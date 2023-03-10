NEW YORK, March 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market to Reach $19.8 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters estimated at US$9.3 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$19.8 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 9.9% over the period 2022-2030. Central Inverter, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10.7% CAGR and reach US$9.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the String Inverter segment is readjusted to a revised 8.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.6% CAGR

The Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 8.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 52 Featured)

- ABB Ltd.

- Elettronica Santerno S.p.A

- Enphase Energy Inc.

- Fronius International GmbH

- Ingeteam Corporacion, S.A.

- KACO new energy GmbH

- Sineng

- SMA Solar Technology AG

- Sungrow Power Supply

- TMEIC

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Photovoltaic Energy & Inverters: A Primer

Recent Market Activity

Outlook

Demand by End-Use

Competition

Asian Companies Gain Share from European Counterparts

Power Supplies and UPS Vendors Latch onto PV Inverter Success

Solar Energy Demand Metrics

Aging PV Systems Power Replacement Demand

Changing Market Dynamics Impact Prices of PV Inverters

Tariff Charges Could Trip PV Installation Growth

Asia and the US Emerge as New Nerve Centers for Photovoltaic

Inverters Market

Technological Advancements Power Next Generation Solar Power

Inverters

Demand on Rise for 'Smart' PV Inverters

Rise of Virtual Power Plants Propel Smart Inverters Market

Micro Inverters Gain Edge

Reliable, Continuous Power Supply Propel String Inverter Market

Growth

Demand on Rise for Small 3-Phase String and Megawatt PV Inverters

Manufacturers Roll out More 1,500V Inverters

Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

ABB Ltd. (Switzerland)

Chint Power Systems America (USA)

Darfon Electronics Corp. (Taiwan)

Delta Energy Systems, Inc. (Australia)

Eaton Corporation Plc (Ireland)

Elettronica Santerno S.p.A. (Italy)

Enphase Energy (USA)

Fronius International GmbH (Austria)

Fuji Electric Europe GmbH (Germany)

GE Power (USA)

Ginlong Technologies (China)

Growatt New Energy Technology Co., Ltd. (China)

Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China)

Ingeteam Corporacion, S.A. (Spain)

KACO new energy, Inc. (USA)

Mitsubishi Electric (Japan)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (Israel)

Schneider Electric SE (France)

Sineng Electric Co., Ltd. (China)

TBEA Xinjiang Sunoasis Co., Ltd. (TBEA Sunoasis Co., Ltd.) (China)

SMA Solar Technology AG (Germany)

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd (China)

TMEIC Corporation (Japan)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)

Inverters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Central Inverter by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Central Inverter by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Central Inverter by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

String Inverter by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for String Inverter by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for String Inverter by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Micro Inverter by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Micro Inverter by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Micro Inverter by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

On-Grid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for On-Grid by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for On-Grid by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Off-Grid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Off-Grid by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Off-Grid by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Three-Phase by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Three-Phase by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Three-Phase by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Single-Phase by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Single-Phase by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Single-Phase by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Utilities by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 27: World 16-Year Perspective for Utilities by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Residential by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Residential by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 30: World 16-Year Perspective for Residential by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 33: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 34: World Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by Power Class - Three-Phase and

Single-Phase - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: USA Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters

by Power Class - Three-Phase and Single-Phase Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)

Inverters by Power Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Three-Phase and Single-Phase for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by Product Type - Central Inverter,

String Inverter and Micro Inverter - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 39: USA Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters

by Product Type - Central Inverter, String Inverter and Micro

Inverter Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)

Inverters by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Central Inverter, String Inverter and Micro Inverter for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by Connection Type - On-Grid and

Off-Grid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: USA Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters

by Connection Type - On-Grid and Off-Grid Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)

Inverters by Connection Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for On-Grid and Off-Grid for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 44: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by End-Use - Utilities, Residential

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: USA Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters

by End-Use - Utilities, Residential and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: USA 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)

Inverters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Utilities, Residential and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

CANADA

Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by Power Class - Three-Phase and

Single-Phase - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV)

Inverters by Power Class - Three-Phase and Single-Phase Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)

Inverters by Power Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Three-Phase and Single-Phase for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by Product Type - Central Inverter,

String Inverter and Micro Inverter - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV)

Inverters by Product Type - Central Inverter, String Inverter

and Micro Inverter Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)

Inverters by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Central Inverter, String Inverter and Micro Inverter for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 53: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by Connection Type - On-Grid and

Off-Grid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: Canada Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV)

Inverters by Connection Type - On-Grid and Off-Grid Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)

Inverters by Connection Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for On-Grid and Off-Grid for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 56: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by End-Use - Utilities, Residential

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: Canada Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV)

Inverters by End-Use - Utilities, Residential and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)

Inverters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Utilities, Residential and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

JAPAN

Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by Power Class - Three-Phase and

Single-Phase - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters

by Power Class - Three-Phase and Single-Phase Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)

