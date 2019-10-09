Global Pipeline Review of Neuronal Acetylcholine Receptor Subunit Alpha 7, H2 2019
Oct 09, 2019, 07:30 ET
DUBLIN, Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Neuronal Acetylcholine Receptor Subunit Alpha 7 - Pipeline Review, H2 2019" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Neuronal Acetylcholine Receptor Subunit Alpha 7 (CHRNA7) pipeline Target constitutes close to 16 molecules. Out of which approximately 14 molecules are developed by companies and remaining by the universities/institutes. The latest report Neuronal Acetylcholine Receptor Subunit Alpha 7 - Pipeline Review, H2 2019, outlays comprehensive information on the Neuronal Acetylcholine Receptor Subunit Alpha 7 (CHRNA7) targeted therapeutics, complete with analysis by indications, stage of development, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type.
Similarly, the universities portfolio in Preclinical stages comprises 2 molecules, respectively. Report covers products from therapy areas Central Nervous System, Cardiovascular, Immunology, Metabolic Disorders and Oncology which include indications Alzheimer's Disease, Cognitive Impairment Associated With Schizophrenia (CIAS), Schizophrenia, Bipolar Disorder (Manic Depression), Pain, Parkinson's Disease, Smoking Cessation, Traumatic Brain Injury, Anxiety Disorders, Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Cognitive Disorders, Cognitive Impairment, Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (Sympathetic Reflex Dystrophy/Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy), Dementia Associated With Alzheimer's Disease, Inflammation, Ischemic Stroke, Major Depressive Disorder, Neuropathic Pain (Neuralgia), Obesity, Panic Disorders and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD).
Scope
- The report provides a snapshot of the global therapeutic landscape for Neuronal Acetylcholine Receptor Subunit Alpha 7 (CHRNA7)
- The report reviews Neuronal Acetylcholine Receptor Subunit Alpha 7 (CHRNA7) targeted therapeutics under development by companies and universities/research institutes based on information derived from company and industry-specific sources
- The report covers pipeline products based on various stages of development ranging from pre-registration till discovery and undisclosed stages
- The report features descriptive drug profiles for the pipeline products which includes, product description, descriptive MoA, R&D brief, licensing and collaboration details & other developmental activities
- The report reviews key players involved in Neuronal Acetylcholine Receptor Subunit Alpha 7 (CHRNA7) targeted therapeutics and enlists all their major and minor projects
- The report assesses Neuronal Acetylcholine Receptor Subunit Alpha 7 (CHRNA7) targeted therapeutics based on mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type
- The report summarizes all the dormant and discontinued pipeline projects
- The report reviews latest news and deals related to Neuronal Acetylcholine Receptor Subunit Alpha 7 (CHRNA7) targeted therapeutics
Key Topics Covered:
- Introduction
- Report Coverage
- Neuronal Acetylcholine Receptor Subunit Alpha 7 (CHRNA7) - Overview
- Neuronal Acetylcholine Receptor Subunit Alpha 7 (CHRNA7) - Therapeutics Development
- Products under Development by Stage of Development
- Products under Development by Therapy Area
- Products under Development by Indication
- Products under Development by Companies
- Products under Development by Universities/Institutes
- Neuronal Acetylcholine Receptor Subunit Alpha 7 (CHRNA7) - Therapeutics Assessment
- Assessment by Mechanism of Action
- Assessment by Route of Administration
- Assessment by Molecule Type
- Neuronal Acetylcholine Receptor Subunit Alpha 7 (CHRNA7) - Companies Involved in Therapeutics Development
- Bionomics Ltd
- Bristol-Myers Squibb Co
- CoMentis Inc
- DanPET AB
- Epigen Biosciences Inc
- Johnson & Johnson
- Katexco Pharmaceuticals Corp
- Merck & Co Inc
- Neuro Bio Ltd
- SK Biopharmaceuticals Co Ltd
- Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc
- Neuronal Acetylcholine Receptor Subunit Alpha 7 (CHRNA7) - Drug Profiles
- AVL-3288 - Drug Profile
- Product Description
- Mechanism Of Action
- R&D Progress
- AVL-8168 - Drug Profile
- Product Description
- Mechanism Of Action
- R&D Progress
- BMS-910731 - Drug Profile
- Product Description
- Mechanism Of Action
- R&D Progress
- BNC-210 - Drug Profile
- Product Description
- Mechanism Of Action
- R&D Progress
- BNC-375 - Drug Profile
- Product Description
- Mechanism Of Action
- R&D Progress
- EPGN-1137 - Drug Profile
- Product Description
- Mechanism Of Action
- R&D Progress
- Gln-1062 - Drug Profile
- Product Description
- Mechanism Of Action
- R&D Progress
- GTS-21 - Drug Profile
- Product Description
- Mechanism Of Action
- R&D Progress
- JNJ-39393406 - Drug Profile
- Product Description
- Mechanism Of Action
- R&D Progress
- NBP-14 - Drug Profile
- Product Description
- Mechanism Of Action
- R&D Progress
- NS-12877 - Drug Profile
- Product Description
- Mechanism Of Action
- R&D Progress
- SKL-20540 - Drug Profile
- Product Description
- Mechanism Of Action
- R&D Progress
- Small Molecule to Agonize CB1, CB2 and CHRNA7 for Inflammatory Diseases - Drug Profile
- Product Description
- Mechanism Of Action
- R&D Progress
- Small Molecules to Agonize CHRNA7 for Central Nervous System - Drug Profile
- Product Description
- Mechanism Of Action
- R&D Progress
- Small Molecules to Antagonize NMDA Receptor and CHRNA7 for Central Nervous System - Drug Profile
- Product Description
- Mechanism Of Action
- R&D Progress
- VQW-765 - Drug Profile
- Product Description
- Mechanism Of Action
- R&D Progress
- Neuronal Acetylcholine Receptor Subunit Alpha 7 (CHRNA7) - Dormant Products
- Neuronal Acetylcholine Receptor Subunit Alpha 7 (CHRNA7) - Discontinued Products
- Neuronal Acetylcholine Receptor Subunit Alpha 7 (CHRNA7) - Product Development Milestones
- Featured News & Press Releases
- Appendix
