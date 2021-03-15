Global Physical Security Industry Report 2021: Defining Future Growth Strategies for Critical National Infrastructure, Public Safety, and Border Security - Forecast to 2030

DUBLIN, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Digitization and Advanced Analytics Power the Global Security Industry" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The aim of this study is to deliver a comprehensive analysis of the global security industry and to uncover insights for global security leaders, businesses, and governments. This study covers the physical aspect of security alone.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has paused much of the industry temporarily, key investment areas remain in place, despite the economic slowdown. The global security industry offers key public sector investment opportunities for the pandemic response in the near-term, which will drive growth.

The report provides detailed market sizing and forecasting from the year 2020 to 2030 with a sectorial view on three verticals that are divided into subcategories based on application areas:

Critical National Infrastructure (CNI): prisons, government estates, judiciary, oil & gas, utilities (power and water)

Public Safety: safe cities, BFSI, law enforcement, disaster management, large-scale events, mass transportation (rail, bus, and metro)

Border Security: airports, maritime ports, land borders

Key Issues Addressed

What is the overall size of the physical security industry and forecast for the next 10 years?

Which end-user application areas dominate security spending globally?

What are the current growth opportunities in the security industry?

What is the technology-level growth opportunity of the physical security industry for the next 10 years?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the Security Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Security Market Overview

Security Market Segmentation

Key Growth Metrics - Security

Growth Drivers for Security

Growth Restraints for Security

Key Forecast Criteria

Revenue Forecast - Security

Revenue Forecast by Vertical - Security

Revenue Forecast by Region - Security

Revenue Forecast by Technology - Security

Revenue Forecast Discussion

Revenue Forecast by Region

Key Competitors Among Various Security Technologies

Technology Trends in Post-covid-19 World that will Shape the Security Industry Ecosystem in 2021

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Market Share - Security

Market Share Analysis - Security

3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Critical National Infrastructure

Critical National Infrastructure

Key Growth Metrics - Critical National Infrastructure

Revenue Forecast - Critical National Infrastructure

Cumulative Revenue Share Analysis - Critical National Infrastructure

Revenue Forecast - Central Government

Revenue Forecast - Other Infrastructure

Revenue Forecast - Prisons

Revenue Forecast by Region - Prisons

Revenue Forecast - Government Estates

Revenue Forecast by Region - Government Estates

Revenue Forecast - Judiciary

Revenue Forecast by Region - Judiciary

Revenue Forecast - Oil & Gas

Revenue Forecast by Region - Oil & Gas

Revenue Forecast - Utilities (Power & Water)

Revenue Forecast by Region - Utilities (Power & Water)

4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Public Safety

Public Safety

Key Growth Metrics - Public Safety

Revenue Forecast - Public Safety

Market Share Analysis - Public Safety

Revenue Forecast - Safe Cities

Revenue Forecast by Region - Safe Cities

Market Share Analysis - First Responders

Revenue Forecast - First Responders

Revenue Forecast by Region - First Responders

Revenue Forecast - Disaster Management

Revenue Forecast by Region - Disaster Management

Revenue Forecast - Law Enforcement

Revenue Forecast by Region - Law Enforcement

Revenue Forecast - Mass Transportation

Revenue Forecast by Region - Mass Transportation

Revenue Forecast - BFSI

Revenue Forecast by Region - BFSI

Revenue Forecast - Large Scale Events

Revenue Forecast by Region - Large Scale Events

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Border Security

Border Security

Key Growth Metrics - Border Security

Revenue Forecast - Border Security

Market Share Analysis - Border Security

Revenue Forecast - Airports

Revenue Forecast by Region - Airports

Revenue Forecast - Maritime Ports

Revenue Forecast by Region - Maritime Ports

Revenue Forecast - Land Borders

Revenue Forecast by Region - Land Borders

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Identity & Access Control for CNI, Public Safety, & Border Security, 2020-2030

Identity & Access Control, Opportunity Dashboard

Identity & Access Control, Historical Contracts Data for Defining Future Growth Strategies

Surveillance for CNI, Public Safety, & Border Security, 2020-2030

Surveillance, Opportunity Dashboard

Surveillance, Historical Contracts Data for Defining Future Growth Strategies

Command and Control for CNI, Public Safety, & Border Security, 2020-2030

Command and Control, Opportunity Dashboard

Command and Control, Historical Contracts Data for Defining Future Growth Strategies

Communication Equipment for CNI, Public Safety, & Border Security, 2020-2030

Communication Equipment, Opportunity Dashboard

Communication Equipment, Historical Contracts Data for Defining Future Growth Strategies

Screening and Detection for CNI, Public Safety, & Border Security, 2020-2030

Screening and Detection, Opportunity Dashboard

Screening and Detection, Historical Contracts Data for Defining Future Growth Strategies

Emergency Management Equipment for CNI, Public Safety, & Border Security, 2020-2030

Emergency Management Equipment, Opportunity Dashboard

Emergency Management Equipment, Historical Contracts Data for Defining Future Growth Strategies

Data Analytics and Storage for CNI, Public Safety, & Border Security, 2020-2030

Data Analytics and Storage, Opportunity Dashboard

Data Analytics and Storage, Historical Contracts Data for Defining Future Growth Strategies

Managed Services for CNI, Public Safety & Border Security, 2020-2030

Managed Services, Opportunity Dashboard

Managed Services, Historical Contracts Data for Defining Future Growth Strategies

vehicles and platforms for CNI, Public Safety, & Border Security, 2020-2030

Vehicles and Platforms, Opportunity Dashboard

Vehicles and Platforms, Historical Contracts Data for Defining Future Growth Strategies

Personal Protection Equipment for CNI, Public Safety, & Border Security, 2020-2030

Personal Protection Equipment, Opportunity Dashboard

Personal Protection Equipment, Historical Contracts Data for Defining Future Growth Strategies

7. Next Steps



Companies Mentioned

Airbus

Axis Communication

Cisco

Flir

Hanwha Techwin

HID Global

HIKVision

Huawei

Idemia

Johnson Controls

Magal Security System

Motorola Solutions

NEC

Panasonic

Siemens

SITA

Smith Detection

Thales

