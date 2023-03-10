Global Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market to Reach $19.8 Billion by 2030
Mar 10, 2023, 10:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04951659/?utm_source=PRN
Global Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market to Reach $19.8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters estimated at US$9.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 9.9% over the period 2022-2030. Central Inverter, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.7% CAGR and reach US$9.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the String Inverter segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.6% CAGR
The Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 8.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured)
- ABB Ltd.
- Elettronica Santerno S.p.A
- Enphase Energy Inc.
- Fronius International GmbH
- Ingeteam Corporacion, S.A.
- KACO new energy GmbH
- Sineng
- SMA Solar Technology AG
- Sungrow Power Supply
- TMEIC
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04951659/?utm_source=PRN
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Photovoltaic Energy & Inverters: A Primer
Recent Market Activity
Outlook
Demand by End-Use
Competition
Asian Companies Gain Share from European Counterparts
Power Supplies and UPS Vendors Latch onto PV Inverter Success
Solar Energy Demand Metrics
Aging PV Systems Power Replacement Demand
Changing Market Dynamics Impact Prices of PV Inverters
Tariff Charges Could Trip PV Installation Growth
Asia and the US Emerge as New Nerve Centers for Photovoltaic
Inverters Market
Technological Advancements Power Next Generation Solar Power
Inverters
Demand on Rise for 'Smart' PV Inverters
Rise of Virtual Power Plants Propel Smart Inverters Market
Micro Inverters Gain Edge
Reliable, Continuous Power Supply Propel String Inverter Market
Growth
Demand on Rise for Small 3-Phase String and Megawatt PV Inverters
Manufacturers Roll out More 1,500V Inverters
Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)
Chint Power Systems America (USA)
Darfon Electronics Corp. (Taiwan)
Delta Energy Systems, Inc. (Australia)
Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland)
Elettronica Santerno S.p.A. (Italy)
Enphase Energy (USA)
Fronius International GmbH (Austria)
Fuji Electric Europe GmbH (Germany)
GE Power (USA)
Ginlong Technologies (China)
Growatt New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (China)
Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)
Ingeteam Corporacion, S.A. (Spain)
KACO new energy, Inc. (USA)
Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)
SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (Israel)
Schneider Electric SE (France)
Sineng Electric Co., Ltd. (China)
TBEA Xinjiang Sunoasis Co., Ltd. (TBEA Sunoasis Co., Ltd.) (China)
SMA Solar Technology AG (Germany)
Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd (China)
TMEIC Corporation (Japan)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)
Inverters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Central Inverter by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Central Inverter by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Central Inverter by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
String Inverter by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for String Inverter by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for String Inverter by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Micro Inverter by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Micro Inverter by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Micro Inverter by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
On-Grid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for On-Grid by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for On-Grid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Off-Grid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Off-Grid by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Off-Grid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Three-Phase by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Three-Phase by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Three-Phase by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Single-Phase by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Single-Phase by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Single-Phase by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Utilities by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Utilities by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Residential by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by Power Class - Three-Phase and
Single-Phase - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters
by Power Class - Three-Phase and Single-Phase Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)
Inverters by Power Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Three-Phase and Single-Phase for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by Product Type - Central Inverter,
String Inverter and Micro Inverter - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters
by Product Type - Central Inverter, String Inverter and Micro
Inverter Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)
Inverters by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Central Inverter, String Inverter and Micro Inverter for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by Connection Type - On-Grid and
Off-Grid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: USA Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters
by Connection Type - On-Grid and Off-Grid Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)
Inverters by Connection Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Grid and Off-Grid for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by End-Use - Utilities, Residential
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: USA Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters
by End-Use - Utilities, Residential and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)
Inverters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utilities, Residential and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by Power Class - Three-Phase and
Single-Phase - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV)
Inverters by Power Class - Three-Phase and Single-Phase Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)
Inverters by Power Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Three-Phase and Single-Phase for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by Product Type - Central Inverter,
String Inverter and Micro Inverter - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV)
Inverters by Product Type - Central Inverter, String Inverter
and Micro Inverter Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)
Inverters by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Central Inverter, String Inverter and Micro Inverter for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by Connection Type - On-Grid and
Off-Grid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV)
Inverters by Connection Type - On-Grid and Off-Grid Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)
Inverters by Connection Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Grid and Off-Grid for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by End-Use - Utilities, Residential
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV)
Inverters by End-Use - Utilities, Residential and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)
Inverters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utilities, Residential and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by Power Class - Three-Phase and
Single-Phase - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters
by Power Class - Three-Phase and Single-Phase Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)
Inverters by Power Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Three-Phase and Single-Phase for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by Product Type - Central Inverter,
String Inverter and Micro Inverter - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters
by Product Type - Central Inverter, String Inverter and Micro
Inverter Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)
Inverters by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Central Inverter, String Inverter and Micro Inverter for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by Connection Type - On-Grid and
Off-Grid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters
by Connection Type - On-Grid and Off-Grid Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)
Inverters by Connection Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Grid and Off-Grid for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by End-Use - Utilities, Residential