Inverters by Power Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Three-Phase and Single-Phase for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

Table 62: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by Product Type - Central Inverter,

String Inverter and Micro Inverter - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 63: Japan Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters

by Product Type - Central Inverter, String Inverter and Micro

Inverter Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)

Inverters by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Central Inverter, String Inverter and Micro Inverter for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 65: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by Connection Type - On-Grid and

Off-Grid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: Japan Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters

by Connection Type - On-Grid and Off-Grid Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)

Inverters by Connection Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for On-Grid and Off-Grid for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 68: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by End-Use - Utilities, Residential

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: Japan Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters

by End-Use - Utilities, Residential and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)

Inverters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Utilities, Residential and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

CHINA

Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 71: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by Power Class - Three-Phase and

Single-Phase - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: China Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters

by Power Class - Three-Phase and Single-Phase Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: China 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)

Inverters by Power Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Three-Phase and Single-Phase for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

Table 74: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by Product Type - Central Inverter,

String Inverter and Micro Inverter - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 75: China Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters

by Product Type - Central Inverter, String Inverter and Micro

Inverter Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: China 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)

Inverters by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Central Inverter, String Inverter and Micro Inverter for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 77: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by Connection Type - On-Grid and

Off-Grid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: China Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters

by Connection Type - On-Grid and Off-Grid Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: China 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)

Inverters by Connection Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for On-Grid and Off-Grid for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 80: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by End-Use - Utilities, Residential

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: China Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters

by End-Use - Utilities, Residential and Other End-Uses Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: China 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)

Inverters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Utilities, Residential and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

EUROPE

Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 83: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by Power Class - Three-Phase and

Single-Phase - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: Europe Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV)

Inverters by Power Class - Three-Phase and Single-Phase Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)

Inverters by Power Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Three-Phase and Single-Phase for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

Table 86: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by Product Type - Central Inverter,

String Inverter and Micro Inverter - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 87: Europe Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV)

Inverters by Product Type - Central Inverter, String Inverter

and Micro Inverter Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)

Inverters by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Central Inverter, String Inverter and Micro Inverter for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 89: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: Europe Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV)

Inverters by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK,

Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 91: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)

Inverters by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of

Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 92: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by Connection Type - On-Grid and

Off-Grid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Europe Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV)

Inverters by Connection Type - On-Grid and Off-Grid Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)

Inverters by Connection Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for On-Grid and Off-Grid for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 95: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by End-Use - Utilities, Residential

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Europe Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV)

Inverters by End-Use - Utilities, Residential and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)

Inverters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Utilities, Residential and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

FRANCE

Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 98: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by Power Class - Three-Phase and

Single-Phase - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: France Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV)

Inverters by Power Class - Three-Phase and Single-Phase Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: France 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)

Inverters by Power Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Three-Phase and Single-Phase for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

Table 101: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by Product Type - Central Inverter,

String Inverter and Micro Inverter - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 102: France Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV)

Inverters by Product Type - Central Inverter, String Inverter

and Micro Inverter Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: France 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)

Inverters by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Central Inverter, String Inverter and Micro Inverter for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 104: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by Connection Type - On-Grid and

Off-Grid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: France Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV)

Inverters by Connection Type - On-Grid and Off-Grid Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: France 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)

Inverters by Connection Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for On-Grid and Off-Grid for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 107: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by End-Use - Utilities, Residential

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: France Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV)

Inverters by End-Use - Utilities, Residential and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: France 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)

Inverters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Utilities, Residential and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

GERMANY

Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 110: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by Power Class - Three-Phase and

Single-Phase - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 111: Germany Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV)

Inverters by Power Class - Three-Phase and Single-Phase Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 112: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)

Inverters by Power Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Three-Phase and Single-Phase for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

Table 113: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by Product Type - Central Inverter,

String Inverter and Micro Inverter - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 114: Germany Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV)

Inverters by Product Type - Central Inverter, String Inverter

and Micro Inverter Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 115: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)

Inverters by Product Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Central Inverter, String Inverter and Micro Inverter for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 116: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by Connection Type - On-Grid and

Off-Grid - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 117: Germany Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV)

Inverters by Connection Type - On-Grid and Off-Grid Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 118: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)

Inverters by Connection Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for On-Grid and Off-Grid for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 119: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by End-Use - Utilities, Residential

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 120: Germany Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV)

Inverters by End-Use - Utilities, Residential and Other

End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 121: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)

Inverters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Utilities, Residential and Other End-Uses for the Years 2014,

2023 & 2030

ITALY

Table 122: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by Power Class - Three-Phase and

Single-Phase - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 123: Italy Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV)

Inverters by Power Class - Three-Phase and Single-Phase Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 124: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Photovoltaic (PV)

Inverters by Power Class - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Three-Phase and Single-Phase for the Years 2014, 2023 &

2030

Table 125: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Photovoltaic (PV) Inverters by Product Type - Central Inverter,

String Inverter and Micro Inverter - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 126: Italy Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV)

Table 126: Italy Historic Review for Photovoltaic (PV)

