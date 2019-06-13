Global Pianos Market 2019-2024: Highly Fragmented and Intensely Competitive

DUBLIN, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pianos: Global Market Analysis, Trends, and Forecasts" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Rest of World. Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research.

The report analyzes the worldwide markets for Pianos in Units by the following Segments:

Acoustic Pianos (Grand Pianos, & Upright Pianos)

Digital Pianos.

Additionally, the US market is analyzed in terms of both value (US$) and volume (units) for:



Acoustic Pianos (Grand and Upright)

Digital Pianos

Electronic Player Piano

The report profiles 54 companies including many key and niche players such as:



Baldwin Piano & Organ Co. (USA)

C. Bechstein Pianofortefabrik AG ( Germany )

) Casio Computer Co. Ltd. ( Japan )

) Fazioli Pianoforti s.p.a. ( Italy )

) Grotrian Piano Company GmbH ( Germany )

) Guangzhou Pearl River Piano Group Co., Ltd ( China )

) Julius Bluthner Pianofortefabrik GmbH ( Germany )

) Kawai Musical Instruments Manufacturing Co., Ltd. ( Japan )

) Kawai America Corporation ( USA )

) Korg Inc. ( Japan )

) Mason and Hamlin Piano Company ( USA )

) Petrof Spol s.r.o. ( Czech Republic )

) Roland Corporation ( Japan )

) Samick Musical Instruments Co., Ltd. ( South Korea )

) SAUTER Pianofortemanufaktur GmbH & Co KG ( Germany )

) Schulze Pollmann Pianoforti s.r.l. ( Italy )

) Steingraeber & Shne KG ( Germany )

) Steinway Musical Instruments, Inc. ( USA )

) Stuart & Sons Terra Australis ( Australia )

) Walter Piano Company, Inc. ( USA )

) Yamaha Corporation ( Japan )

) Kemble & Company Ltd. (UK)

L. Bsendorfer Klavierfabrik GmbH ( Austria )

) Young Chang Co. Ltd. (Korea)

Key Topics Covered:



1. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW

Pianos: An Iconic and Elegant Musical Instrument Adapting to Challenging Times

Pianos Market Highlights

The Future of Piano Production is Asia Not Europe or the United States

The United States: The Hitherto World's Number One in Fine Quality Piano Manufacturing

Asian Producers Enjoy Significant Competitive Advantages over Western Counterparts

A Comparison between the US and Asian Markets

China: The Current World Leader in Piano Manufacturing

Japan: Market with Sophisticated Production Units

South Korea: Largely Export-Oriented Market

Global Market Outlook

The United States Continues to be a Major Market for Pianos

Asia: Fastest Growing Market Housing the World's Largest Piano Manufacturing Companies

China and Russia Offer Exciting Growth Potential amidst Challenges

2. COMPETITION

Piano Marketplace: Highly Fragmented and Intensely Competitive

Popular Piano Brands Worldwide Summarized

Popular Digital Piano Brands Worldwide Summarized

Leading Players Adopt Bilateral Cooperation to Expand Global Footprint

Boston Pianos are Steinway's Pianos but Manufactured by Kawai

Performance and Consumer Grade Pianos: Key Attributes

Concert Pianists Prefer Longstanding Favorite Brands

Market Majors Endeavor to Attract Youngsters

Companies Struggle to Remain Relevant Amidst Shifting Demographics

Price Sensitivity Axes the Spirits of the Industry

Creating an Artificial Urgency: An Emerging Business Model

Pianos Play Rhythm on the Net

Mimic Labels: Developed to Take Advantage of Buyers

Music Stores Bank on Special Events to Magnetize Returns

Look and Design of the Piano: Important Determinants

Raw Materials: Increasing Environmental Concerns Add to Manufacturers Woes

3. MARKET TRENDS, ISSUES & DRIVERS

Innovative and Advanced Versions Offering Durability, Stability, and Enhanced Feel Factor Drive Positive Market Growth

Gesture Control with Ubiquitous Display Facilitates Creation of a Virtual Piano

The Inside-Out Piano

Major Advancements in Software Technology Enable Users to Do Much More with Pianos

Virtual Acoustics: A Software Marvel for Musical Instruments

Yamaha's N3 AvantGrand: A Perfect Amalgamation of Acoustic and Digital Technologies

