Global PID Controllers Market Report 2023: Industry 4.0 to Give Market Impetus - Forecast to 2030

Global PID Controllers Market to Reach $1.9 Billion by 2030

The global market for PID Controllers estimated at US$1.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.9 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.4% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Temperature Controllers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 3.9% CAGR and reach US$703.6 Million by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Motion Controllers segment is estimated at 3.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The PID Controllers market is currently experiencing challenges due to subdued industrial activity, which has led to weaknesses in this sector. PID Controllers, or Proportional-Integral-Derivative Controllers, are integral components of industrial automation systems, used to regulate processes efficiently.

These controllers consist of various components and require tuning for optimal performance. They find applications across industries such as oil & gas, chemicals, food & beverage, power, and more. Notably, PID Controllers play a significant role in temperature control in industrial processes.

In recent years, there has been a shift towards enhancing system performance by replacing existing PID Controllers with advanced algorithms. This transition has the potential to improve control accuracy and efficiency.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $237.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.7% CAGR

Geographically, the market for PID Controllers is diverse, with different regions experiencing varying growth rates. China, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America are expected to be prominent growth regions, while developed markets continue to play a significant role.

The PID Controllers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$237.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$363.8 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 2.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.7% CAGR.

In terms of competition, the PID Controllers market sees the presence of key players vying for market share, with a range of competitive strategies. Market activity in this sector reflects the ongoing evolution and innovation in PID control technology, ensuring its relevance and adaptability to industrial demands.



MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Established Use Case Across Diverse Domains Enhances Market Prospects

Oil & Gas: A Major End-Use Sector

Global Daily Crude Oil Demand in Million Barrels for the Years 2015 through 2020

Digital Transformation Drive to Accelerate Uptake

Emphasis on Industrial Automation Augurs Well

Industry 4.0 to Give Market Impetus

Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$ Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart Machines

Robust Opportunities in Power Sector

Rising Importance in Food & Beverages Industry

Global Packaged Food Sales in US$ Trillion: 2014-2024

Established Use Case in Chemicals Industry

Rising Importance of IIoT to Enhance Opportunities

Global Investments in Industrial IoT (IIoT) Platforms (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2022 and 2025

Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years 2018 and 2022

Advanced Software for PID Tuning Improves Efficiency

Cascaded PID Controllers for Better Results

Technology Innovations to Give Impetus to Market Expansion

Issues & Challenges

