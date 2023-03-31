Global Physician Office In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Test Market Analysis Report 2023: Most Laboratories Implement IVD Procedures through 1 or More Portable Desktop Instruments - Forecast to 2027

DUBLIN, March 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Physician Office In Vitro Diagnostic (IVD) Test Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes trends in global demand for in vitro diagnostic (IVD) products used in physicians' office laboratories.

Specific products consist of reagents, test kits, standards and controls, and instruments and systems based on immunoassay, clinical chemistry, hematology, molecular, microbiology, and coagulation technologies.

Physicians' office laboratories are defined as point-of-care (POC) testing sites within traditional practices or urgent care centers staffed by one or more physicians. Most of these laboratories implement IVD procedures through one or more portable desktop instruments that yield rapid diagnostic results.

Information and data appearing in this report include:

Macroeconomic, demographic, epidemiological, and healthcare indicators that influence product demand patterns and growth opportunities

Projected global product demand by type and technology for the years 2022 through 2027

The projected value of regional and selected national markets for physicians' office laboratory IVD products in each of the forecast years (2022 through 2027).

The report also includes profiles of the major producers of physicians' office laboratory IVD products.

Report coverage extends to worldwide markets, but focuses on the United States and other developed countries. The majority of physicians' practices in the developing world are located in hospitals and outpatient clinics and do not engage actively in patient testing.

In addition, the report profiles key companies in the market, including:

Abbott Laboratories

Abingdon Health

ACON Laboratories, Inc.

ArcDia International Oy Ltd.

Axis-Shield Diagnostics Ltd.

Becton Dickinson and Company (BD)

and Company (BD) binx health, inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Biocartis NV

Biomerica, Inc

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1: Introduction

Scope & Report Coverage

Methodology

Sources of Information

Chapter 2: Executive Summary

Physicians' Office Laboratories: Market Overview

Product Demand Patterns

Geographical Markets

Size and Growth of the Market

Chapter 3: Market Environment

Overview

Global Economic Outlook

Gross Domestic Product

Per Capita Gross Domestic Product

Population

Age Distribution

Population 50 Years & Older

Population 65 Years & Older

Global Healthcare Trends

Medical Conditions

Health Expenditures

Hospital Beds

Physicians

Patient Activity

Acute Care Hospital Admissions

Surgical Procedures

Physicians' Consultations

IVD Tests

Traditional Physicians' Offices

Urgent Care Centers

Physicians' Office Laboratories

Chapter 4: Physicians' Office Laboratory (Pol) IVD Products

Overview

IVD Industry Trends

IVD Technologies

Immunoassays

Clinical Chemistry

Molecular IVD Technology

Microbiology

Hematology

Coagulation

Histology/Cytology

Blood Grouping

Other IVD Technologies

Industry Regulations

Point-Of-Care (Poc) Testing Market

Physicians' Office Poc Testing: Market Overview

Pol Testing Applications

Infectious Disease Pol Tests

Covid-19 Pol Tests

Other Infectious Disease Pol Tests

Colon Cancer Pol Tests

Glucose Pol Tests

Drugs of Abuse Pol Tests

Blood Gas & Electrolyte Pol Tests

Coagulation Pol Tests

Cardiac Marker Pol Tests

Hematology Pol Tests

Hba1C Pol Tests

Cholesterol Pol Tests

Pregnancy/Infertility Pol Tests

Cancer Marker Pol Tests

Urinalysis Pol Tests

Other Pol Tests

Pol IVD Product Sales by Type

Chapter 5: Geographical Markets

Overview

United States

Canada

Mexico

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Other Western Europe

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Other Asia/Pacific

Central & South America

Eastern Europe

Africa /Mideast

Chapter 6: Company Profiles

Abbott Laboratories

Abingdon Health

Acon Laboratories, Inc.

Arcdia International Oy Ltd.

Axis-Shield Diagnostics Ltd.

Becton Dickinson and Company (Bd)

and Company (Bd) Binx Health, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Biocartis Nv

Biomerica, Inc.

Biomerieux S.A.

Boule Diagnostics Ab

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Carolina Liquid Chemistries Corporation

Chembio Diagnostics, Inc.

Danaher Corporation

Diasorin S.P.A.

Diasys Diagnostic Systems GmbH

Diazyme Laboratories, Inc.

Ekf Diagnostics Holdings plc

Exact Sciences Corporation

Genedrive plc

Horiba Ltd.

Immunostics, Inc.

Medmira, Inc.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc.

Orasure Technologies

Pts Diagnostics

Quantumdx Group Ltd.

Quidelortho Corporation

Roche

Siemens Healthcare GmbH (Siemens Healthineers)

Stago Group

Sysmex Corporation

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Trinity Biotech plc

Werfen

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wios1d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets