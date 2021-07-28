Global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market- CNL Software Ltd., Genetec Inc., Hexagon AB, Among Others to Contribute to the Market Growth

Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios, Estimates, the impact of lockdown, and Customer Behaviour.

The physical security information management (PSIM) market analysis includes End-user segment and Geography Landscape. This study identifies the integration of IoT with physical security as one of the prime reasons driving the physical security information management (PSIM) market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Covers the Following Areas:

Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Sizing

Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Forecast

Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

CNL Software Ltd.

Genetec Inc.

Hexagon AB

Johnson Controls International Plc

NEC Corp.

NICE Ltd.

Qognify Ltd.

Robert Bosch GmbH

Verint Systems Inc.

and Vidsys Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 01: Parent market

Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics

2.2 Value chain analysis

Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis of Application software

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Software development process

2.2.3 Marketing and distribution

2.2.4 Post-selling services

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 04: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 05: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2019

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019- 2024

Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

Exhibit 08: Global - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) without Corona effect

4. Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five Forces Summary

Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Threat of substitutes

4.6 Threat of rivalry

4.7 Market condition

Market condition - Five forces 2020

5. Market Segmentation by End-user

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Power, energy, and utility

Transportation

Commercial

Government and defense

Public surveillance

Other end-user

Power, energy, and utility was the largest segment of the market in 2019 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024, growing slower than the overall market (around 21%). It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 20% between 2019 and 2024.

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 16: End-user - Market share 2019- 2024 (%)

5.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 17: Comparison by End-user

5.3 Power, energy, and utility - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 18: Power, energy, and utility - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 19: Power, energy, and utility - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

Exhibit 20: Power, energy, and utility - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) without Corona effect

5.4 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 21: Transportation - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 22: Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

Exhibit 23: Transportation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) without Corona effect

5.5 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 24: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 25: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

Exhibit 26: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) without Corona effect

5.6 Government and defense - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 27: Government and defense - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 28: Government and defense - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

Exhibit 29: Government and defense - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) without Corona effect

5.7 Public surveillance - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 30: Public surveillance - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 31: Public surveillance - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

Exhibit 32: Public surveillance - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) without Corona effect

5.8 Other end-user - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 33: Other end-user - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 34: Other end-user - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

Exhibit 35: Other end-user - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) without Corona effect

5.9 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End-user

6. Market Segmentation by Solution

The segments covered in this chapter are:

Software

Services

Software was the largest segment of the market in 2019 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024, growing slower than the overall market (around 21%). It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 20% between 2019 and 2024.

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 37: Solution - Market share 2019- 2024 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Solution

Exhibit 38: Comparison by Solution

6.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 39: Software - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 40: Software - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

Exhibit 41: Software- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) without Corona effect

6.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 42: Services - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 43: Services - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

Exhibit 44: Services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) without Corona effect

6.5 Market opportunity by Solution

Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by Solution

7. Customer landscape

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria

Exhibit 46: Customer landscape

8. Geographic Landscape

The regions covered in the report are:

North America

Europe

APAC

MEA

South America

North America was the largest region of the market in 2019 and would continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024. It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 19% between 2019 and 2024, which is slower than the overall market.

8.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 47: Market share by geography 2019- 2024 (%)

8.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 48: Geographic comparison

8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 49: North America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 50: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 51: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 52: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

Exhibit 53: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) without Corona effect

8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 54: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 55: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

Exhibit 56: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) without Corona effect

8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 57: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 58: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

Exhibit 59: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) without Corona effect

8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024

Exhibit 60: South America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)

Exhibit 61: South America - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)

Exhibit 62: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) without Corona effect

8.8 Key leading countries

Exhibit 63: Key leading countries

8.9 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9.1 Market drivers

9.1.1 Emergence of smart cities

9.1.2 Need to mitigate criminal activities and terrorist attacks

9.1.3 Regulatory compliance

9.2 Market challenges

9.2.1 Infrastructural requirements

9.2.2 System integration and interoperability issues

9.2.3 Networking and connectivity issues associated with cloud-based PSIM

Exhibit 65: Impact of drivers and challenges

9.3 Market Trends

9.3.1 Integration of IoT with physical security

9.3.2 Increased use of PSIM in commercial buildings

9.3.3 Predictive crime monitoring

9.3.4 Popularity of SaaS-based PSIM solutions

10. Vendor Landscape

10.1 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 66: Vendor landscape

10.2 Landscape disruption

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was low in 2019, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2024.

Exhibit 67: Landscape disruption

10.3 Industry risks

Exhibit 68: Industry risks

11. Vendor Analysis

11.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 69: Vendors covered

11.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 70: Market positioning of vendors

11.3 CNL Software Ltd.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

11.4 Genetec Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

11.5 Hexagon AB

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

11.6 Johnson Controls International Plc

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

11.7 NEC Corp.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

11.8 NICE Ltd.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

11.9 Qognify Ltd.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

11.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

11.11 Verint Systems Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

11.12 Vidsys Inc.

Overview

Business Segments

Key Offering

12. Appendix

12.1 Scope of the report

12.1.1 Market definition

12.1.2 Objectives

12.1.3 Notes and caveats

12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 117: Currency conversion rates for US$

12.3 Research Methodology

Exhibit 118: Research Methodology

Exhibit 119: Validation techniques employed for market sizing

Exhibit 120: Information sources

12.4 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 121: List of abbreviations

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

