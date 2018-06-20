Global Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals Market 2016-2024: Leading Brands are Jan Marini Skincare, La-Roche Posay, Latisse, Obagi, Revitalash, SkinCeuticals, SkinMedica, Teoxane, ZO Skin Health

DUBLIN, June 20, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals in US$ Thousand.
The Global and the US markets are further analyzed by the following Segments:
- Physician Dispensed Skin Care Products
- Physician Dispensed Eyelash Products
The report profiles 68 companies including many key and niche players such as:
- Allergan Plc (Ireland)
- SkinMedica, Inc. (USA)
- Athena Cosmetics, Inc. (USA)
- Biopelle, Inc. (USA)
- Clinique Laboratories, LLC (USA)
- iS CLINICAL (USA)
- Jan Marini Skin Research, Inc. (USA)
- La Roche-Posay Laboratoire Pharmaceutique (France)
- Neutrogena Corp. (USA)
- Obagi Medical Products, Inc. (USA)
- Pacific Bioscience Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
- SkinCeuticals (USA)
- Solta Medical, Inc. (USA)
- Stiefel Laboratories, Inc. (USA)
- ZO Skin Health, Inc. (USA)
Key Topics Covered:
1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW
Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals: Delivering Health and Beauty
Asia-Pacific to Witness Strong Growth in the Future
Physician Dispensed Skin Care Products Gain Traction
Competitive Landscape
2. GROWTH DRIVERS AND MARKET TRENDS
Mid-Life Crisis
A Key Growth Driver
Cosmeceutical Consumers: A Highly Informed, Aesthetically- Conscious Group
Natural Ingredients Gain Attention
What's Next in Ingredients?
Women Account for Highest Spends on Skin Care
Customized Solutions for Uninsured Patients to go a Long Way
Physician Dispensed Cosmeceuticals
A Potential Path to Invasive Procedures
Post Procedure Topical Products in Demand
Physician Dispensing Outsmarts Conventional Retail Brands
Manufacturers Widen Customer Base
Innovative Ingredients Gain Focus
Anti-Aging Products: The Largest Segment in Skin Care Cosmeceuticals
Major Anti-Aging Ingredients of Cosmeceuticals
Stem Cell Technology: The New Frontier
Skin Brightening and Lightening Products
A High Growth Market
Companies Focus on Complementary Products
Possible Ban on Hydroquinone Stimulates Search for Other Pigment Control Products
3. AN INSIGHT INTO MARKET BARRIERS
Debate Surrounding Physician Dispensing of Cosmeceuticals
Ethical Perspective
Product Efficacy
Emergence of Medispas
Patient Discretion and Requirement
Challenges in Determining the Right Product
4. DISTRIBUTION SCENARIO
E-Commerce to Reinforce Sales of Physician Dispensed Products
Social Networking
A New Marketing Tool
5. AESTHETICS MARKET: A BRIEF INSIGHT
A Prelude
Table 2: World Aesthetics Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Revenues by Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Historical and Recent Past Perspective
Aging Population: A Weighty Demographic Driver
Table 3: Global Aging Population in Select Regions/Countries: Population of 60+ Individuals in 000s and as a Percentage of Total Population for 2015 & 2050 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)
Societal Pressure to Look Young Peps Demand for Facial Aesthetics
Undesirable Side Effects: A Challenge to Reckon With
6. PRODUCT OVERVIEW
7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY
Croma-Pharma and Universkin Enter into Exclusive Licensing and Distribution Agreement
Revision Skincare Introduces Nectifirm ADVANCED
ALASTIN Skincare Launches ALASTIN HydraTint ProMineral Broad Spectrum Sunscreen SPF 36
Mercellar Introduces Exuviance in Kenya
CALECIM Professional Introduces Restorative Hydration Cream
SkinMedica to Market Histogen's CCM Products
Sientra Takes Over U.S. Rights to bioCorneum Advanced Silicone Gel Scar Management Therapy
Valeant to Divest Obagi Medical Products Business
Actavis Takes Over Allergan Inc., Changes Name to Allergan Plc.
MDRejuvena Unveils New Skin Care Product Line
8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS
9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Total Companies Profiled: 68 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 76)
- The United States (57)
- Canada (5)
- Europe (11)
- France (5)
- Germany (2)
- The United Kingdom (1)
- Rest of Europe (3)
- Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (2)
- Africa (1)
