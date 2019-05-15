Global Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Industry

NEW YORK, May 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This report analyzes the worldwide markets for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings in US$ Million by the following Product Segments: Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel, & Other Pipes), and Pipe & Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges & Unions, Hydraulic Couplings, & Other Fittings).





The report provides separate comprehensive analytics for the US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.



Annual estimates and forecasts are provided for the period 2016 through 2024. Also, a five-year historic analysis is provided for these markets. Market data and analytics are derived from primary and secondary research. Company profiles are primarily based on public domain information including company URLs.



The report profiles 467 companies including many key and niche players such as:

- Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc.

- Aliaxis SA

- AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe Company

- Arcelor Mittal

- Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC

- China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd.







PIPES AND PIPE/HOSE FITTINGS MCP-2

MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, MARCH 2

CONTENTS



1. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & PRODUCT DEFINITIONS



Study Reliability and Reporting Limitations

Data Interpretation & Reporting Level

Quantitative Techniques & Analytics

Product Definitions and Scope of Study

Pipes

Concrete Pipes

Polyethylene (PE) Pipes

PVC Pipes

Steel Pipes

Other Pipes

Pipe/Hose Fittings

Metal Flanges and Unions

Hydraulic Couplings

Others





2. INDUSTRY OVERVIEW



Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market: A Prelude

Market Prospects Remain Favorable for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings

Developing Regions to Energize Growth

Table 1: World Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market: Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Developed and Developing Regions (2019E & 2024P) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 2: Global Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Value CAGR for 2016-2024: Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Canada, Middle East & Africa, US, Japan and Europe (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Construction Industry Scenario Strongly Supports Demand Expansion

Construction Industry Statistical Snapshot

Table 3: Global Construction Output by Region (2022): Breakdown of Construction Output (US$ Billion) and Percentage Change over 2018-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 4: Growth in the Global Construction Market by Sector: 2018-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 5: Percentage Contribution to Growth in Global Construction Output by Major Countries over the Period 2010-2022 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Massive Increase in Infrastructure Investments

Table 6: Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates ( Percentage of GDP) by Region (includes corresponding Graph /Chart)

Table 7: Global Infrastructure Spending Estimates (Percentage of GDP) by Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Capital Expenditure on Pipeline Infrastructure Worldwide: A Primary Growth Driver

Large Scale Interregional Oil and Gas Projects to Entail Demand

Table 8: Global Oil & Gas E&P Industry Spending (2011-2018) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 9: World Average Rig Count by Region: 2018 (3Q) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 10: World Average Rig Count by Region (2013-2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Expanding Population and Urbanization Drive Instigate the Demand

Table 11: World Population by Geographic Region (2000-2050) (in Millions) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 12: World Urban Population in Thousands: 1950-2050P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Stable Economic Scenario Augurs Well

Table 13: World Real GDP Growth Rates in % (2017-2019): Breakdown by Country/Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





3. MARKET TRENDS & ISSUES



Steel Pipes: Largest Product Category

A Snapshot of Different Types of Steel Pipes and their Applications

OCTG Pipes Exhibit Faster Growth

High-Grade Pipes See Bright Prospects

Helical SAW Pipes Find Favor over Longitudinal Weld Pipes

Large Diameter Welded Line Pipe Makes Inroads

Table 14: World Large Diameter Steel Pipe Market by Category (2016, 2019E & 2022P): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for LSAW and HSAW Pipes (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Corrosion Protection Gains Importance to Address Challenging Environments

Energy Prices Fuel Steel Pipes Demand

Table 15: Global Crude Oil (Brent, & WTI) Price Trends (2011-2019F) (in US$/barrel) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 16: Oil Supply/Demand Balance (2013-1Q2018) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

A Note on Select Proposed, Under Construction & Recently Launched Pipeline Projects

USA

Canada

Russia

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

European Union (EU)

