FACTS AT A GLANCE Edition: 9; Released: January 2021 Executive Engagements: 397 Companies: 133 - Players covered include ABB Ltd.; Calex Electronics Limited; Durex Industries; Enfield Technologies; Eurotherm by Schneider Electric; Gefran SPA; HANYOUNGNUX; Honeywell International Inc.; OMRON Corporation; Red Lion Controls, Inc.; RKC Instrument Inc.; TOPTICA Photonics AG; Wachendorff Automation GmbH & Co. KG; Watlow Electric Manufacturing Company; West Control Solutions; Yokogawa Electric Corporation and Others. Coverage: All major geographies and key segments Segments: Product Type (Temperature Controllers, Motion Controllers, Flow Controllers, Pressure Controllers); End-Use (Oil & Gas, Chemical, Food & Beverage, Power, Other End-Uses) Geographies: World; USA; Canada; Japan; China; Europe; France; Germany; Italy; UK; Spain; Russia; Rest of Europe; Asia-Pacific; Australia; India; South Korea; Rest of Asia-Pacific; Latin America; Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; Rest of Latin America; Middle East; Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; UAE; Rest of Middle East; Africa.

Complimentary Project Preview - This is an ongoing global program. Preview our research program before you make a purchase decision. We are offering a complimentary access to qualified executives driving strategy, business development, sales & marketing, and product management roles at featured companies. Previews provide deep insider access to business trends; competitive brands; domain expert profiles; and market data templates and much more. You may also build your own bespoke report using our MarketGlass™ Platform which offers thousands of data bytes without an obligation to purchase our report. Preview Registry

ABSTRACT-



Global PID Controllers Market to Reach $1.6 Billion by 2026

Proportional integral derivative (PID) controller is used for controlling pressure, flow, temperature and such other process variables in industrial processes. Growth in the global is set to be driven by continued technical innovations. Over the years, such innovations led to the emergence of hybrid and intelligent controllers. Today, there are economical and powerful PID controllers available for a variety of control functions. A prominent, ongoing trend in the market is the increasing use of hybrid PID controllers for temperature control applications. PID controllers are also cheaper compared to PLC (programmable logic controller) systems, which is also contributing to their increased demand. Manufacturing facilities across the world are increasingly employing PID controllers for calculating error values and obtaining actionable insights to improve their process efficiencies. The food & beverage and oil & gas industries are the major end-use sectors for PID controllers. The controllers are also being increasingly used in mining industries.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for PID Controllers estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.6 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 2.2% over the analysis period. Temperature Controllers, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 2.6% CAGR to reach US$638.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Motion Controllers segment is readjusted to a revised 2.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27.8% share of the global PID Controllers market. PID temperature controllers are used by several industries including chemical and food & beverage industries. PID temperature controllers are more effective that on-off temperature controllers as they are able to effectively deal with disturbances in process temperature as temperature changes can wield a major effect on quality of final product.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $232.8 Million in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $306.1 Million by 2026

The PID Controllers market in the U.S. is estimated at US$232.8 Million in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 16.82% share in the global market. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$306.1 Million in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 3.5% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 1.7% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.6% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$320.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Europe is a key market owing to the presence of several PID controller manufacturing companies in the region. Strong growth in the Asia-Pacific region is being driven by increasing industrial automation along with the rapid growth of the semiconductor industry.

Flow Controllers Segment to Reach $381 Million by 2026

In the global Flow Controllers segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 1.6% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$257.3 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$287.3 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$46.3 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 2% CAGR through the analysis period. More

MarketGlass™ Platform

Our MarketGlass™ Platform is a free full-stack knowledge center that is custom configurable to today`s busy business executive`s intelligence needs! This influencer driven interactive research platform is at the core of our primary research engagements and draws from unique perspectives of participating executives worldwide. Features include - enterprise-wide peer-to-peer collaborations; research program previews relevant to your company; 3.4 million domain expert profiles; competitive company profiles; interactive research modules; bespoke report generation; monitor market trends; competitive brands; create & publish blogs & podcasts using our primary and secondary content; track domain events worldwide; and much more. Client companies will have complete insider access to the project data stacks. Currently in use by 67,000+ domain experts worldwide.

Our platform is free for qualified executives and is accessible from our website www.StrategyR.com or via our just released mobile application on iOS or Android

About Global Industry Analysts, Inc. & StrategyR™

Global Industry Analysts, Inc., (www.strategyr.com) is a renowned market research publisher the world`s only influencer driven market research company. Proudly serving more than 42,000 clients from 36 countries, GIA is recognized for accurate forecasting of markets and industries for over 33 years.

CONTACTS:

Zak Ali

Director, Corporate Communications

Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Phone: 1-408-528-9966

www.StrategyR.com

Email: [email protected]

LINKS

Join Our Expert Panel

https://www.strategyr.com/Panelist.asp

Connect With Us on LinkedIn

https://www.linkedin.com/company/global-industry-analysts-inc./

Follow Us on Twitter

https://twitter.com/marketbytes

Journalists & Media

[email protected]

SOURCE Global Industry Analysts, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.strategyr.com

