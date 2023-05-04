Global Pipeline Transport Market Report 2023: Major Players Include ABB, Alcatel-Lucent, Emerson Electric, FMC Technologies and Schneider Electric

DUBLIN, May 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pipeline Transport Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides strategists, marketers and senior management with the critical information they need to assess the market.



The global pipeline transport market grew from $137.44 billion in 2022 to $147.72 billion in 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.5%. The pipeline transport market is expected to grow to $190.03 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 6.5%.

Major companies in the pipeline transport market include ABB Group, Alcatel-Lucent, Emerson Electric Co, FMC Technologies, and Schneider Electric.

Reasons to Purchase

Gain a truly global perspective with the most comprehensive report available on this market covering 50+ geographies.

Understand how the market has been affected by the COVID-19 and how it is responding as the impact of the virus abates.

Assess the Russia - Ukraine war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market.

- war's impact on agriculture, energy and mineral commodity supply and its direct and indirect impact on the market. Measure the impact of high global inflation on market growth.

Create regional and country strategies on the basis of local data and analysis.

Identify growth segments for investment.

Outperform competitors using forecast data and the drivers and trends shaping the market.

Understand customers based on the latest market shares.

Benchmark performance against key competitors.

Suitable for supporting your internal and external presentations with reliable high quality data and analysis

Pipeline transport refers to a mode of transportation that involves the pipeline-based long-distance movement of solid, liquid, or gaseous products that use transmission pipelines to transport various products, such as crude oil, natural gas, refined petroleum products, and slurry, to lessen traffic on maritime, rail, and road transportation networks.



The main types in the pipeline transport market are crude oil pipeline transport; natural gas pipeline transport; refined petroleum products pipeline transport; and other pipeline transport.



The refined petroleum products pipeline transport uses transmission pipelines to transport refined petroleum products. The market is segmented by solutions into security solutions, automation and control, integrity and tracking solutions, network communication solutions, and others, and by services into consulting services, managed services, and maintenance and support.



North America was the largest region in the pipeline transport market in 2022. Asia-Pacific was the second largest region in the pipeline transport market. The regions covered in the pipeline transport market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



The countries covered in the pipeline transport market are Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Egypt, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Indonesia, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Nigeria, Norway, Peru, Philippines, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, UAE, UK, USA, Venezuela, and Vietnam.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Pipeline Transport Market Characteristics

3.1. Market Definition

3.2. Key Segmentations



4. Pipeline Transport Market Product Analysis

4.1. Leading Products/Services

4.2. Key Features and Differentiators

4.3. Development Products



5. Pipeline Transport Market Supply Chain

5.1. Supply Chain

5.2. Distribution

5.3. End Customers



6. Pipeline Transport Market Customer Information

6.1. Customer Preferences

6.2. End Use Market Size and Growth



7. Pipeline Transport Market Trends And Strategies

8.Pipeline Transport Market - Macro Economic Scenario

8.1 COVID-19 Impact On Pipeline Transport Market

8.2 Ukraine-Russia War Impact On Pipeline Transport Market

8.3 Impact Of High Inflation On Pipeline Transport Market



9. Pipeline Transport Market Size And Growth

9.1. Market Size

9.2. Historic Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.2.2. Restraints On The Market

9.3. Forecast Market Growth, Value ($ Billion)

9.3.1. Drivers Of The Market

9.3.2. Restraints On The Market



10. Pipeline Transport Market Regional Analysis

10.1. Global Pipeline Transport Market, 2022, By Region, Value ($ Billion)

10.2. Global Pipeline Transport Market, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Historic And Forecast, By Region

10.3. Global Pipeline Transport Market, Growth And Market Share Comparison, By Region



11. Pipeline Transport Market Segmentation

11.1. Global Pipeline Transport Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Crude Oil Pipeline Transport

Natural Gas Pipeline Transport

Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline Transport

Other Pipeline Transport

11.2. Global Pipeline Transport Market, Segmentation By Solutions, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Security Solutions

Automation And Control

Integrity And Tracking Solution

Network Communication Solution

Other Solutions

11.3. Global Pipeline Transport Market, Segmentation By Services, Historic and Forecast, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, $ Billion

Consulting Service

Managed Service

Maintenance And Support

12. Pipeline Transport Market Segments

12.1. Global Crude Oil Pipeline Transport Market, Segmentation By Type, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Billion) -

12.2. Global Natural Gas Pipeline Transport Market, Segmentation By Type, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Billion) -

12.3. Global Refined Petroleum Products Pipeline Transport Market, Segmentation By Type, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Billion) -

12.4. Global Other Pipeline Transport Market, Segmentation By Type, 2017-2022, 2022-2027F, 2032F, Value ($ Billion) -



13. Pipeline Transport Market Metrics

13.1. Pipeline Transport Market Size, Percentage Of GDP, 2017-2027, Global

13.2. Per Capita Average Pipeline Transport Market Expenditure, 2017-2027, Global

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qp9e2d

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets