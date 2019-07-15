Global Pigeon Pea Markets, 2011-2018 & 2019-2024

DUBLIN, July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pigeon Pea Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2019-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pigeon peas market reached a volume of nearly 6 Million Tons in 2018.



A tropical plant of the pea family, pigeon peas are generally grown as a food crop. They have a high nutritional value which makes them an ideal supplement to the diets that are protein-deficient. They not only offer nutritional benefits but also help to tackle health related issues such as cough, acidity, stomach pain, poisoning, piles and swelling of internal organs. Widely used in animal feed, fuel wood, rearing lac insects, green manuring, soil conservation and windbreaks, pigeon peas have now become an extremely important crop as they are cultivated in virtually every tropical country of the world.



Furthermore, the perennial nature of pigeon peas allows farmers to take multiple harvests. The resulting surplus can be traded in both local and international markets. Factors such as population growth, improving living standards and growing health awareness among the consumers are currently influencing the demand for pigeon peas in the global market.



The report has segmented the market on the basis of major geographies. Currently, India represents the largest producer of pigeon peas accounting for around 70% of the total global production. India is followed by Myanmar, Malawi, Kenya and Tanzania. The report has also analysed the top exporting and importing countries in the global pigeon pea market.



Myanmar represents the biggest exporter of pigeon peas accounting for nearly 90% of the total global export volumes. Myanmar is followed by Tanzania, Sudan, Kenya, France, Ecuador, Sri Lanka, Peru, India and Malawi. Among the top importing countries, India represents the biggest importer of pigeon peas accounting for more than 95% of the total global import volumes. India is followed by Zimbabwe, the United States, Peru, United Kingdom, Malaysia, Australia, Sri Lanka, Nepal and Canada.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4go6n9

