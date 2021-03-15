Global Physical Security Industry Report 2021: Defining Future Growth Strategies for Critical National Infrastructure, Public Safety, and Border Security - Forecast to 2030
DUBLIN, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digitization and Advanced Analytics Power the Global Security Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The aim of this study is to deliver a comprehensive analysis of the global security industry and to uncover insights for global security leaders, businesses, and governments. This study covers the physical aspect of security alone.
While the COVID-19 pandemic has paused much of the industry temporarily, key investment areas remain in place, despite the economic slowdown. The global security industry offers key public sector investment opportunities for the pandemic response in the near-term, which will drive growth.
The report provides detailed market sizing and forecasting from the year 2020 to 2030 with a sectorial view on three verticals that are divided into subcategories based on application areas:
- Critical National Infrastructure (CNI): prisons, government estates, judiciary, oil & gas, utilities (power and water)
- Public Safety: safe cities, BFSI, law enforcement, disaster management, large-scale events, mass transportation (rail, bus, and metro)
- Border Security: airports, maritime ports, land borders
Key Issues Addressed
- What is the overall size of the physical security industry and forecast for the next 10 years?
- Which end-user application areas dominate security spending globally?
- What are the current growth opportunities in the security industry?
- What is the technology-level growth opportunity of the physical security industry for the next 10 years?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Security Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Security Market Overview
- Security Market Segmentation
- Key Growth Metrics - Security
- Growth Drivers for Security
- Growth Restraints for Security
- Key Forecast Criteria
- Revenue Forecast - Security
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical - Security
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Security
- Revenue Forecast by Technology - Security
- Revenue Forecast Discussion
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Key Competitors Among Various Security Technologies
- Technology Trends in Post-covid-19 World that will Shape the Security Industry Ecosystem in 2021
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Market Share - Security
- Market Share Analysis - Security
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Critical National Infrastructure
- Critical National Infrastructure
- Key Growth Metrics - Critical National Infrastructure
- Revenue Forecast - Critical National Infrastructure
- Cumulative Revenue Share Analysis - Critical National Infrastructure
- Revenue Forecast - Central Government
- Revenue Forecast - Other Infrastructure
- Revenue Forecast - Prisons
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Prisons
- Revenue Forecast - Government Estates
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Government Estates
- Revenue Forecast - Judiciary
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Judiciary
- Revenue Forecast - Oil & Gas
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Oil & Gas
- Revenue Forecast - Utilities (Power & Water)
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Utilities (Power & Water)
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Public Safety
- Public Safety
- Key Growth Metrics - Public Safety
- Revenue Forecast - Public Safety
- Market Share Analysis - Public Safety
- Revenue Forecast - Safe Cities
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Safe Cities
- Market Share Analysis - First Responders
- Revenue Forecast - First Responders
- Revenue Forecast by Region - First Responders
- Revenue Forecast - Disaster Management
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Disaster Management
- Revenue Forecast - Law Enforcement
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Law Enforcement
- Revenue Forecast - Mass Transportation
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Mass Transportation
- Revenue Forecast - BFSI
- Revenue Forecast by Region - BFSI
- Revenue Forecast - Large Scale Events
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Large Scale Events
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Border Security
- Border Security
- Key Growth Metrics - Border Security
- Revenue Forecast - Border Security
- Market Share Analysis - Border Security
- Revenue Forecast - Airports
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Airports
- Revenue Forecast - Maritime Ports
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Maritime Ports
- Revenue Forecast - Land Borders
- Revenue Forecast by Region - Land Borders
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Identity & Access Control for CNI, Public Safety, & Border Security, 2020-2030
- Identity & Access Control, Opportunity Dashboard
- Identity & Access Control, Historical Contracts Data for Defining Future Growth Strategies
- Surveillance for CNI, Public Safety, & Border Security, 2020-2030
- Surveillance, Opportunity Dashboard
- Surveillance, Historical Contracts Data for Defining Future Growth Strategies
- Command and Control for CNI, Public Safety, & Border Security, 2020-2030
- Command and Control, Opportunity Dashboard
- Command and Control, Historical Contracts Data for Defining Future Growth Strategies
- Communication Equipment for CNI, Public Safety, & Border Security, 2020-2030
- Communication Equipment, Opportunity Dashboard
- Communication Equipment, Historical Contracts Data for Defining Future Growth Strategies
- Screening and Detection for CNI, Public Safety, & Border Security, 2020-2030
- Screening and Detection, Opportunity Dashboard
- Screening and Detection, Historical Contracts Data for Defining Future Growth Strategies
- Emergency Management Equipment for CNI, Public Safety, & Border Security, 2020-2030
- Emergency Management Equipment, Opportunity Dashboard
- Emergency Management Equipment, Historical Contracts Data for Defining Future Growth Strategies
- Data Analytics and Storage for CNI, Public Safety, & Border Security, 2020-2030
- Data Analytics and Storage, Opportunity Dashboard
- Data Analytics and Storage, Historical Contracts Data for Defining Future Growth Strategies
- Managed Services for CNI, Public Safety & Border Security, 2020-2030
- Managed Services, Opportunity Dashboard
- Managed Services, Historical Contracts Data for Defining Future Growth Strategies
- vehicles and platforms for CNI, Public Safety, & Border Security, 2020-2030
- Vehicles and Platforms, Opportunity Dashboard
- Vehicles and Platforms, Historical Contracts Data for Defining Future Growth Strategies
- Personal Protection Equipment for CNI, Public Safety, & Border Security, 2020-2030
- Personal Protection Equipment, Opportunity Dashboard
- Personal Protection Equipment, Historical Contracts Data for Defining Future Growth Strategies
7. Next Steps
Companies Mentioned
- Airbus
- Axis Communication
- Cisco
- Flir
- Hanwha Techwin
- HID Global
- HIKVision
- Huawei
- Idemia
- Johnson Controls
- Magal Security System
- Motorola Solutions
- NEC
- Panasonic
- Siemens
- SITA
- Smith Detection
- Thales
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h9w24w
