Global Pipeline & Process Services Market Report 2019: Market is Projected to Reach USD 4.0 Billion by 2024

DUBLIN, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pipeline & Process Services Market by Asset Type (Pipeline: Transmission, Distribution; Process: FPS, Refinery & Petrochemical, Gas Storage & Processing), Operation, Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Pipeline & Process Services Market is Projected to Reach USD 4.0 Billion by 2024 from an Estimated USD 3.3 Billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.3%.

Increasing demand for crude oil & natural gas, especially from the Asia Pacific region; increase in demand for safe, economical, and reliable connectivity; and high investments lined up for pipeline business are driving the pipeline & process services market. However, problems faced by cross-border oil & gas pipeline projects due to technical and political instability in the Middle East and Asia Pacific Regions and shift towards renewable energy are expected to restrict the growth of the pipeline & process services market.



The global PPS market declined in 2018 YOY, primarily due to lower pipeline installations. The year 2017 witnessed a higher number of pipeline-related additions compared to the historic years, hence the market sizing of the pipeline segment has witnessed an increase in 2017. Pre-commissioning activities dominate the global market influencing the global PPS services market



The process segment witnessed a drop in 2017 with respect to 2016, which was majorly owed to the higher amount of projects which were commissioned in 2016. The market gained in 2018 as new capacities were added. Total pipeline pre-commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning services market were valued at USD 2.4 billion in 2018. Total process services market stood at USD 1.0 billion in 2018 and is likely to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2019 to 2024 and reach USD 1.4 billion by 2024.

Pre-commissioning services in both pipeline and process contributed to 53.2% (USD 1.8 billion) of the total market in 2018. North America dominated the total pipeline serviceable market in 2017 with a revenue share of nearly 45.8%. Asia Pacific held the second-largest share of 12.1% of the market in the same year. Middle East & North Africa is likely to hold 20.9% of the market, equivalent to USD 215 million, in 2018. It is likely to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2019 to 2024 and reach USD 365 million by 2024

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1. Global Pipeline & Process

4.1.1. Global Pipeline & Process Services Market, By Operation, USD Million

4.2. Global Pipeline

4.2.1. Global Pipeline Services Market, By Operation, USD Million

4.3. Global Process

4.3.1. Global Process Services Market, By Operation, USD Million

4.4. Global Pipeline & Process Infrastructure Outlook

4.4.1. Global Oil & Gas Pipeline Outlook

4.4.2. Global Refinery Segment Outlook

4.4.3. Global Petrochemical Outlook

4.4.4. Global Gas Storage Outlook

4.4.5. Global Gas Processing Outlook

4.4.6. Global FPS Segment Outlook

4.4.7. Global LNG Vessels Segment Outlook



5 Market Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Market Dynamics

5.2.1. Market Drivers

5.2.2. Restraints

5.2.3. Opportunities

5.2.4. Challenges



6 Pipeline & Process Services Market, By Asset Type (Regional Market Size, USD Million, 2017-2024)

6.1. Introduction

6.2. Pipeline

6.2.1. Transmission Pipeline

6.2.2. Distribution Pipeline

6.3. Process

6.3.1. Refinery & Petrochemical Facilities

6.3.2. FPS

6.3.3. Gas Processing

6.3.4. Gas Storage



7 Pipeline & Process Services Market, By Operation (Regional Market Size, USD Million, 2017-2024)

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Pre-Commissioning & Commissioning

7.2.1. Filling, Cleaning, and Gauging

7.2.2. Dewatering & Leak Testing

7.2.3. Nitrogen Services

7.2.4. Pressure Testing

7.2.5. Chemical Cleaning

7.2.6. Hydrostatic Testing

7.2.7. Others

7.3. Maintenance

7.3.1. Flow Remediation

7.3.2. Nitrogen Services

7.3.3. Pipe Freezing

7.3.4. Bolting & Tensioning, & Flange Management

7.3.5. Chemical Cleaning

7.3.6. Others

7.4. Decommissioning

7.4.1. Nitrogen Service

7.4.2. Chemical Cleaning

7.4.3. Bolting & Tensioning

7.4.4. Flushing

7.4.5. Pipe Freezing

7.4.6. Others



8 Pipeline & Process Services Market, Regional Market Analysis



Companies Mentioned



Altus Intervention

BHGE

Bluefin Group

Chenergy Services

Enermech

Halliburton

Hydratight

IKM

IPEC

Techfem Spa

Trans Asia Pipelines

Tucker Energy Services

