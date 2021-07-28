Global Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market- CNL Software Ltd., Genetec Inc., Hexagon AB, Among Others to Contribute to the Market Growth

The physical security information management (PSIM) market is poised to grow by USD 2.59 billion during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of over 21% during the forecast period. 

The physical security information management (PSIM) market analysis includes End-user segment and Geography Landscape. This study identifies the integration of IoT with physical security as one of the prime reasons driving the physical security information management (PSIM) market growth during the next few years.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters.

The Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Covers the Following Areas:

Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Sizing
Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Forecast
Physical Security Information Management (PSIM) Market Analysis

Companies Mentioned

  • CNL Software Ltd.
  • Genetec Inc.
  • Hexagon AB
  • Johnson Controls International Plc
  • NEC Corp.
  • NICE Ltd.
  • Qognify Ltd.
  • Robert Bosch GmbH
  • Verint Systems Inc.
  • and Vidsys Inc.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary                                           

2. Market Landscape                                             

                2.1 Market ecosystem                             

            Exhibit 01: Parent market                        

            Exhibit 02: Market Characteristics                        

                2.2 Value chain analysis                           

            Exhibit 03: Value chain analysis of Application software               

                                2.2.1 Inputs     

                                2.2.2 Software development process   

                                2.2.3 Marketing and distribution            

                                2.2.4 Post-selling services         

3. Market Sizing                                       

                3.1 Market definition               

            Exhibit 04:  Offerings of vendors included in the market definition                          

                3.2 Market segment analysis                 

            Exhibit 05: Market segments                  

                3.3 Market size 2019                 

                3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2019- 2024                   

            Exhibit 06: Global - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)                       

            Exhibit 07: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)                          

Exhibit 08: Global - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) without Corona effect                           

4. Five Forces Analysis                                          

                4.1 Five Forces Summary                        

            Exhibit 09: Five forces analysis 2020 & 2025                       

                4.2 Bargaining power of buyers                           

                4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers                       

                4.4 Threat of new entrants                    

                4.5 Threat of substitutes                         

                4.6 Threat of rivalry                   

                4.7 Market condition                

            Market condition - Five forces 2020                       

5. Market Segmentation by End-user                                             

                The segments covered in this chapter are:                       

  • Power, energy, and utility                         
  • Transportation                               
  • Commercial                     
  • Government and defense                         
  • Public surveillance                        
  • Other end-user                             

Power, energy, and utility was the largest segment of the market in 2019 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024, growing slower than the overall market (around 21%). It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 20% between 2019 and 2024.                             

                5.1 Market segments               

            Exhibit 16: End-user - Market share 2019- 2024 (%)                       

                5.2 Comparison by End-user                  

            Exhibit 17: Comparison by End-user                     

                5.3 Power, energy, and utility - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024                   

 Exhibit 18: Power, energy, and utility - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)                 

Exhibit 19: Power, energy, and utility - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)                   

Exhibit 20: Power, energy, and utility - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) without Corona effect                    

                5.4 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024                         

            Exhibit 21: Transportation - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)             

            Exhibit 22: Transportation - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)                        

Exhibit 23: Transportation - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) without Corona effect                                

                5.5 Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024                               

            Exhibit 24: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)                             

            Exhibit 25: Commercial - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)                              

Exhibit 26: Commercial - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) without Corona effect                 

                5.6 Government and defense - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024                    

            Exhibit 27: Government and defense - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)  

            Exhibit 28: Government and defense - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)                   

Exhibit 29: Government and defense - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) without Corona effect                   

                5.7 Public surveillance - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024                  

            Exhibit 30: Public surveillance - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)                               

            Exhibit 31: Public surveillance - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)                 

Exhibit 32: Public surveillance - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) without Corona effect                                

                5.8 Other end-user - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024                        

            Exhibit 33: Other end-user - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)                      

            Exhibit 34: Other end-user - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)                        

Exhibit 35: Other end-user - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) without Corona effect                               

                5.9 Market opportunity by End-user                  

            Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by End-user                      

6. Market Segmentation by Solution                                              

The segments covered in this chapter are:                       

  • Software                          
  • Services                            

Software was the largest segment of the market in 2019 and will continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024, growing slower than the overall market (around 21%). It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 20% between 2019 and 2024.       

                6.1 Market segments               

            Exhibit 37: Solution - Market share 2019- 2024 (%)                        

                6.2 Comparison by Solution                   

            Exhibit 38: Comparison by Solution                       

                6.3 Software - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024                    

            Exhibit 39: Software - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)                   

            Exhibit 40: Software - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)                    

Exhibit 41: Software- Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) without Corona effect                       

                6.4 Services - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024                      

            Exhibit 42: Services - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)                     

            Exhibit 43: Services - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)                      

Exhibit 44: Services - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) without Corona effect                       

                6.5 Market opportunity by Solution                    

            Exhibit 45: Market opportunity by Solution                       

7. Customer landscape                                         

Technavio's customer landscape matrix comparing Drivers or price sensitivity, Adoption lifecycle, importance in customer price basket, Adoption rate and Key purchase criteria 

            Exhibit 46: Customer landscape                              

8. Geographic Landscape                                     

The regions covered in the report are:                              

  • North America                               
  • Europe                              
  • APAC                 
  • MEA                   
  • South America               

North America was the largest region of the market in 2019 and would continue to be the largest segment of the market in 2024. It would grow at a compounded annual growth rate of around 19% between 2019 and 2024, which is slower than the overall market.   

                8.1 Geographic segmentation               

            Exhibit 47: Market share by geography 2019- 2024 (%)                

                8.2 Geographic comparison                   

            Exhibit 48: Geographic comparison                       

                8.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024                         

            Exhibit 49: North America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)                        

            Exhibit 50: North America - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)                         

                8.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024                         

            Exhibit 51: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)                       

            Exhibit 52: Europe - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)                        

Exhibit 53: Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) without Corona effect                         

                8.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024                            

            Exhibit 54: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)                          

            Exhibit 55: APAC - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)                            

Exhibit 56: APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) without Corona effect              

                8.6 MEA - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024                             

            Exhibit 57: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)                           

            Exhibit 58: MEA - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)                             

            Exhibit 59: MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) without Corona effect               

                8.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024                          

            Exhibit 60: South America - Market size and forecast 2019- 2024 ($ million)                       

            Exhibit 61: South America - Year-over-year growth 2019- 2024 (%)                         

Exhibit 62: South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024 ($ million) without Corona effect                               

                8.8 Key leading countries                        

            Exhibit 63: Key leading countries                            

                8.9 Market opportunity by geography               

            Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)                              

9. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends                                   

                9.1 Market drivers                     

            9.1.1 Emergence of smart cities                              

            9.1.2 Need to mitigate criminal activities and terrorist attacks                  

            9.1.3 Regulatory compliance                    

                9.2 Market challenges                              

            9.2.1 Infrastructural requirements                        

            9.2.2 System integration and interoperability issues                      

            9.2.3 Networking and connectivity issues associated with cloud-based PSIM        

            Exhibit 65: Impact of drivers and challenges                      

                9.3 Market Trends                     

            9.3.1 Integration of IoT with physical security                   

            9.3.2 Increased use of PSIM in commercial buildings                     

            9.3.3 Predictive crime monitoring                          

            9.3.4 Popularity of SaaS-based PSIM solutions                 

10. Vendor Landscape                                           

                10.1 Vendor landscape                            

            Exhibit 66: Vendor landscape                  

                10.2 Landscape disruption                      

The potential for the disruption of the market landscape was low in 2019, and its threat is expected to remain unchanged by 2024.                   

            Exhibit 67: Landscape disruption                            

                10.3 Industry risks                      

            Exhibit 68: Industry risks                            

11. Vendor Analysis                               

                11.1 Vendors covered                              

            Exhibit 69: Vendors covered                    

                11.2 Market positioning of vendors                    

            Exhibit 70: Market positioning of vendors                          

                11.3 CNL Software Ltd.                             

            Overview                         

            Business Segments                      

            Key Offering   

                11.4 Genetec Inc.                       

            Overview                         

            Business Segments                      

            Key Offering   

                11.5 Hexagon AB                        

            Overview                         

            Business Segments                      

            Key Offering   

                11.6 Johnson Controls International Plc                            

            Overview                         

            Business Segments                      

            Key Offering                   

                11.7 NEC Corp.                            

            Overview                         

            Business Segments                      

            Key Offering                   

                11.8 NICE Ltd.                              

            Overview                         

            Business Segments                      

            Key Offering   

                11.9 Qognify Ltd.                        

            Overview                         

            Business Segments                      

            Key Offering   

                11.10 Robert Bosch GmbH                     

            Overview                         

            Business Segments                      

            Key Offering   

                11.11 Verint Systems Inc.                        

            Overview                         

            Business Segments                      

            Key Offering                   

                11.12 Vidsys Inc.                         

            Overview                         

            Business Segments                      

            Key Offering                   

12. Appendix                                            

                12.1 Scope of the report                         

            12.1.1 Market definition                            

            12.1.2 Objectives                          

            12.1.3 Notes and caveats                           

                12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$                            

            Exhibit 117: Currency conversion rates for US$                

                12.3 Research Methodology                 

            Exhibit 118: Research Methodology                     

            Exhibit 119: Validation techniques employed for market sizing                 

            Exhibit 120: Information sources                            

                12.4 List of abbreviations                        

Exhibit 121: List of abbreviations        

