Global Piezoelectric Actuator Market Analysis 2023: Koninklijke Philips, Sonic Concepts, Theraclion, and More Profiled in Report

DUBLIN, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Piezoelectric Actuator Market Report - Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Outlook - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global piezoelectric actuator market is set to witness significant growth in the coming years, according to this report.

The study provides deep insights into the current and future state of the industry, examining market drivers, restraints, regional trends, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on market demand and growth.

Key Highlights:

The report analyzes the drivers and restraints influencing the global piezoelectric actuator market, providing qualitative information supported by data to explain their impact in the near, medium, and long term.

It discusses the market overview, latest updates, commercial developments, structural trends, and government policies and regulations.

The report assesses the impact of COVID-19 on market demand and provides a market size and demand forecast until 2027, including year-on-year (YoY) growth rates and CAGR.

It examines the critical elements of the piezoelectric actuator industry's supply chain, its structure, and participants, utilizing Porter's five forces framework to assess the industry's competition and profitability.

The market is segmented by imaging technology (ultrasound-HIFU therapy, magnetic resonance imaging-HIFU therapy), indication (oncology, skin care, neurological disorders, others), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, dermatology clinics, others).

The regional analysis covers North America , Asia-Pacific , Europe , and the rest of the world.

, , , and the rest of the world. Key company profiles are provided, including Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sonic Concepts, Inc., Theraclion, Sonablate, Alpinion Medical Systems Co., Ltd., Shanghai Carnation Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Insightec, FUS Instruments Inc., Mianyang Sonic Electronic, Profound Medical, Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH, Image Guided Therapy, and Promedica Bioelectronics s.r.l.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nrabz1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets