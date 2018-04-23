Global Photovoltaic Inverter Market Forecasts 2018-2022 - CAGR to Grow at 13.9%

Global photovoltaic inverter market to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% during the period 2018-2022.

The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

One trend in the market is growing demand for polycrystalline solar panels. Different types of films such as monocrystalline, polycrystalline, and amorphous films are used in solar panels, among which monocrystalline films are the most popular films.

According to the report, one driver in the market is decline in LOCE of solar power generation and cost of solar inverters. The cost of solar power generation has been reducing over the last five years. The cost of the PV systems reduced drastically due to improvements in technology and projects management.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is intermittent nature of solar energy. With the reducing installation cost and environmentally friendly government regulations, the solar PV market is growing rapidly. However, the intermittent nature of solar energy is a major challenge for the market growth.



Key Vendors

ABB

SMA Solar Technology

OMRON Corporation

Huawei

TMEIC

Sungrow

Key Topics Covered



PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT



PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY



PART 04: INTRODUCTION

Market outline



PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis



PART 06: MARKET SIZING

Market definition

Market sizing 2017

Market size and forecast 2017-2022



PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition



PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION

Segmentation by application

Comparison by application

On-grid - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Off-grid - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Battery backup inverter - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by application



PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY

Segmentation by technology

Comparison by technology

Central inverters - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

String inverters - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Micro-inverters - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Market opportunity by technology



PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE



PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

Geographical segmentation

Regional comparison

APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022

Key leading countries

Market opportunity



PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK



PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

Market drivers

Market challenges



PART 14: MARKET TRENDS

Growing demand for polycrystalline solar panels

Rise in deployment of microgrids

Rise in adoption of hybrid power systems in telecom towers



PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Overview

Landscape disruption

Competitive scenario



PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

ABB

SMA Solar Technology

OMRON Corporation

Huawei

TMEIC

SUNGROW



PART 17: APPENDIX



