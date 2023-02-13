Global Pipeline Transportation Market to Reach $27.7 Billion by 2030
Feb 13, 2023, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Pipeline Transportation Market to Reach $27.7 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Pipeline Transportation estimated at US$17 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Oil & Gas, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$9.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chemical segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR
The Pipeline Transportation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 23 Featured)
- ABB Limited
- Aconex Limited
- CygNet Software, Inc.
- Emerson - Energy Solutions
- GE Grid Solutions
- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.
- John Wood Group PLC
- Metso Corporation
- Nokia Networks
- Open Access Technology International, Inc.
- OTN Systems
- Rockwell Automation, Inc.
- ROSEN Swiss AG
- Schneider Electric SE
- Siemens AG
- TechnipFMC plc
- Trimble Inc.
- Yokogawa Electric Corporation
- ZTE Corporation
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Pipeline Transportation - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipeline Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Pipeline Transportation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Pipeline Transportation
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &
Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Chemical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Chemical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Water by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Water by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Water by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Coal
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Coal by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Coal by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Network Communication Solutions by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Network Communication
Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 18-Year Perspective for Network Communication
Solutions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Security Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Security Solutions by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 24: World 18-Year Perspective for Security Solutions by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Integrity & Tracking Solutions by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Integrity & Tracking
Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 18-Year Perspective for Integrity & Tracking
Solutions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automation & Control Solutions by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: World Historic Review for Automation & Control
Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 30: World 18-Year Perspective for Automation & Control
Solutions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Solutions by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 33: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Solutions by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 34: World Pipeline Transportation Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Pipeline Transportation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipeline Transportation by Type - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water,
Coal and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for Pipeline Transportation by
Type - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water, Coal and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 18-Year Perspective for Pipeline Transportation
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Chemical, Water, Coal and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipeline Transportation by Solution - Network Communication
Solutions, Security Solutions, Integrity & Tracking Solutions,
Automation & Control Solutions and Other Solutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: USA Historic Review for Pipeline Transportation by
Solution - Network Communication Solutions, Security Solutions,
Integrity & Tracking Solutions, Automation & Control Solutions
and Other Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: USA 18-Year Perspective for Pipeline Transportation
by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Network
Communication Solutions, Security Solutions, Integrity &
Tracking Solutions, Automation & Control Solutions and Other
Solutions for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipeline Transportation by Type - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water,
Coal and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Pipeline Transportation by
Type - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water, Coal and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Pipeline
Transportation by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water, Coal and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipeline Transportation by Solution - Network Communication
Solutions, Security Solutions, Integrity & Tracking Solutions,
Automation & Control Solutions and Other Solutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Pipeline Transportation by
Solution - Network Communication Solutions, Security Solutions,
Integrity & Tracking Solutions, Automation & Control Solutions
and Other Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Pipeline
Transportation by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Network Communication Solutions, Security Solutions,
Integrity & Tracking Solutions, Automation & Control Solutions
and Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Pipeline Transportation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipeline Transportation by Type - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water,
Coal and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Pipeline Transportation by
Type - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water, Coal and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Pipeline Transportation
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Chemical, Water, Coal and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipeline Transportation by Solution - Network Communication
Solutions, Security Solutions, Integrity & Tracking Solutions,
Automation & Control Solutions and Other Solutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Pipeline Transportation by
Solution - Network Communication Solutions, Security Solutions,
Integrity & Tracking Solutions, Automation & Control Solutions
and Other Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Pipeline Transportation
by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Network
Communication Solutions, Security Solutions, Integrity &
Tracking Solutions, Automation & Control Solutions and Other
Solutions for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Pipeline Transportation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipeline Transportation by Type - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water,
Coal and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: China Historic Review for Pipeline Transportation by
Type - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water, Coal and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: China 18-Year Perspective for Pipeline Transportation
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Chemical, Water, Coal and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipeline Transportation by Solution - Network Communication
Solutions, Security Solutions, Integrity & Tracking Solutions,
Automation & Control Solutions and Other Solutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for Pipeline Transportation by
Solution - Network Communication Solutions, Security Solutions,
Integrity & Tracking Solutions, Automation & Control Solutions
and Other Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 18-Year Perspective for Pipeline Transportation
by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Network
Communication Solutions, Security Solutions, Integrity &
Tracking Solutions, Automation & Control Solutions and Other
Solutions for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Pipeline Transportation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipeline Transportation by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Pipeline Transportation by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Pipeline
Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipeline Transportation by Type - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water,
Coal and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Pipeline Transportation by
Type - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water, Coal and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Pipeline
Transportation by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water, Coal and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipeline Transportation by Solution - Network Communication
Solutions, Security Solutions, Integrity & Tracking Solutions,
Automation & Control Solutions and Other Solutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Pipeline Transportation by
