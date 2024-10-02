Global Pipe Sealing Leader Hultec Announces Strategic Brand Alignment

SPRING, Texas, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hultec, the world's largest provider of pipe sealing solutions, has announced a strategic brand alignment that brings together four companies it owns under a singular global name called Hultec. Incorporated in the new unified Hultec brand are: S & B Technical Products serving water and wastewater infrastructure; Maloney Technical Products, supplying rubber and plastic solutions for oil and gas exploration; RieberLok self-restraining gaskets for PVC pipe; and Terramix the company's primary research and manufacturing arm in Costa Rica.

The brand transformation – which includes a new Hultec identity, logo and website – completes a year of strategic analysis and creative development following Industrial Growth Partners' acquisition of Hultec and its affiliated brands in 2023 and Hultec's purchase of RieberLok in January.

"No matter the industry we serve, our core business strategy is to couple Hultec's industry-leading customer service with innovative material science to design and manufacture high quality gaskets and pipe sealing solutions," said Hultec CEO Tom Ross. "Because we are strongest as one, the unified Hultec global brand creates clarity in the marketplace and positions us to grow and take advantage of the many opportunities for tomorrow."

Hultec relocated its corporate headquarters to Spring, Texas in June and is constructing a new world-class manufacturing facility, warehouse and distribution center there that opens later this year. Manufacturing plants also operate in Fort Worth, Texas; Costa Rica; and Viet Nam.

The company's wide footprint, according to Ross, allows Hultec to meet the need for reliable pipeline gaskets and sustainable rubber-based technologies that ensure flow, eliminate failures, and enhance safety and quality of life.

"Customers around the globe rely on our products to safely install critical infrastructure and protect the environment," he said. "Without our seals, communities would face more clean water loss, a higher threat of infection and wastewater contamination and a greater risk for catastrophic events that affect the natural environment and significantly impact human lives. It's impossible to quantify, but saving lives is a true and driving force behind our innovative designs."

Hultec's integrated and fixed pipe seal solutions for both pressure and non-pressure applications are sold in more than 100 countries. While critically focused on producing high quality gaskets, Hultec's proficiency in rubber technology is wide-reaching in the U.S. as it also produces the rubber core in major league baseballs.

