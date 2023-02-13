NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet. Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China's already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Pipeline Transportation Market to Reach $27.7 Billion by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Pipeline Transportation estimated at US$17 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$27.7 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Oil & Gas, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$9.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Chemical segment is readjusted to a revised 6.8% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.9% CAGR

The Pipeline Transportation market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$4.8 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.6% and 5.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.8% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 23 Featured)

- ABB Limited

- Aconex Limited

- CygNet Software, Inc.

- Emerson - Energy Solutions

- GE Grid Solutions

- Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd.

- John Wood Group PLC

- Metso Corporation

- Nokia Networks

- Open Access Technology International, Inc.

- OTN Systems

- Rockwell Automation, Inc.

- ROSEN Swiss AG

- Schneider Electric SE

- Siemens AG

- TechnipFMC plc

- Trimble Inc.

- Yokogawa Electric Corporation

- ZTE Corporation

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Pipeline Transportation - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pipeline Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Pipeline Transportation by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 3: World 18-Year Perspective for Pipeline Transportation

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Oil &

Gas by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 18-Year Perspective for Oil & Gas by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Chemical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 8: World Historic Review for Chemical by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 9: World 18-Year Perspective for Chemical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Water by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 11: World Historic Review for Water by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 12: World 18-Year Perspective for Water by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Coal

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR

Table 14: World Historic Review for Coal by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 15: World 18-Year Perspective for Coal by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Types by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR

Table 17: World Historic Review for Other Types by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 18: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Types by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Network Communication Solutions by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 20: World Historic Review for Network Communication

Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 21: World 18-Year Perspective for Network Communication

Solutions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Security Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 23: World Historic Review for Security Solutions by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 24: World 18-Year Perspective for Security Solutions by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Integrity & Tracking Solutions by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 26: World Historic Review for Integrity & Tracking

Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 27: World 18-Year Perspective for Integrity & Tracking

Solutions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Automation & Control Solutions by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 29: World Historic Review for Automation & Control

Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 30: World 18-Year Perspective for Automation & Control

Solutions by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Solutions by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Solutions by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and

% CAGR

Table 33: World 18-Year Perspective for Other Solutions by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 34: World Pipeline Transportation Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Pipeline Transportation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pipeline Transportation by Type - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water,

Coal and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: USA Historic Review for Pipeline Transportation by

Type - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water, Coal and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: USA 18-Year Perspective for Pipeline Transportation

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,

Chemical, Water, Coal and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pipeline Transportation by Solution - Network Communication

Solutions, Security Solutions, Integrity & Tracking Solutions,

Automation & Control Solutions and Other Solutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 39: USA Historic Review for Pipeline Transportation by

Solution - Network Communication Solutions, Security Solutions,

Integrity & Tracking Solutions, Automation & Control Solutions

and Other Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: USA 18-Year Perspective for Pipeline Transportation

by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Network

Communication Solutions, Security Solutions, Integrity &

Tracking Solutions, Automation & Control Solutions and Other

Solutions for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

CANADA

Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pipeline Transportation by Type - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water,

Coal and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: Canada Historic Review for Pipeline Transportation by

Type - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water, Coal and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Pipeline

Transportation by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water, Coal and Other Types for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pipeline Transportation by Solution - Network Communication

Solutions, Security Solutions, Integrity & Tracking Solutions,

Automation & Control Solutions and Other Solutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Pipeline Transportation by

Solution - Network Communication Solutions, Security Solutions,

Integrity & Tracking Solutions, Automation & Control Solutions

and Other Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: Canada 18-Year Perspective for Pipeline

Transportation by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Network Communication Solutions, Security Solutions,

Integrity & Tracking Solutions, Automation & Control Solutions

and Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN

Pipeline Transportation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pipeline Transportation by Type - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water,

Coal and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 48: Japan Historic Review for Pipeline Transportation by

Type - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water, Coal and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Pipeline Transportation

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,

Chemical, Water, Coal and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pipeline Transportation by Solution - Network Communication

