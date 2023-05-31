Global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Report 2023: Growing Adoption of Telemedicine Fuels Growth

31 May, 2023, 05:30 ET
DUBLIN, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
According to the report, the global picture archiving and communication system (PACS) market attained a significant value of USD 5042 million in 2022.
Aided by the increasing demand for efficient medical image management solutions and the growing adoption of telemedicine, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 7031.08 million by 2028.
The increasing demand for efficient medical image management solutions is driving the growth of the picture archiving and communication system (PACS) market. As healthcare providers handle a growing number of diagnostic images, there is a rising need for streamlined storage and retrieval systems. PACS solutions offer a centralised, integrated platform for managing medical images, improving accessibility for healthcare professionals, reducing the risk of lost or misplaced images, and enhancing the overall efficiency of healthcare facilities.
The growing adoption of telemedicine is another factor propelling the expansion of the picture archiving and communication system (PACS) market. Telemedicine allows healthcare providers to remotely diagnose and treat patients, reducing the need for in-person consultations. PACS plays a vital role in telemedicine, as it enables the secure and efficient transmission of medical images between healthcare providers and remote specialists, facilitating collaboration and improving patient outcomes.
The increasing focus on interoperability and integration of healthcare IT systems is another trend shaping the picture archiving and communication system (PACS) market. Interoperability allows healthcare providers to seamlessly exchange and access patient data across different healthcare IT systems, enhancing the continuity of care and improving clinical decision-making. The adoption of PACS solutions that support interoperability standards, such as HL7 and DICOM, helps healthcare organisations streamline their medical imaging workflows and improve patient care.
The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing need for early diagnosis and treatment also contribute to the growth of the picture archiving and communication system (PACS) market. Chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes, require regular monitoring and imaging to assess disease progression and treatment response. The increasing demand for diagnostic imaging in the management of chronic diseases fuels the need for efficient PACS solutions, driving market growth.
Furthermore, advancements in medical imaging technologies, such as 3D and 4D imaging, are positively impacting the picture archiving and communication system (PACS) market. These advanced imaging techniques generate a large volume of data that requires efficient storage, management, and analysis.
PACS solutions that support advanced imaging modalities and offer advanced image processing capabilities, such as volumetric rendering and image fusion, are expected to witness increasing demand in the coming years. In addition, government initiatives and funding programs aimed at promoting the adoption of healthcare IT solutions also support the growth of the picture archiving and communication system (PACS) market. The integration of PACS with EHR systems is expected to drive market growth further.
Market Segmentation
The market can be divided on the basis of component, deployment type, imaging type, type, end use, and region.
Market Breakup by Component:
- Hardware
- Software
- Services
Market Division by Deployment Type:
- On-Premise
- On-Demand
- SAAS
Market Segmentation by Imaging Type:
- X-Ray
- MRI
- PET-CT
- Ultrasound
- Nuclear Imaging
- Others
Market Classification by Type:
- Cardiology PACS (C-PACS)
- Dental PACS
- Oncology PACS
- Orthopaedics
- Others
Market Categorisation by End Use:
- Hospitals
- Clinical/Imaging Centres
- Dental Practices
- Diagnostic Centres
- Research and Academic Institutes
- Ambulatory Surgical Centres
- Others
Market Segregation by Region:
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Landscape
The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global picture archiving and communication system (PACS) companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report are as follows:
- General Electric Company
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- Fujifilm Holding Corporation
- Sectra AB
- Infinitt Healthcare Co. Ltd
- IBM Corporation
- Others
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope
3 Report Description
4 Key Assumptions
5 Executive Summary
6 Snapshot
7 Opportunities and Challenges in the Market
8 Global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Analysis
9 North America Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Analysis
10 Europe Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Analysis
11 Asia Pacific Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Analysis
12 Latin America Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Analysis
13 Middle East and Africa Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Analysis
14 Market Dynamics
15 Value Chain Analysis
16 Competitive Landscape
17 Key Trends and Developments in the Market
Companies Mentioned
- General Electric Company
- Siemens Healthineers AG
- Fujifilm Holding Corporation
- Sectra AB
- Infinitt Healthcare Co. Ltd.
- IBM Corporation
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xgmses
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article