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters
by End-Use - Utilities, Residential and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)
Inverters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utilities, Residential and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
CHINA
Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by Power Class - Three-Phase and
Single-Phase - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: China Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters
by Power Class - Three-Phase and Single-Phase Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)
Inverters by Power Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Three-Phase and Single-Phase for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by Product Type - Central Inverter,
String Inverter and Micro Inverter - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 75: China Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters
by Product Type - Central Inverter, String Inverter and Micro
Inverter Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)
Inverters by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Central Inverter, String Inverter and Micro Inverter for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by Connection Type - On-Grid and
Off-Grid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: China Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters
by Connection Type - On-Grid and Off-Grid Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: China 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)
Inverters by Connection Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Grid and Off-Grid for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by End-Use - Utilities, Residential
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: China Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters
by End-Use - Utilities, Residential and Other End-Uses Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: China 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)
Inverters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utilities, Residential and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by Power Class - Three-Phase and
Single-Phase - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV)
Inverters by Power Class - Three-Phase and Single-Phase Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)
Inverters by Power Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Three-Phase and Single-Phase for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by Product Type - Central Inverter,
String Inverter and Micro Inverter - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV)
Inverters by Product Type - Central Inverter, String Inverter
and Micro Inverter Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)
Inverters by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Central Inverter, String Inverter and Micro Inverter for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV)
Inverters by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,
Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 91: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)
Inverters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of
Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by Connection Type - On-Grid and
Off-Grid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV)
Inverters by Connection Type - On-Grid and Off-Grid Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)
Inverters by Connection Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Grid and Off-Grid for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by End-Use - Utilities, Residential
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV)
Inverters by End-Use - Utilities, Residential and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)
Inverters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utilities, Residential and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by Power Class - Three-Phase and
Single-Phase - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: France Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV)
Inverters by Power Class - Three-Phase and Single-Phase Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: France 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)
Inverters by Power Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Three-Phase and Single-Phase for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 101: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by Product Type - Central Inverter,
String Inverter and Micro Inverter - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 102: France Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV)
Inverters by Product Type - Central Inverter, String Inverter
and Micro Inverter Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: France 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)
Inverters by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Central Inverter, String Inverter and Micro Inverter for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 104: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by Connection Type - On-Grid and
Off-Grid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: France Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV)
Inverters by Connection Type - On-Grid and Off-Grid Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: France 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)
Inverters by Connection Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Grid and Off-Grid for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by End-Use - Utilities, Residential
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: France Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV)
Inverters by End-Use - Utilities, Residential and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: France 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)
Inverters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utilities, Residential and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 110: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by Power Class - Three-Phase and
Single-Phase - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Germany Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV)
Inverters by Power Class - Three-Phase and Single-Phase Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)
Inverters by Power Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Three-Phase and Single-Phase for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 113: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by Product Type - Central Inverter,
String Inverter and Micro Inverter - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 114: Germany Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV)
Inverters by Product Type - Central Inverter, String Inverter
and Micro Inverter Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)
Inverters by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Central Inverter, String Inverter and Micro Inverter for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 116: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by Connection Type - On-Grid and
Off-Grid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Germany Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV)
Inverters by Connection Type - On-Grid and Off-Grid Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)
Inverters by Connection Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for On-Grid and Off-Grid for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 119: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by End-Use - Utilities, Residential
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: Germany Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV)
Inverters by End-Use - Utilities, Residential and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)
Inverters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Utilities, Residential and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 122: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by Power Class - Three-Phase and
Single-Phase - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: Italy Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV)
Inverters by Power Class - Three-Phase and Single-Phase Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 124: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)
Inverters by Power Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Three-Phase and Single-Phase for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 125: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by Product Type - Central Inverter,
String Inverter and Micro Inverter - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 126: Italy Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV)
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p04951659/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker
Share this article