Solutions, Security Solutions, Integrity & Tracking Solutions,

Automation & Control Solutions and Other Solutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: Japan Historic Review for Pipeline Transportation by

Solution - Network Communication Solutions, Security Solutions,

Integrity & Tracking Solutions, Automation & Control Solutions

and Other Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: Japan 18-Year Perspective for Pipeline Transportation

by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Network

Communication Solutions, Security Solutions, Integrity &

Tracking Solutions, Automation & Control Solutions and Other

Solutions for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

CHINA

Pipeline Transportation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 53: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pipeline Transportation by Type - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water,

Coal and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: China Historic Review for Pipeline Transportation by

Type - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water, Coal and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: China 18-Year Perspective for Pipeline Transportation

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,

Chemical, Water, Coal and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pipeline Transportation by Solution - Network Communication

Solutions, Security Solutions, Integrity & Tracking Solutions,

Automation & Control Solutions and Other Solutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 57: China Historic Review for Pipeline Transportation by

Solution - Network Communication Solutions, Security Solutions,

Integrity & Tracking Solutions, Automation & Control Solutions

and Other Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: China 18-Year Perspective for Pipeline Transportation

by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Network

Communication Solutions, Security Solutions, Integrity &

Tracking Solutions, Automation & Control Solutions and Other

Solutions for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE

Pipeline Transportation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 59: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pipeline Transportation by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and %

CAGR

Table 60: Europe Historic Review for Pipeline Transportation by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Pipeline

Transportation by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 62: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pipeline Transportation by Type - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water,

Coal and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: Europe Historic Review for Pipeline Transportation by

Type - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water, Coal and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Pipeline

Transportation by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water, Coal and Other Types for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pipeline Transportation by Solution - Network Communication

Solutions, Security Solutions, Integrity & Tracking Solutions,

Automation & Control Solutions and Other Solutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 66: Europe Historic Review for Pipeline Transportation by

Solution - Network Communication Solutions, Security Solutions,

Integrity & Tracking Solutions, Automation & Control Solutions

and Other Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: Europe 18-Year Perspective for Pipeline

Transportation by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Network Communication Solutions, Security Solutions,

Integrity & Tracking Solutions, Automation & Control Solutions

and Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE

Pipeline Transportation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 68: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pipeline Transportation by Type - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water,

Coal and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: France Historic Review for Pipeline Transportation by

Type - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water, Coal and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: France 18-Year Perspective for Pipeline

Transportation by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water, Coal and Other Types for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 71: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pipeline Transportation by Solution - Network Communication

Solutions, Security Solutions, Integrity & Tracking Solutions,

Automation & Control Solutions and Other Solutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: France Historic Review for Pipeline Transportation by

Solution - Network Communication Solutions, Security Solutions,

Integrity & Tracking Solutions, Automation & Control Solutions

and Other Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: France 18-Year Perspective for Pipeline

Transportation by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Network Communication Solutions, Security Solutions,

Integrity & Tracking Solutions, Automation & Control Solutions

and Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY

Pipeline Transportation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 74: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pipeline Transportation by Type - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water,

Coal and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 75: Germany Historic Review for Pipeline Transportation

by Type - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water, Coal and Other Types

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Pipeline

Transportation by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water, Coal and Other Types for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 77: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pipeline Transportation by Solution - Network Communication

Solutions, Security Solutions, Integrity & Tracking Solutions,

Automation & Control Solutions and Other Solutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 78: Germany Historic Review for Pipeline Transportation

by Solution - Network Communication Solutions, Security

Solutions, Integrity & Tracking Solutions, Automation & Control

Solutions and Other Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and %

CAGR

Table 79: Germany 18-Year Perspective for Pipeline

Transportation by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Network Communication Solutions, Security Solutions,

Integrity & Tracking Solutions, Automation & Control Solutions

and Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

ITALY

Table 80: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pipeline Transportation by Type - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water,

Coal and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: Italy Historic Review for Pipeline Transportation by

Type - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water, Coal and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Pipeline Transportation

by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,

Chemical, Water, Coal and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

Table 83: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pipeline Transportation by Solution - Network Communication

