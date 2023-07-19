Global Piezoelectric Actuator Market Analysis 2023: Koninklijke Philips, Sonic Concepts, Theraclion, and More Profiled in Report

News provided by

Research and Markets

19 Jul, 2023, 19:00 ET

DUBLIN, July 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Piezoelectric Actuator Market Report - Market Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Outlook - Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global piezoelectric actuator market is set to witness significant growth in the coming years, according to this report.

The study provides deep insights into the current and future state of the industry, examining market drivers, restraints, regional trends, and the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on market demand and growth.

Key Highlights:

  • The report analyzes the drivers and restraints influencing the global piezoelectric actuator market, providing qualitative information supported by data to explain their impact in the near, medium, and long term.
  • It discusses the market overview, latest updates, commercial developments, structural trends, and government policies and regulations.
  • The report assesses the impact of COVID-19 on market demand and provides a market size and demand forecast until 2027, including year-on-year (YoY) growth rates and CAGR.
  • It examines the critical elements of the piezoelectric actuator industry's supply chain, its structure, and participants, utilizing Porter's five forces framework to assess the industry's competition and profitability.
  • The market is segmented by imaging technology (ultrasound-HIFU therapy, magnetic resonance imaging-HIFU therapy), indication (oncology, skin care, neurological disorders, others), and end user (hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, dermatology clinics, others).
  • The regional analysis covers North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, and the rest of the world.
  • Key company profiles are provided, including Koninklijke Philips N.V., Sonic Concepts, Inc., Theraclion, Sonablate, Alpinion Medical Systems Co., Ltd., Shanghai Carnation Medical Technology Co., Ltd., Insightec, FUS Instruments Inc., Mianyang Sonic Electronic, Profound Medical, Merz Pharmaceuticals GmbH, Image Guided Therapy, and Promedica Bioelectronics s.r.l.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/nrabz1

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets

Also from this source

Global Offshore Equipment Market Analysis 2023: Key Companies Profiled Include Eaton Corporation, Schneider Electric, Siemens Energy, Honeywell International, and Others

Global Cloud Workload Protection Platform Market Analysis 2023 - Accelerated Adoption of Cloud and Cloud-native Technologies Creates More Opportunities for CWPPs

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.