Middle East

Steel Reinforced Corrugated Pipes Gain Popularity in Sewerage Applications

Plastic Pipes Continue to Widen Consumer Base

Plastic Pipes Replace Traditional Materials

Different Types of Plastic Pipes and their Applications

Global Climate Change Opens New Opportunities

Use of Plastic Pipes in Water and Wastewater Applications on Rise

Product Innovations Instigate Novel Opportunities

PVC Pipes Emerge as Key Product Vertical

Medium-High Pressure Network Applications to Drive Large Diameter PVC-O Demand

Polyethylene (PE) Pipes Demonstrate Faster Growth

Mining Pipelines Offers Potential for PE Pipes

HDPE Pipes Find Wider Acceptance

Marine Pipelines - A Niche Market Beckons HDPE Pipes

Potential of HDPE Corrugated Pipe in Storm Sewer Applications

Multilayer Pipes Grow in Usage

Water Transmission Projects - A Key Growth Market

Aging Pipelines Trigger Replacement Opportunities

Energy Efficiency Implies Growth Prospects

Trenchless Technology Augurs Well for Plastic LDPs

PVC - The Preferred Choice for Trenchless Installation

RFP Pipes Gain Ground

Spiral Wound Non Pressure Pipes - Exciting Opportunities Ahead

Concrete Pipes: Small But Growing Product Segment





4. PRODUCT OVERVIEW



Pipes

Concrete Pipes

PVC Pipes

Advantages of PVC Pipes

Chlorinated Polyvinyl Chloride (CPVC)

Advantages of CPVC Pipes

Polyethylene (PE) Pipes

PVC Vs PE Pipes: A Comparative Study

Polypropylene (PP) Pipes

Steel Pipes

Other Pipes

End-Use Applications of Pipes

Municipal Water Supply/Distribution/Irrigation

Municipal Drainage/Sewer Pipes

Oil/Natural Gas Pipes

Pipes for Telecommunications Cables

Other Piping Applications

Pipe/Hose Fittings

Metal Flanges and Unions

Hydraulic Couplings

Other Fittings





5. REVIEW OF MAJOR END-USE MARKETS



Oil & Gas - The Major End-Use Market

Table 17: Worldwide Natural Gas Pipeline Construction Projects (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Pipeline Miles by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 18: Worldwide Crude Oil Pipeline Construction Projects (2016): Percentage Share Breakdown of Pipeline Miles by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 19: Worldwide Natural Gas Pipeline Construction Projects Beyond 2016: Percentage Share Breakdown of Pipeline Miles by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 20: Worldwide Crude Oil Pipeline Construction Projects Beyond 2016: Percentage Share Breakdown of Pipeline Miles by Geographic Region (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Shale Gas - Opportunities for Growth

Table 21: Technically Recoverable Shale Gas Resource (in Trillion Cubic Feet) by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Changing Energy Mix & Increase in Natural Gas Share - Emerging Opportunities

General Construction Pipes & Water and Sewerage Transmission Pipelines

Water Transmission

Table 22: Worldwide Sales of Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment (in US$ Million) for Year 2014, 2019E & 2024P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 23: World Water and Wastewater Treatment Equipment Market by Region/Country (2019E): Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Sewerage Pipelines

General Construction

Piling Applications

Infrastructure Construction

Energy Construction

Automotive Industry

Table 24: Global Automotive Market: Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles Production for the Years 2015-2022 (in Million Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 25: Global Passenger Car Sales (2014, 2016 & 2022): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Sales by Region/Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Agriculture Sector

Telecommunication Sector

Industrial Sector





6. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE



Steel Pipes

Table 26: Leading Manufacturers in the Global Steel Pipes Market (2018E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Plastic Pipes

Table 27: Leading Manufacturers in the Global Plastic Pipes Market (2018E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Vendors Prioritize M&A to Gain Competitive Edge

Select M&A Deals Involving Pipe Manufacturers (2016-19)

6.1 Focus on Select Global Players

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (USA)

Hancor, Inc. (USA)

Aliaxis SA (Belgium)

Ipex, Inc. (Canada)

AMERICAN Cast Iron Pipe Company (USA)

Arcelor Mittal (Luxembourg)

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company LLC (USA)

Performance Pipe (USA)

China Lesso Group Holdings Ltd. (China)

Eaton Hydraulics Group (USA)

