Global Physicians Survey from the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association and FemTechnology Uncovers Massive Gaps in Women's Healthcare

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Jan. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA) and FemTechnology today announced findings from a global survey of specialist physicians regarding the state of women's healthcare, and the gaps that must be addressed.

This survey gathered insights directly from 200 physicians from the United States, Germany, Brazil, Thailand, Egypt, and Morocco. From diverse practice settings, these physicians offered a broad perspective on healthcare delivery across the following specialties: oncology, ophthalmology, endocrinology, cardiology, and neurology.

Key Survey Findings:

More than 80% of physicians observe sex differences in disease progression and treatment response, yet less than 30% feel equipped with resources to address them.

More than 53% of responding physicians cited insufficient sex and gender-specific research and treatment guidelines as a major concern in their ability to deliver clinical care.

Nearly 47% acknowledged that systemic biases, including unconscious gender stereotypes, undermine the quality of care their patients receive.

53% of respondents highlighted that cultural stigma and lack of awareness contribute to creating significant patient barriers, particularly in middle- and low-income countries, delaying symptom recognition and treatment.

And even when women do go to access care, inadequate knowledge of sex-specific symptoms often results in missed referrals, compounded by limited access to specialists, which 45% of physicians flagged as a critical gap.

"There is a huge gap in terms of the resources clinicians feel equipped to care for more than half of their patient population," said Mary Stutts, CEO of the HBA. "And we know clinicians are very much aware of this gap. They know that the healthcare system does not work for women, and they are actively looking for solutions to redefine the baseline. Currently, clinicians do not yet have the tools necessary to deliver the best care."

"This is a massive market opportunity: physicians and patients are demanding better solutions, and the companies—whether pharma, med tech, or insurers—that move first will secure a critical advantage," said Oriana Kraft, CEO of FemTechnology. "Policymakers have a chance to lower barriers and incentivize innovation, accelerating progress. Bridging this gap isn't just about equity—it's the key to unlocking personalized, effective care and transforming modern medicine."

"In a world of breakthroughs in medicine—from genomics, precision medicine, and AI-driven diagnostics—a glaring gap remains: the lack of sex- and gender-specific data and guidelines in healthcare," said LaToya Tapscott, senior director of the HBA Think Tank. "Despite mounting evidence of critical biological, hormonal, and metabolic differences between men and women, these distinctions are often overlooked in research, clinical protocols, and treatment strategies. As a result, women frequently receive care based on models designed for men, leading to misdiagnoses, delayed treatments, and suboptimal outcomes."

Key Learnings

Research Gaps in Women's Health

Significant gaps exist in gender-specific research which impedes both the understanding and treatment of many health conditions that affect women.

Impact of Hormonal Changes on Health

The hormonal changes experienced throughout a woman's life, and a lack of knowledge of their effects, significantly impacts disease management and health outcomes across all therapy areas.

Barriers to Access and Quality of Care

Multiple gender, cultural, socioeconomic, and systemic barriers impede a woman's access to quality healthcare services across all geographies.

Demand for Preventative and Diagnostic Solutions

There are growing demands for effective preventative and diagnostic solutions tailored to the unique health needs of women.

Opportunities for Personalized Medicine

The shift towards personalized medicine can present unprecedented opportunities to develop targeted therapies that account for women's biological differences.

Recommendations for action from the HBA Think Tank and FemTechnology:

Collecting Data and Closing the Gaps: Real-World Data to Establish Sex-Specific Guidelines



Why It Matters: Women face a significantly higher risk of severe side effects in many treatments, as seen in oncology. Without sex-specific insights, these disparities will persist, increasing the risk of harm and widening inequities in care.





Redefining the Baseline: Expanding the Definition of Women's Health



What's Needed: Solutions that combine patient-reported data, real-time analytics, and actionable frameworks to create a new gold standard for care delivery. These tools not only address immediate patient needs but also drive long-term systemic change.





