Global Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market 2016-2024: Leading Brands are Jan Marini Skincare, La-Roche Posay, Latisse, Obagi, Revitalash, SkinCeuticals, SkinMedica, Teoxane, ZO Skin Health

The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals in US$ Thousand.

The Global and the US markets are further analyzed by the following Segments:

Physician Dispensed Skin Care Products

Physician Dispensed Eyelash Products

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals: Delivering Health and Beauty

Asia-Pacific to Witness Strong Growth in the Future

Physician Dispensed Skin Care Products Gain Traction

Competitive Landscape



2. GROWTH DRIVERS AND MARKET TRENDS

Mid-Life Crisis

A Key Growth Driver

Cosmeceutical Consumers: A Highly Informed, Aesthetically- Conscious Group

Natural Ingredients Gain Attention

What's Next in Ingredients?

Women Account for Highest Spends on Skin Care

Customized Solutions for Uninsured Patients to go a Long Way

Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals

A Potential Path to Invasive Procedures

Post Procedure Topical Products in Demand

Physician Dispensing Outsmarts Conventional Retail Brands

Manufacturers Widen Customer Base

Innovative Ingredients Gain Focus

Anti-Aging Products: The Largest Segment in Skin Care Cosmeceuticals

Major Anti-Aging Ingredients of Cosmeceuticals

Stem Cell Technology: The New Frontier

Skin Brightening and Lightening Products

A High Growth Market

Companies Focus on Complementary Products

Possible Ban on Hydroquinone Stimulates Search for Other Pigment Control Products



3. AN INSIGHT INTO MARKET BARRIERS

Debate Surrounding Physician Dispensing of Cosmeceuticals

Ethical Perspective

Product Efficacy

Emergence of Medispas

Patient Discretion and Requirement

Challenges in Determining the Right Product



4. DISTRIBUTION SCENARIO

E-Commerce to Reinforce Sales of Physician Dispensed Products

Social Networking

A New Marketing Tool



5. AESTHETICS MARKET: A BRIEF INSIGHT

A Prelude

Table 2: World Aesthetics Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Historical and Recent Past Perspective

Aging Population: A Weighty Demographic Driver

Table 3: Global Aging Population in Select Regions/Countries: Population of 60+ Individuals in 000s and as a Percentage of Total Population for 2015 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Societal Pressure to Look Young Peps Demand for Facial Aesthetics

Undesirable Side Effects: A Challenge to Reckon With



6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

Croma-Pharma and Universkin Enter into Exclusive Licensing and Distribution Agreement

Revision Skincare Introduces Nectifirm ADVANCED

ALASTIN Skincare Launches ALASTIN HydraTint ProMineral Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 36

Mercellar Introduces Exuviance in Kenya

CALECIM Professional Introduces Restorative Hydration Cream

SkinMedica to Market Histogen's CCM Products

Sientra Takes Over U.S. Rights to bioCorneum Advanced Silicone Gel Scar Management Therapy

Valeant to Divest Obagi Medical Products Business

Actavis Takes Over Allergan Inc., Changes Name to Allergan Plc.

MDRejuvena Unveils New Skin Care Product Line



8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



