Global Ping Pong Player Justin Bookey Releases Best-Selling Book on Leadership and Ping Pong

Tens of millions of people worldwide enjoy the game of ping pong. In the 1970s, the leaders of the United States and China famously used friendly table tennis matches as a first step in thawing decades of icy relations—an effort dubbed Ping Pong Diplomacy. Bookey's Ping Pong Leadership takes the next step. It shows leaders of all levels how to envision and create meaningful change, from small business to Fortune 500 companies.

"I've learned from visionary leaders as they prepare, execute, fail, succeed, and keep moving forward," Bookey said. "Same with elite table tennis players. And the crossover of winning principles is huge. I've tried to crystallize them so that leaders of all kinds can envision their own paths to success."

Book Life by Publisher's Weekly called Ping Pong Leadership "a lively guide to leadership skills through the surprising perspective of ping pong." Coupled with exclusive insights from leader thinkers in commerce, culture, and technology, readers will learn lessons from a beloved global sport distilled into 18 actionable and unforgettable 'Pong Principles.' The book contains exclusive insights from renowned physicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson; Prime Minister of Iceland Katrín Jakobsdóttir; Atari and Chuck E. Cheese founder Nolan Bushnell; GoDaddy CEO Aman Bhutani, and more. "Every leader will appreciate the Pong Principles in this book. These stories from impressive leaders and innovators will accelerate your ability to reach your business or leadership goals," said Jeff Hoffman, cofounder of Priceline.com.

Ping Pong Leadership is on sale now from Amazon, Barnes & Noble, and Amplify Publishing. It is distributed by Amplify Publishing Group, Ingram, the American Wholesale Book Company, Baker & Taylor, and Follett Library Resources. For interviews, signings, or more, contact [email protected] . Visit www.pingpongleadership.com to connect with Bookey directly.

About Justin Bookey

Through his fortunate experience of working with leaders at Disney, Sony, Honda, Qualcomm, XPRIZE, and more, Bookey has learned from many pioneering thinkers. After practicing communications law for several years in Washington, DC, he transitioned to web content development. He has earned Emmy nominations for feature documentaries he produced, as well as Telly, Viddy, and ADDY awards for digital marketing campaigns he spearheaded.

Upon moving to Los Angeles, Bookey stepped up his training with Olympian and world-class table tennis coach Wei Wang. Guidance from her and other world champions helped him win medals at the US Open and the US national championships. He learned different leadership cultures while studying in India and teaching in Japan, and has played table tennis on seven continents. Bookey lives in Santa Monica, California, where he also runs PongFit , a nonprofit that builds fitness and community through ping pong.