Centralizing Resources: Building a Model of Care That Works for Women



Why It Matters: Women are the cornerstone of healthcare—serving as the majority of patients, caregivers, and decision-makers—yet they are consistently underserved. Addressing this isn't just a moral imperative; it's an opportunity to transform healthcare. By building a system that connects biological realities with social contexts and personal priorities, we can reduce inefficiencies, lower costs, and improve outcomes. Tailored, centralized care isn't just a solution for women—it's a roadmap to a more equitable, effective healthcare system for everyone.

Incentivizing Change: Bridging the Gap Between Innovation and Implementation



Why It Matters: The backend of healthcare—how treatments are prescribed, protocols are designed, and outcomes are measured—remains outdated and poorly equipped to meet the needs of half the population. Without incentivizing systemic change, progress on the front end will stall, and the potential for breakthroughs will remain untapped. First movers who invest in these changes now will not only improve health outcomes but also shape the future of healthcare, reaping financial and reputational rewards in the process.

Survey methodology and full report availability

A collaboration between the HBA's Think Tank and FemTechnology, this survey was completed by 200 physicians from the United States, Germany, Brazil, Thailand, Egypt, and Morocco. Responses were collected via an online questionnaire that included physicians from diverse practice settings and offered a broad perspective on healthcare delivery across the following specialties: oncology, ophthalmology, endocrinology, cardiology, and neurology.

Physician respondents were mostly male with more than five years of patient care experience, representing a diverse range of geographic and economic contexts. The full report titled "The Hidden Gaps: Unveiling the Impact of Overlooked Women's Health in Clinical Practice" by Mary Stutts, HBA CEO, LaToya Tapscott (HBA Think Tank Senior Director), and Oriana Kraft (FemTechnology CEO) is available HERE.

About the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA):

The Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA) is a global organization dedicated to furthering the advancement and impact of women in the business of healthcare. With more than 80 locations throughout the world, the HBA serves a community of more than 85,000 individuals and nearly 150 Corporate Partners. The HBA provides access to industry thought leaders and influencers; educational programs to develop leadership skills; and distinctive global recognition of outstanding individuals and companies to promote visibility of their achievements in advancing gender parity in the workplace. www.hbanet.org

About the HBA Think Tank

The HBA Think Tank is a research-driven, collaborative hub dedicated to addressing systemic barriers and advancing opportunities for women in healthcare. As part of the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA), the Think Tank equips companies with actionable insights, benchmarking tools, and innovative strategies to foster meaningful change. Its mission spans four critical areas: leadership representation, amplifying women of color, workplace health and wellness, and financial acumen. Through cutting-edge research, expert collaboration, and customized solutions, the Think Tank empowers organizations to transform their workplaces, enhance health outcomes for women, and lead the way in creating a more equitable healthcare ecosystem.

About FemTechnology

FemTechnology is a company dedicated to building the future of women's healthcare by addressing the gender health data gap and driving innovation across the women's health ecosystem. From their global FemTechnology Summit, which brings together thought leaders to catalyze change, to their university series, which scouts groundbreaking research and amplifies its impact, FemTechnology connects insights to action. At the core of their work is ORI, a personalized health navigation platform that centralizes best-in-class solutions in women's health. ORI collects and analyzes data to uncover hidden cost drivers, provide actionable workforce insights, and implement tailored strategies. It empowers employers to reduce healthcare expenses, optimize benefits, and improve employee outcomes while ensuring women have seamless access to personalized care that meets their unique needs. For more information, please visit www.femtechnology.org .

About ORI

Developed by FemTechnology, ORI is a personalized health navigation platform designed to close gaps in women's healthcare, reduce employer costs, and improve employee outcomes. By centralizing best-in-class solutions in women's health and providing actionable data on workforce health trends, ORI helps organizations uncover hidden cost drivers, optimize benefit utilization, and implement actionable, tailored strategies for women's health. Employers gain a nuanced understanding of their workforce's needs through anonymized, aggregated data, along with evidence-based recommendations and targeted interventions to reduce absenteeism and healthcare expenses. Employees benefit from seamless access to personalized care options, ensuring their unique health needs are met effectively and efficiently.

