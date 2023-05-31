Global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Report 2023: Growing Adoption of Telemedicine Fuels Growth

DUBLIN, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global picture archiving and communication system (PACS) market attained a significant value of USD 5042 million in 2022.

Aided by the increasing demand for efficient medical image management solutions and the growing adoption of telemedicine, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 7031.08 million by 2028.



The increasing demand for efficient medical image management solutions is driving the growth of the picture archiving and communication system (PACS) market. As healthcare providers handle a growing number of diagnostic images, there is a rising need for streamlined storage and retrieval systems. PACS solutions offer a centralised, integrated platform for managing medical images, improving accessibility for healthcare professionals, reducing the risk of lost or misplaced images, and enhancing the overall efficiency of healthcare facilities.

The growing adoption of telemedicine is another factor propelling the expansion of the picture archiving and communication system (PACS) market. Telemedicine allows healthcare providers to remotely diagnose and treat patients, reducing the need for in-person consultations. PACS plays a vital role in telemedicine, as it enables the secure and efficient transmission of medical images between healthcare providers and remote specialists, facilitating collaboration and improving patient outcomes.



The increasing focus on interoperability and integration of healthcare IT systems is another trend shaping the picture archiving and communication system (PACS) market. Interoperability allows healthcare providers to seamlessly exchange and access patient data across different healthcare IT systems, enhancing the continuity of care and improving clinical decision-making. The adoption of PACS solutions that support interoperability standards, such as HL7 and DICOM, helps healthcare organisations streamline their medical imaging workflows and improve patient care.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing need for early diagnosis and treatment also contribute to the growth of the picture archiving and communication system (PACS) market. Chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes, require regular monitoring and imaging to assess disease progression and treatment response. The increasing demand for diagnostic imaging in the management of chronic diseases fuels the need for efficient PACS solutions, driving market growth.



Furthermore, advancements in medical imaging technologies, such as 3D and 4D imaging, are positively impacting the picture archiving and communication system (PACS) market. These advanced imaging techniques generate a large volume of data that requires efficient storage, management, and analysis.

PACS solutions that support advanced imaging modalities and offer advanced image processing capabilities, such as volumetric rendering and image fusion, are expected to witness increasing demand in the coming years. In addition, government initiatives and funding programs aimed at promoting the adoption of healthcare IT solutions also support the growth of the picture archiving and communication system (PACS) market. The integration of PACS with EHR systems is expected to drive market growth further.



Market Segmentation



The market can be divided on the basis of component, deployment type, imaging type, type, end use, and region.



Market Breakup by Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Market Division by Deployment Type:

On-Premise

On-Demand

SAAS

Market Segmentation by Imaging Type:

X-Ray

MRI

PET-CT

Ultrasound

Nuclear Imaging

Others

Market Classification by Type:

Cardiology PACS (C-PACS)

Dental PACS

Oncology PACS

Orthopaedics

Others

Market Categorisation by End Use:

Hospitals

Clinical/Imaging Centres

Dental Practices

Diagnostic Centres

Research and Academic Institutes

Ambulatory Surgical Centres

Others

Market Segregation by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape



The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global picture archiving and communication system (PACS) companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report are as follows:

General Electric Company

Siemens Healthineers AG

Fujifilm Holding Corporation

Sectra AB

Infinitt Healthcare Co. Ltd

IBM Corporation

Others