Solutions, Security Solutions, Integrity & Tracking Solutions,

Automation & Control Solutions and Other Solutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: Italy Historic Review for Pipeline Transportation by

Solution - Network Communication Solutions, Security Solutions,

Integrity & Tracking Solutions, Automation & Control Solutions

and Other Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: Italy 18-Year Perspective for Pipeline Transportation

by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Network

Communication Solutions, Security Solutions, Integrity &

Tracking Solutions, Automation & Control Solutions and Other

Solutions for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM

Pipeline Transportation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 86: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pipeline Transportation by Type - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water,

Coal and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 87: UK Historic Review for Pipeline Transportation by

Type - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water, Coal and Other Types Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: UK 18-Year Perspective for Pipeline Transportation by

Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Oil & Gas,

Chemical, Water, Coal and Other Types for the Years 2012, 2023 &

2030

Table 89: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Pipeline Transportation by Solution - Network Communication

Solutions, Security Solutions, Integrity & Tracking Solutions,

Automation & Control Solutions and Other Solutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: UK Historic Review for Pipeline Transportation by

Solution - Network Communication Solutions, Security Solutions,

Integrity & Tracking Solutions, Automation & Control Solutions

and Other Solutions Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: UK 18-Year Perspective for Pipeline Transportation by

Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Network

Communication Solutions, Security Solutions, Integrity &

Tracking Solutions, Automation & Control Solutions and Other

Solutions for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE

Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Pipeline Transportation by Type - Oil & Gas, Chemical,

Water, Coal and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Pipeline

Transportation by Type - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water, Coal and

Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Pipeline

Transportation by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water, Coal and Other Types for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Pipeline Transportation by Solution - Network Communication

Solutions, Security Solutions, Integrity & Tracking Solutions,

Automation & Control Solutions and Other Solutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Pipeline

Transportation by Solution - Network Communication Solutions,

Security Solutions, Integrity & Tracking Solutions, Automation &

Control Solutions and Other Solutions Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Rest of Europe 18-Year Perspective for Pipeline

Transportation by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Network Communication Solutions, Security Solutions,

Integrity & Tracking Solutions, Automation & Control Solutions

and Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

ASIA-PACIFIC

Pipeline Transportation Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Pipeline Transportation by Type - Oil & Gas, Chemical,

Water, Coal and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pipeline

Transportation by Type - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water, Coal and

Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Pipeline

Transportation by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water, Coal and Other Types for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Pipeline Transportation by Solution - Network Communication

Solutions, Security Solutions, Integrity & Tracking Solutions,

Automation & Control Solutions and Other Solutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pipeline

Transportation by Solution - Network Communication Solutions,

Security Solutions, Integrity & Tracking Solutions, Automation &

Control Solutions and Other Solutions Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Asia-Pacific 18-Year Perspective for Pipeline

Transportation by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Network Communication Solutions, Security Solutions,

Integrity & Tracking Solutions, Automation & Control Solutions

and Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

REST OF WORLD

Table 104: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Pipeline Transportation by Type - Oil & Gas, Chemical,

Water, Coal and Other Types - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 105: Rest of World Historic Review for Pipeline

Transportation by Type - Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water, Coal and

Other Types Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: Rest of World 18-Year Perspective for Pipeline

Transportation by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Oil & Gas, Chemical, Water, Coal and Other Types for the

Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

Table 107: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Pipeline Transportation by Solution - Network Communication

Solutions, Security Solutions, Integrity & Tracking Solutions,

Automation & Control Solutions and Other Solutions -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: Rest of World Historic Review for Pipeline

Transportation by Solution - Network Communication Solutions,

Security Solutions, Integrity & Tracking Solutions, Automation &

Control Solutions and Other Solutions Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through

2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: Rest of World 18-Year Perspective for Pipeline

Transportation by Solution - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Network Communication Solutions, Security Solutions,

Integrity & Tracking Solutions, Automation & Control Solutions

and Other Solutions for the Years 2012, 2023 & 2030

IV. COMPETITION

