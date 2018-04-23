Global Photovoltaic Inverter Market Forecasts 2018-2022 - CAGR to Grow at 13.9%

DUBLIN, April 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Photovoltaic Inverter Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global photovoltaic inverter market to grow at a CAGR of 13.9% during the period 2018-2022.
The report has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
One trend in the market is growing demand for polycrystalline solar panels. Different types of films such as monocrystalline, polycrystalline, and amorphous films are used in solar panels, among which monocrystalline films are the most popular films.
According to the report, one driver in the market is decline in LOCE of solar power generation and cost of solar inverters. The cost of solar power generation has been reducing over the last five years. The cost of the PV systems reduced drastically due to improvements in technology and projects management.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is intermittent nature of solar energy. With the reducing installation cost and environmentally friendly government regulations, the solar PV market is growing rapidly. However, the intermittent nature of solar energy is a major challenge for the market growth.
Key Vendors
- ABB
- SMA Solar Technology
- OMRON Corporation
- Huawei
- TMEIC
- Sungrow
Key Topics Covered
PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT
PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
PART 04: INTRODUCTION
Market outline
PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE
Market ecosystem
Market characteristics
Market segmentation analysis
PART 06: MARKET SIZING
Market definition
Market sizing 2017
Market size and forecast 2017-2022
PART 07: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS
Bargaining power of buyers
Bargaining power of suppliers
Threat of new entrants
Threat of substitutes
Threat of rivalry
Market condition
PART 08: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY APPLICATION
Segmentation by application
Comparison by application
On-grid - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Off-grid - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Battery backup inverter - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity by application
PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TECHNOLOGY
Segmentation by technology
Comparison by technology
Central inverters - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
String inverters - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Micro-inverters - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Market opportunity by technology
PART 10: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE
PART 11: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE
Geographical segmentation
Regional comparison
APAC - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Americas - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
EMEA - Market size and forecast 2017-2022
Key leading countries
Market opportunity
PART 12: DECISION FRAMEWORK
PART 13: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES
Market drivers
Market challenges
PART 14: MARKET TRENDS
Growing demand for polycrystalline solar panels
Rise in deployment of microgrids
Rise in adoption of hybrid power systems in telecom towers
PART 15: VENDOR LANDSCAPE
Overview
Landscape disruption
Competitive scenario
PART 16: VENDOR ANALYSIS
Vendors covered
Vendor classification
Market positioning of vendors
ABB
SMA Solar Technology
OMRON Corporation
Huawei
TMEIC
SUNGROW
PART 17: APPENDIX
