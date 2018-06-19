Global Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Industry

NEW YORK, June 19, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings in US$ Million by the following Product Segments: Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel, & Other Pipes), and Pipe & Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges & Unions, Hydraulic Couplings, & Other Fittings).



The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. Â Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 467 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Â Â Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.

- Aliaxis SA

- AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe Company

- Â Arcelor Mittal

- Â Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

- Â China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd.



PIPES AND PIPE/HOSE FITTINGS MCP-2770 A GLOBAL STRATEGIC BUSINESS REPORT CONTENTS



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Pipes - A Market Summary

Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

Recovery in Construction Sector Bodes Well for Market Growth

US and Europe - Reviving Construction Industry to Drive Growth

Developing Economies to Energize Growth

Table 1: World Construction Output by Country/Region (2016 vs 2022) (in US$ Trillion) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

New Pockets of Growth in Middle East

Energy Prices Drive Performance of Steel Pipes Sector

Large Scale Interregional Oil and Gas Projects to Entail Demand

Competitive Landscape

Steel Pipes

Table 2: Leading Manufacturers in the Global Steel Pipes Market (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Plastic Pipes

Table 3: Leading Players in the Global Plastic Pipe Market (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES

Plastic Pipes

Plastic Pipes Replace Traditional Materials

Global Climate Change Opens New Opportunities

Use of Plastic Pipes in Water and Wastewater Applications on Rise

Product Innovation Drives Plastic Pipes Market

PVC Pipes Dominate Global Plastic Pipes Market

Polyethylene (PE) Pipes: A Growing Market

HDPE Pipes to Register Strong Gains

Multilayer Pipes Grow in Usage

Water Transmission Projects - A Key Growth Market

Marine Pipelines - A Niche Market Beckons HDPE Pipes

Mining Pipelines Offers Potential for PE Pipes

Potential of HDPE Corrugated Pipe in Storm Sewer Applications

Aging Pipelines Trigger Replacement Opportunities

Energy Efficiency Implies Growth Prospects

Trenchless Technology Augurs Well for Plastic LDPs

PVC - The Preferred Choice for Trenchless Installation

Medium-High Pressure Network Applications to Drive Large Diameter PVC-O Demand

RFP Pipes Gain Ground

Spiral Wound Non Pressure Pipes - Exciting Opportunities Ahead

STEEL PIPES

Corrosion Protection Gains Importance to Address Challenging Environments

Capital Expenditure on Pipeline Infrastructure Worldwide: A Strong Growth Driver

OCTG Market to Benefit from Improving Oil Demand

Deepwater Drilling Raises Demand for High-Grade Pipes

Helical SAW Pipes Find Favor over Longitudinal Weld Pipes

Large Diameter Welded Line Pipe Makes Inroads

Steel Reinforced Corrugated Pipes Gain Popularity in Sewerage Applications



3. MACRO DRIVERS

Expanding Population and Growing Urbanization Fuel Demand

Table 4: World Population by Geographic Region (2000-2050) (In Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Need for Expanding Infrastructure Signals Prospects

Table 5: Global Infrastructure Requirements by Type (2030P): Percentage Share Breakdown of Project Value for Roads, Power, Water, Telecom, Rail, Airports and Ports (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Improving Economy Buoys General Market Optimism

Table 6: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % for the Years 2016, 2017 & 2018 by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



5. REVIEW OF MAJOR END-USE MARKETS

Oil & Gas - The Major End-Use Market

Table 7: Worldwide Natural Gas Pipeline Construction Projects (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Pipeline Miles by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 8: Worldwide Crude Oil Pipeline Construction Projects (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Pipeline Miles by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: Worldwide Natural Gas Pipeline Construction Projects Beyond 2016: Percentage Share Breakdown of Pipeline Miles by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: Worldwide Crude Oil Pipeline Construction Projects Beyond 2016: Percentage Share Breakdown of Pipeline Miles by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Shale Gas - Opportunities for Growth

Table 11: Technically Recoverable Shale Gas Resource (in Trillion Cubic Feet) by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Changing Energy Mix & Increase in Natural Gas Share - Emerging Opportunities

