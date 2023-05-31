Global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Report 2023: Growing Adoption of Telemedicine Fuels Growth

News provided by

Research and Markets

31 May, 2023, 05:30 ET

DUBLIN, May 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Report and Forecast 2023-2028" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to the report, the global picture archiving and communication system (PACS) market attained a significant value of USD 5042 million in 2022.

Aided by the increasing demand for efficient medical image management solutions and the growing adoption of telemedicine, the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% between 2023 and 2028 to reach a value of USD 7031.08 million by 2028.

The increasing demand for efficient medical image management solutions is driving the growth of the picture archiving and communication system (PACS) market. As healthcare providers handle a growing number of diagnostic images, there is a rising need for streamlined storage and retrieval systems. PACS solutions offer a centralised, integrated platform for managing medical images, improving accessibility for healthcare professionals, reducing the risk of lost or misplaced images, and enhancing the overall efficiency of healthcare facilities.

The growing adoption of telemedicine is another factor propelling the expansion of the picture archiving and communication system (PACS) market. Telemedicine allows healthcare providers to remotely diagnose and treat patients, reducing the need for in-person consultations. PACS plays a vital role in telemedicine, as it enables the secure and efficient transmission of medical images between healthcare providers and remote specialists, facilitating collaboration and improving patient outcomes.

The increasing focus on interoperability and integration of healthcare IT systems is another trend shaping the picture archiving and communication system (PACS) market. Interoperability allows healthcare providers to seamlessly exchange and access patient data across different healthcare IT systems, enhancing the continuity of care and improving clinical decision-making. The adoption of PACS solutions that support interoperability standards, such as HL7 and DICOM, helps healthcare organisations streamline their medical imaging workflows and improve patient care.

The rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing need for early diagnosis and treatment also contribute to the growth of the picture archiving and communication system (PACS) market. Chronic diseases, such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes, require regular monitoring and imaging to assess disease progression and treatment response. The increasing demand for diagnostic imaging in the management of chronic diseases fuels the need for efficient PACS solutions, driving market growth.

Furthermore, advancements in medical imaging technologies, such as 3D and 4D imaging, are positively impacting the picture archiving and communication system (PACS) market. These advanced imaging techniques generate a large volume of data that requires efficient storage, management, and analysis.

PACS solutions that support advanced imaging modalities and offer advanced image processing capabilities, such as volumetric rendering and image fusion, are expected to witness increasing demand in the coming years. In addition, government initiatives and funding programs aimed at promoting the adoption of healthcare IT solutions also support the growth of the picture archiving and communication system (PACS) market. The integration of PACS with EHR systems is expected to drive market growth further.

Market Segmentation

The market can be divided on the basis of component, deployment type, imaging type, type, end use, and region.

Market Breakup by Component:

  • Hardware
  • Software
  • Services

Market Division by Deployment Type:

  • On-Premise
  • On-Demand
  • SAAS

Market Segmentation by Imaging Type:

  • X-Ray
  • MRI
  • PET-CT
  • Ultrasound
  • Nuclear Imaging
  • Others

Market Classification by Type:

  • Cardiology PACS (C-PACS)
  • Dental PACS
  • Oncology PACS
  • Orthopaedics
  • Others

Market Categorisation by End Use:

  • Hospitals
  • Clinical/Imaging Centres
  • Dental Practices
  • Diagnostic Centres
  • Research and Academic Institutes
  • Ambulatory Surgical Centres
  • Others

Market Segregation by Region:

  • North America
  • Europe
  • Asia Pacific
  • Latin America
  • Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report looks into the market shares, plant turnarounds, capacities, investments, and acquisitions and mergers, among other major developments, of the global picture archiving and communication system (PACS) companies. Some of the major key players explored in the report are as follows:

  • General Electric Company
  • Siemens Healthineers AG
  • Fujifilm Holding Corporation
  • Sectra AB
  • Infinitt Healthcare Co. Ltd
  • IBM Corporation
  • Others

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Report Coverage - Key Segmentation and Scope

3 Report Description

4 Key Assumptions

5 Executive Summary

6 Snapshot

7 Opportunities and Challenges in the Market

8 Global Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Analysis

9 North America Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Analysis

10 Europe Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Analysis

11 Asia Pacific Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Analysis

12 Latin America Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Analysis

13 Middle East and Africa Picture Archiving and Communication System (PACS) Market Analysis

14 Market Dynamics

15 Value Chain Analysis

16 Competitive Landscape

17 Key Trends and Developments in the Market

Companies Mentioned

  • General Electric Company
  • Siemens Healthineers AG
  • Fujifilm Holding Corporation
  • Sectra AB
  • Infinitt Healthcare Co. Ltd.
  • IBM Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xgmses

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Insurtech Market Report 2023: Increased Digitization of Insurance Services Drives Growth

Global Dermatology Diagnostic Devices Market Report 2023: Sector is Expected to Reach $33.4 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 11.2%

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.