Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 72: Italian Phototherapy Equipment Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 UNITED KINGDOM Table 73: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Phototherapy Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 74: United Kingdom Phototherapy Equipment Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 75: Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Shift in United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 76: United Kingdom Market for Phototherapy Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period 2018-2025 Table 77: Phototherapy Equipment Market in United Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017 Table 78: United Kingdom Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 SPAIN Table 79: Spanish Phototherapy Equipment Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 80: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Spain: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017 Table 81: Spanish Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 82: Spanish Phototherapy Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 83: Spanish Phototherapy Equipment Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 84: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Spain: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025 RUSSIA Table 85: Russian Phototherapy Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 86: Phototherapy Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 87: Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Breakdown in the Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 88: Russian Phototherapy Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 89: Phototherapy Equipment Market in the Russia by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 90: Russian Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF EUROPE Table 91: Rest of Europe Phototherapy Equipment Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 Table 92: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Rest of Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017 Table 93: Rest of Europe Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 94: Rest of Europe Phototherapy Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025 Table 95: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Rest of Europe in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 96: Rest of Europe Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ASIA-PACIFIC Table 97: Asia-Pacific Phototherapy Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 98: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period 2009-2017 Table 99: Asia-Pacific Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Analysis by Region Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 100: Phototherapy Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 Table 101: Asia-Pacific Phototherapy Equipment Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 102: Asia-Pacific Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 103: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Asia-Pacific by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 104: Asia-Pacific Phototherapy Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 105: Asia-Pacific Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 AUSTRALIA Table 106: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Australia: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025 Table 107: Australian Phototherapy Equipment Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 108: Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Distribution in Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 109: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Australia: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 110: Australian Phototherapy Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 111: Australian Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 INDIA Table 112: Indian Phototherapy Equipment Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 113: Phototherapy Equipment Market in India: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017 Table 114: Indian Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 115: Indian Phototherapy Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 116: Indian Phototherapy Equipment Historic Market Review by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 117: Phototherapy Equipment Market in India: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025 SOUTH KOREA Table 118: Phototherapy Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025 Table 119: South Korean Phototherapy Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 120: Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 121: Phototherapy Equipment Market in South Korea: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 122: South Korean Phototherapy Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 123: Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Distribution in South Korea by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC Table 124: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Phototherapy Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 125: Rest of Asia-Pacific Phototherapy Equipment Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 126: Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Shift in Rest of Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Phototherapy Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period 2018-2025 Table 128: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017 Table 129: Rest of Asia-Pacific Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 LATIN AMERICA Table 130: Latin American Phototherapy Equipment Market Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million : 2018-2025 Table 131: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Latin America in US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the Period 2009-2017 Table 132: Latin American Phototherapy Equipment Market Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 133: Latin American Demand for Phototherapy Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 134: Phototherapy Equipment Market Review in Latin America in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 135: Latin American Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 136: Latin American Phototherapy Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 137: Phototherapy Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Latin America in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 138: Latin American Phototherapy Equipment Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 ARGENTINA Table 139: Argentinean Phototherapy Equipment Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 Table 140: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Argentina: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017 Table 141: Argentinean Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 142: Argentinean Phototherapy Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025 Table 143: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Argentina in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 144: Argentinean Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 BRAZIL Table 145: Phototherapy Equipment Quantitative Demand Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 Table 146: Brazilian Phototherapy Equipment Historic Market Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 147: Brazilian Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 148: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Brazil by Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period 2018-2025 Table 149: Brazilian Phototherapy Equipment Historic Market Scenario in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 150: Brazilian Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 MEXICO Table 151: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Mexico: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025 Table 152: Mexican Phototherapy Equipment Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 153: Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Distribution in Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 154: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Mexico: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 155: Mexican Phototherapy Equipment Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 156: Mexican Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF LATIN AMERICA Table 157: Rest of Latin America Phototherapy Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 158: Phototherapy Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 159: Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Breakdown in the Rest of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 160: Rest of Latin America Phototherapy Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 161: Phototherapy Equipment Market in the Rest of Latin America by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 162: Rest of Latin America Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 MIDDLE EAST Table 163: The Middle East Phototherapy Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025 Table 164: Phototherapy Equipment Market in the Middle East by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 165: Middle East Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025 Table 166: The Middle East Phototherapy Equipment Market Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 167: Phototherapy Equipment Market in the Middle East: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for 2009-2017 Table 168: The Middle East Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 169: The Middle East Phototherapy Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 170: The Middle East Phototherapy Equipment Historic MARKET by Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017 Table 171: Phototherapy Equipment Market in the Middle East: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025 IRAN Table 172: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Phototherapy Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 173: Iranian Phototherapy Equipment Market in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 174: Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Shift in Iran by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 175: Iranian Market for Phototherapy Equipment: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type for the period 2018-2025 Table 176: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Iran: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2009-2017 Table 177: Iranian Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Analysis by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 ISRAEL Table 178: Israeli Phototherapy Equipment Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025 Table 179: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Israel: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2009-2017 Table 180: Israeli Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 181: Israeli Phototherapy Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Type: 2018-2025 Table 182: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Israel in US$ Million by Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017 Table 183: Israeli Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 SAUDI ARABIA Table 184: Saudi Arabian Demand for Phototherapy Equipment in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 185: Phototherapy Equipment Market Review in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 186: Saudi Arabian Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 187: Saudi Arabian Phototherapy Equipment Market Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 188: Phototherapy Equipment Historic Market Analysis in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 189: Saudi Arabian Phototherapy Equipment Market by Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025 UNITED ARAB EMIRATES Table 190: Phototherapy Equipment Market in United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025 Table 191: United Arab Emirates Phototherapy Equipment Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 192: Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 193: Phototherapy Equipment Market in United Arab Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 194: United Arab Emirates Phototherapy Equipment Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 195: Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Distribution in United Arab Emirates by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 REST OF MIDDLE EAST Table 196: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Rest of Middle East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025 Table 197: Rest of Middle East Phototherapy Equipment Market in Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017 Table 198: Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Distribution in Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 199: Phototherapy Equipment Market in Rest of Middle East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Type for the Period 2018-2025 Table 200: Rest of Middle East Phototherapy Equipment Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Type: 2009-2017 Table 201: Rest of Middle East Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 AFRICA Table 202: African Phototherapy Equipment Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025 Table 203: Phototherapy Equipment Historic Demand Patterns in Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 204: Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Breakdown in the Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025 Table 205: African Phototherapy Equipment Market Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Type: 2018 to 2025 Table 206: Phototherapy Equipment Market in the Africa by Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017 Table 207: African Phototherapy Equipment Market Share Breakdown by Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IV. COMPETITION

ATOM MEDICAL CORPORATION HERBERT WALDMANN GMBH & CO. KG NATIONAL BIOLOGICAL CORPORATION NATUS MEDICAL PHILIPS LIGHTING NV PHOENIX MEDICAL SYSTEMS (P) THE DAAVLIN COMPANY NICE NEöTECH MEDICAL SYSTEMS PVT. LTD.

V. CURATED RESEARCH