General Construction Pipes & Water and Sewerage Transmission Pipelines

Water Transmission

Sewerage Pipelines

General Construction

Piling Applications

Infrastructure Construction

Energy construction

Automotive Industry

Agriculture Sector

Telecommunication Sector

Industrial Equipment



6. PRODUCT INTRODUCTIONS/INNOVATIONS

Fibrex Introduce PE Pipes

Eaton Offers High Performance Hose

HOBAS Group Unveils New Generation of GRP Pipes

REHAU Unveils new EVERLOC+ Compression- Sleeve Fitting System

ASTRAL POLY TECHNIK Introduces ASTRAL CPVC PRO Line of Pipes And Fittings

Interpump Group Launches Interpump Hydraulic Connectors

Victaulic Introduces Refuse-to-Fuseâ„¢ system for HDPE pipe

Lasher Introduces New Range of Hose Fittings



7. RECENT INDUSTRY ACTIVITY

GF Acquires Stake in Urecon Ltd

Liberty House to Acquire Tata Pipe Mills

Forterra to Sell Pipe Assets to Thompson Pipe Group

Trans Mountain Signs Pipe Supply Agreement with EVRAZ North America

EUROPIPE to Deliver LDP for European Gas Pipeline Link

Lubrizol Signs Agreement with Finolex Industries Limited for the Manufacture of Finolex FlowGuard Plus pipes

Synalloy Corporation to Acquire the Stainless Steel Pipe and Tube Operations of Marcegaglia USA.

TMK Gulf International Pipe to Supply Line Pipe to Daleel Petroleum

GF Piping Systems Acquires PT Eurapipe Solutions Indonesia.

Forterra Acquires U.S. Pipe

EUROPIPE to Deliver LDP for the Zohr Project

Aliaxis Acquires Zezt Pty Ltd



8. FOCUS ON SELECT GLOBAL PLAYERS

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (USA)

Hancor, Inc. (USA)

Aliaxis SA (Belgium)

AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe Company (USA)

Arcelor Mittal (Luxembourg)

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC (USA)

Performance Pipe (USA)

China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. (China)

Confab Industrial SA (Brazil)

Eaton Hydraulics Group (USA)

Europipe GmbH (Germany)

Evraz Inc. NA (USA)

Georg Fischer Ltd. (Switzerland)

GF Piping Systems Ltd. (Switzerland)

Fonterra, Inc. (USA)

Ipex, Inc. (Canada)

JM Eagleâ„¢ (USA)

Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico)

Amanco (Brazil)

Wavin N.V (The Netherlands)

Nibco, Inc. (USA)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan)

North American Pipe Corp. (USA)

North American Specialty Products LLC (USA)

PAO TMK (Russia)

Pipelife International GmbH (Austria)

Tenaris SA (Luxembourg)

Tessenderlo Group (Belgium)

Tigre SA Tubos e Conexoes (Brazil)

Uponor Infra Ltd (Finland)

United States Steel Corporation (USA)



9. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 13: World Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 14: World 14-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe / Hose Fittings by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 15: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipes by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: World Historic Review for Pipes by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 17: World 14-Year Perspective for Pipes by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipes by Product Segment - Concrete Pipes, Polyethylene Pipes, PVC Pipes, Steel Pipes, and Other Pipes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: World Historic Review for Pipes by Product Segment - Concrete Pipes, Polyethylene Pipes, PVC Pipes, Steel Pipes, and Other Pipes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: World 14-Year Perspective for Pipes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Concrete Pipes, Polyethylene Pipes, PVC Pipes, Steel Pipes, and Other Pipes Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 21: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Pipes by Geographic Region / Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 22: World Historic Review for Concrete Pipes by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World 14-Year Perspective for Concrete Pipes by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 24: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Polyethylene Pipes by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: World Historic Review for Polyethylene Pipes by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 26: World 14-Year Perspective for Polyethylene Pipes by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 27: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PVC Pipes by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 28: World Historic Review for PVC Pipes by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World 14-Year Perspective for PVC Pipes by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Steel Pipes by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World Historic Review for Steel Pipes by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World 14-Year Perspective for Steel Pipes by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Pipes by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World Historic Review for Other Pipes by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Pipes by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipe and Hose Fittings by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: World Historic Review for Pipe and Hose Fittings by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: World 14-Year Perspective for Pipe and Hose Fittings by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipe and Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: World Historic Review for Pipe and Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: World 14-Year Perspective for Pipe and Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Flanges and Unions by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: World Historic Review for Metal Flanges and Unions by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: World 14-Year Perspective for Metal Flanges and Unions by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hydraulic Couplings by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: World Historic Review for Hydraulic Couplings by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: World 14-Year Perspective for Hydraulic Couplings by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Fittings by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: World Historic Review for Other Fittings by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Fittings by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin American Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