Solution - Network Communication Solutions, Security Solutions,
Integrity & Tracking Solutions, Automation & Control Solutions
and Other Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Pipeline
Transportation by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Network Communication Solutions, Security Solutions,
Integrity & Tracking Solutions, Automation & Control Solutions
and Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Pipeline Transportation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipeline Transportation by Type - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water,
Coal and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: France Historic Review for Pipeline Transportation by
Type - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water, Coal and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: France 18-Year Perspective for Pipeline
Transportation by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water, Coal and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipeline Transportation by Solution - Network Communication
Solutions, Security Solutions, Integrity & Tracking Solutions,
Automation & Control Solutions and Other Solutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: France Historic Review for Pipeline Transportation by
Solution - Network Communication Solutions, Security Solutions,
Integrity & Tracking Solutions, Automation & Control Solutions
and Other Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: France 18-Year Perspective for Pipeline
Transportation by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Network Communication Solutions, Security Solutions,
Integrity & Tracking Solutions, Automation & Control Solutions
and Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Pipeline Transportation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipeline Transportation by Type - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water,
Coal and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Pipeline Transportation
by Type - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water, Coal and Other Types
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Pipeline
Transportation by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water, Coal and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipeline Transportation by Solution - Network Communication
Solutions, Security Solutions, Integrity & Tracking Solutions,
Automation & Control Solutions and Other Solutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Pipeline Transportation
by Solution - Network Communication Solutions, Security
Solutions, Integrity & Tracking Solutions, Automation & Control
Solutions and Other Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %
CAGR
Table 79: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Pipeline
Transportation by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Network Communication Solutions, Security Solutions,
Integrity & Tracking Solutions, Automation & Control Solutions
and Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipeline Transportation by Type - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water,
Coal and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Pipeline Transportation by
Type - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water, Coal and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Pipeline Transportation
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Chemical, Water, Coal and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipeline Transportation by Solution - Network Communication
Solutions, Security Solutions, Integrity & Tracking Solutions,
Automation & Control Solutions and Other Solutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Pipeline Transportation by
Solution - Network Communication Solutions, Security Solutions,
Integrity & Tracking Solutions, Automation & Control Solutions
and Other Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Pipeline Transportation
by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Network
Communication Solutions, Security Solutions, Integrity &
Tracking Solutions, Automation & Control Solutions and Other
Solutions for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Pipeline Transportation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipeline Transportation by Type - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water,
Coal and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: UK Historic Review for Pipeline Transportation by
Type - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water, Coal and Other Types Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: UK 18-Year Perspective for Pipeline Transportation by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,
Chemical, Water, Coal and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 &
2030
Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Pipeline Transportation by Solution - Network Communication
Solutions, Security Solutions, Integrity & Tracking Solutions,
Automation & Control Solutions and Other Solutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: UK Historic Review for Pipeline Transportation by
Solution - Network Communication Solutions, Security Solutions,
Integrity & Tracking Solutions, Automation & Control Solutions
and Other Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: UK 18-Year Perspective for Pipeline Transportation by
Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Network
Communication Solutions, Security Solutions, Integrity &
Tracking Solutions, Automation & Control Solutions and Other
Solutions for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Pipeline Transportation by Type - Oil & Gas, Chemical,
Water, Coal and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Pipeline
Transportation by Type - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water, Coal and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Pipeline
Transportation by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water, Coal and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Pipeline Transportation by Solution - Network Communication
Solutions, Security Solutions, Integrity & Tracking Solutions,
Automation & Control Solutions and Other Solutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Pipeline
Transportation by Solution - Network Communication Solutions,
Security Solutions, Integrity & Tracking Solutions, Automation &
Control Solutions and Other Solutions Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Pipeline
Transportation by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Network Communication Solutions, Security Solutions,
Integrity & Tracking Solutions, Automation & Control Solutions
and Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Pipeline Transportation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Pipeline Transportation by Type - Oil & Gas, Chemical,
Water, Coal and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pipeline
Transportation by Type - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water, Coal and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Pipeline
Transportation by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water, Coal and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Pipeline Transportation by Solution - Network Communication
Solutions, Security Solutions, Integrity & Tracking Solutions,
Automation & Control Solutions and Other Solutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pipeline
Transportation by Solution - Network Communication Solutions,
Security Solutions, Integrity & Tracking Solutions, Automation &
Control Solutions and Other Solutions Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Pipeline
Transportation by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Network Communication Solutions, Security Solutions,
Integrity & Tracking Solutions, Automation & Control Solutions
and Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 104: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Pipeline Transportation by Type - Oil & Gas, Chemical,
Water, Coal and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 105: Rest of World Historic Review for Pipeline
Transportation by Type - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water, Coal and
Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Rest of World 18-Year Perspective for Pipeline
Transportation by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water, Coal and Other Types for the
Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Pipeline Transportation by Solution - Network Communication
Solutions, Security Solutions, Integrity & Tracking Solutions,
Automation & Control Solutions and Other Solutions -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Rest of World Historic Review for Pipeline
Transportation by Solution - Network Communication Solutions,
Security Solutions, Integrity & Tracking Solutions, Automation &
Control Solutions and Other Solutions Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Rest of World 18-Year Perspective for Pipeline
Transportation by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Network Communication Solutions, Security Solutions,
Integrity & Tracking Solutions, Automation & Control Solutions
and Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