Steinway Piano Innovations over the Years

Roland's V-Piano: One of the Most Technically Sophisticated Pianos

Hammer, Pedal, Soundboard and Other Major Piano Innovations

Select Noteworthy Innovations in Mechanical and Acoustic Pianos

Digital Piano Innovations

Select Digital Piano Innovations of Leading Manufacturers

Player Pianos

Innovative Piano Learning Technologies

Portable and More Compact Pianos

Despite Competition from Digital Pianos, Demand for Traditional Grand and Upright Pianos Witness Healthy Growth

Market for Digital Pianos Exhibit Steady Growth

Acoustic Piano versus Digital Piano: A Comparative Analysis

Sound Quality

Touch and Feel

Affordability

Portability, Space & Maintenance

Acoustic and Digital Pianos: Various Parameters Compared

Merits and Demerits of Digital Pianos

Merits

Demerits

Growing Popularity of Hybrid Pianos Benefit Market Prospects

Hybrid Pianos: Merits and Demerits

Key Considerations for Hybrid Pianos Purchase

Non-Musical Instrument Alternatives to Dent Long Term Growth Prospects

Environment Sensitivity: A Major Issue in Piano's Performance

Rising Popularity of Customized Pianos Bodes Well for Market Adoption

Cultural, Economic, and Demographic Factors Define New Norms of Growth around the World

4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Pianos: An Evolutionary Scan

Upright Pianos

Grand Pianos

Pianos: A Historical Perspective

The Victorian Grand Piano

The Victorian Square Grand Piano

The American Victorian Upright Piano

The 20th Century American Upright Piano

20th Century Grand and Baby Grand Pianos

The Upright Player Piano

Mirror Pianos

Post-Depression Upright Pianos

English Pianos

Categorization of Pianos

Acoustic

A Conventional Piano

Grand Pianos

Upright Pianos

Vertical Pianos Versus Grand Pianos

Digital Piano

Instrument with Electronic Sound Chips

Hybrid Digital/Acoustic Pianos

Electronic Player Pianos

Vintage Pianos

Synthesizers

Piano Manufacturing Process

Modern Techniques Used in Piano Manufacturing

Piano Design

Piano Size

Piano Quality

Piano Styling and Finishes

Piano Sheen

Piano Color

Stencil Pianos

Dumping

Maintenance of Pianos: Challenges Associated with Old Pianos

Effect of Dryness

Rising Key Tops

Loose Grips on Tuning Pins

5. PRODUCT INNOVATIONS/INTRODUCTIONS

KORG Releases Updates to KORG Module

Yamaha Announces the Availability of SX Series Grand Pianos

Kawai Japan Announces the CA58 Digital Piano

Korg Releases the Korg D1 Digital Stage Piano

Kawai Announces KDP110 Digital Piano

Roland Announces GP609 Digital Grand Piano

Kawai Japan Announces the CA98 and CA78 Digital Pianos

Kawai Japan Announces the CA48 Digital Piano

Kawai Announces NOVUS NV10 Hybrid Digital Piano

Yamaha Launches CSP Smart Piano

Kawai Announces New MP11SE & MP7SE Stage Pianos

Roland Announces the HP601 and HP603A Digital Piano Models

Roland Releases the RP102 Digital Piano

Roland Announces FP-60 Digital Piano

Yamaha Launches Clavinova CSP Smart Pianos

YAMAHA Launches AvantGrand NU1X Hybrid Piano

Korg Unveils Kross2 synth, C1 Air Digital Piano, the NPB Pa 700, and 1000 Professional Arranger Keyboards

Casio Introduces Three New Digital Pianos to Celviano and Privia Digital Piano Lines

STEINWAY & SONS Releases New Limited-Edition Piano

STEINWAY & SONS Unveils Art Case Grand Piano

Yamaha Launches a New Range of Clavinova Digital Pianos CLP- 600 Series

Kawai Japan Announces New ES110 Ultra-Portable Digital Piano

Kawai Japan Announces CN37 and CN27 Digital Pianos

Korg Announces New Digital Piano

The G1 Air

Roland Introduces RD-2000 Stage Piano

Casio launches Seven New Digital Keyboards and Pianos, and Chordana Play App

Yamaha Unveils New Enspire Model Piano

Roland Announces FP-90 Portable Digital Piano

Roland Introduces New GP607 Digital Piano

Roland Announces DP603 Slim Digital Piano

Roland Releases RP501R Digital Piano

Yamaha Releases New Digital Pianos and Portable Keyboards

6. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS



7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Total Companies Profiled: 54 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries 65)

The United States (17)

(17) Canada (2)

(2) Japan (6)

(6) Europe (29)

(29) - France (1)

(1) - Germany (16)

(16) - The United Kingdom (3)

(3) - Italy (3)

(3) - Rest of Europe (6)

(6) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (11)