III. MARKET



1. THE UNITED STATES

A.Market Analysis

Steel Pipe Sector

Table 51: Steel Pipe Market in the US (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by End-Use Applications (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Capex Spending on Pipeline Transportation Remains Positive

Table 52: US Expenditure on Pipeline Infrastructure (2016 & 2015): Percentage Share Breakdown by Segment (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: Average Rigs Count in the US (2010-2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Changing Energy Mix & Demand for Steel LDPs

Table 54: US Energy Mix: Percentage Share Breakdown by Fuel Type for 2014 & 2016 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Concrete Pipe Joint Systems Evolve in Shape and Design

Plastic Pipes Sector

Opportunities for FRP Pipe Market

Plastic - The Most Preferred Pipe Material

Water and Wastewater Pipes Gain Momentum

Table 55: US Water and Wastewater Pipes Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Value Demand by Material (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Potential in the Replacement Market

Replacement of Sewer Pipes to Drive Demand

Table 56: US Gas Transmission and Gathering Pipelines: Percentage Breakdown of Pipelines by Period of Installation (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: US Wastewater System Rehabilitation: Percentage Share Breakdown of Capital Investment by End-Use (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Demand for Large-Diameter Pipes to Grow Steadily

Changing Demography Drives New Pipeline Projects

Construction Industry - A Review

Table 58: US Construction Spending by Sector (2010-2018) (In US$ Billion) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: Residential Construction in the US (2009- 2017E): Number of Housing Starts by Type - Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units (in â€˜000) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competitive Scenario

Table 60: US Plastic Pipes Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Revenue by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: US HDPE Pipes Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Share by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Steel Pipes

Table 62: Market Share of Leading Players in the US Large Diameter Pipes Market (2016) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Imports Threaten Domestic Manufacturers

Product Introductions/Innovations

Recent Industry Activity

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 63: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: US Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: US 14-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



2. CANADA

A.Market Analysis

Construction Sector Overview

Table 66: Housing Starts in Canada (2009-2016) (in â€˜000 Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Abundant Natural Resources Offer Strong Potential

Growing Focus on Oil & Natural Gas Exports to Drive LDP Demand

Select Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 67: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 68: Canadian Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



3. JAPAN

A.Market Analysis

A Leading Oil & Gas Importer Worldwide

Plastic Pipes: An Overview

PVC Recycling In Vogue in Japan

Steel Pipes Market

Future Trends for Stainless Steel Pipe Fitting Industry

Select Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 70: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 71: Japanese Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4. EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Plastic Pipes Sector

Table 73: European Plastic Pipes Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Demand by End-Use (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Underfloor Heating - Major Application Area for Plastic Pipes

Market for Clay and Concrete Pipes

Recovery in Construction Sector Supports Demand

Table 74: Europe Construction Sector (2012-2018): Percentage Change of Construction Output YoY (in %) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Recent Industry Activity

B.Market Analytics

Table 75: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 76: European Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 77: European 14-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 78: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: European Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 80: European 14-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4a. FRANCE

A.Market Analysis

Construction Sector

Table 81: France - New Construction Starts: 2000-2016 (in thousand units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 82: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 83: French Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: French 14-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4b. GERMANY

A.Market Analysis

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 85: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 86: German Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: German 14-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4c. ITALY

A.Market Analysis

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 88: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 89: Italian Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe / Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4d. THE UNITED KINGDOM

A.Market Analysis

Recent Industry Activity

B.Market Analytics

Table 91: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 92: UK Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: UK 14-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4e. SPAIN

Market Analysis

Table 94: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 95: Spanish Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 96: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4f. RUSSIA

A.Market Analysis

Oil & Gas Sector - Leading Consumer of Steel Pipes

Bottoming out of the Construction Sector to Lend Growth

New Pipe Grades Attract Demand

Competition

Steel Pipes

Table 97: Leading Manufacturers of OCTG Pipes in Russia (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

PE Pipes

Table 98: Leading Players in the Russian Polyethylene Pipes Market (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Key Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 99: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: Russian Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



4g. REST OF EUROPE

A.Market Analysis

Recent Industry Activity

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 102: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5. ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Water Projects in Asia to Fuel Demand

Positive Construction Activity Outlook to Drive Growth

B.Market Analytics

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipes and Pipe/ Hose Fittings by Geographic Region - China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 106: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Geographic Region - China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 107: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipes and Pipe/ Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 109: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 110: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5a. CHINA

A.Market Analysis

China - The Largest Producer of Pipes

Table 111: Leading Pipe Producing Nations by Production Capacity (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Sustained Growth in Construction Sector to Support Demand

Plastic Pipes Market

PVC Pipes

Table 112: Production Scenario of Plastic Pipes in China (2008-2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 113: Chinese Plastic Pipes Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Demand by Application Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strong Growth in Demand for Advanced Plastic Grades

Steel Pipes Market

Table 114: Chinese Steel Pipes Market (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Production Volume for Welded Pipes and Seamless Pipes (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competitive Scenario

Plastic Pipes

Table 115: Capacity of Major Plastic Pipes Manufacturers in China (2014) (in â€˜000 tons/ Year (includes corresponding Graph/Chart))

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 116: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 117: Chinese Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 118: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5b. INDIA

A.Market Analysis

Positive Demand Prospects for Indian Pipe Industry

Vibrancy in the Construction Sector Offers a Bright Outlook

Table 119: Urbanization Trends in India: Number of Inhabitants (in Million) for Years 1991, 2001, 2011 & 2021 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Plastic Pipes

Table 120: Indian PVC Pipes Market (2015): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption by End-Use Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Steel Pipes Market - An Overview

Table 121: Steel Pipes Market in India by End-Use Application (2016): Percentage Breakdown for Oil & Gas, Water/Sewage, and Others Sectors (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competition

Plastic Pipes

Table 122: Leading Players in Indiaâ€™s PVC Pipes Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Values Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

ERW Pipes Market

Table 123: Leading Players in Indiaâ€™s ERW Pipes Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Capacity by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Recent Industry Activity

Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 124: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 125: Indian Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 126: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5c. SOUTH KOREA

Market Analysis

Table 127: South Korean Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipes and Pipe/ Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 128: South Korean Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 129: South Korean 14-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



5d. REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

A.Market Analysis

Focus on Select Markets

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

The Philippines

Recent Industry Activity

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 131: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



6. THE MIDDLE EAST & AFRICA

A.Market Analysis

Large Scale Construction Projects Continue to Drive Demand

Plastic Pipes Garner Steady Support

Demand for Water Supplies to Pep Up the Demand

Africa

Recent Industry Activity

B.Market Analytics

Table 133: Middle East & African Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 134: Middle East & African Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 135: Middle East & African 14-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7. LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Pipes and Fittings - A Potential Market

Table 136: Leading Players in Latin Americaâ€™s Pipes Market (2016): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Aliaxis, Mexichem, Tigre, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Oil & Gas: A Major Growth Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 137: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipes and Pipe/ Hose Fittings by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 138: Latin American Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 139: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 140: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipes and Pipe/ Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 141: Latin American Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 142: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7a. BRAZIL

A.Market Analysis

Brazilâ€™s Economy Impacts Pipes Market

Select Players

B.Market Analytics

Table 143: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 144: Brazilian Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 145: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



7b. REST OF LATIN AMERICA

A.Market Analysis

Mexichem, S.A.B. De C.V - Key Player

B.Market Analytics

Table 146: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipes and Pipe/ Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 147: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 148: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets for Years 2011, 2017 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)



IV. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Total Companies Profiled: 467 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 546) The United States (72) Canada (12) Japan (15) Europe (288) - France (12) - Germany (64) - The United Kingdom (54) - Italy (40) - Spain (12) - Rest of Europe (106) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (131) Middle East (9) Latin America (9) Africa (10)