Europipe GmbH (Germany)

EVRAZ North America (USA)

Georg Fischer Ltd. (Switzerland)

GF Piping Systems Ltd. (Switzerland)

Forterra, Inc. (USA)

JM Eagle™ (USA)

Mexichem, S.A.B. de C.V. (Mexico)

Amanco (Brazil)

Wavin Holding B.V. (The Netherlands)

Nibco, Inc. (USA)

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (Japan)

NAPCO (USA)

PAO TMK (Russia)

Pipelife International GmbH (Austria)

Techint Group (Italy)

Tenaris SA (Luxembourg)

Tessenderlo Group (Belgium)

Tigre SA (Brazil)

Uponor Corp. (Finland)

United States Steel Corporation (USA)

6.2 Product Introductions/Innovations

Viega Introduces MegaPress® Stainless XL® Pipes Fittings

BMG Adds Latest Generation 4S/6S Spiral Hoses and Fittings to Eaton Winner Portfolio

Parryware Launches New cPVC Pipes Portfolio

Gates Industrial Rolls Out MXT Family of Premium Hydraulics Hoses

Milla Group Unveils New PVC Pipes Offering

Kongsberg Automotive Releases New Fittings for KA High Performance Hoses

Advanced Drainage Systems Rolls Out HPXTM 75 Large Diameter Storm Water Pipe

Fibrex Introduce PE Pipes

Eaton Offers High Performance Hose

HOBAS Group Unveils New Generation of GRP Pipes

REHAU Unveils new EVERLOC+ Compression-Sleeve Fitting System

6.3 Recent Industry Activity

NSSMC to Integrate Welded Stainless Steel Pipe & Tube Businesses

Tenaris and PAO Severstal to Establish Welded Pipe JV

Wind Point Partners to Acquire Clock Spring Co and Neptune Research

Tenaris Acquires Stake in Saudi Steel Pipe Company

J.F. Lehman Acquires Inland Pipe Rehabilitation

Anvil International Acquires Basic-PSA

North American Pipe Corporation and Royal Pipe and Fittings Unveil Single Brand - NAPCO

HammerHead Trenchless Inks CIPP Deal with Per Aarsleff Pipe Technology

DYKA Opens New Branch in Czech Republic

Tata Steel Acquires Bhushan Steel

Mueller Water Products to Acquire Israel's Krausz Industries

AM Investco Italy Acquires Ilva S.p.A.

CCI Approves ArcelorMittal's Acquisition of Essar Steel

Wynnchurch Capital Acquires Select Assets of Uponor Infra and Rebrands the Business as Infra Pipe Solutions Ltd.

Northwest Pipe Co. Acquires Ameron Water Transmission Group

Hillcore Group Acquires Controlling Stake in Panels and Pipes, Inc.

Aliaxis Agrees to Fully Acquire Ashirvad Pipes

Wienerberger to Acquire Isoterm

Reliance Worldwide Acquires John Guest Holdings

Pipeline Plastics LLC Invests in KraussMaffei Berstorff Pipe Extrusion Lines

Van Leeuwen Pipe and Tube Group Acquires Ferrostaal Piping Supply

Anvil International Acquires Assets of FlexHead Industries and SprinkFLEX

American SpiralWeld Pipe Co. to Build New Spiral-Weld Facility in Paris, Texas

Astral Poly Technik to Acquire Rex Polyextrusion

TMK Commissions New Integrated Heat Treatment Facility at TMK -ARTROM in Romania

TMK Commissions External Coating Plant at TMK IPSCO in Wilder, Kentucky

Arabian Pipes Bags Supply Order from Saudi Aramco

ChelPipe Inks New Agreement with Gazprom

DYKA Inaugurates New Extruder at Steenwijk Pipe Extrusion Plant

Uponor to Cease Operations in Asia

GF Acquires Stake in Urecon Ltd

Liberty House to Acquire Tata Pipe Mills

Forterra to Sell Pipe Assets to Thompson Pipe Group

Trans Mountain Signs Pipe Supply Agreement with EVRAZ North America

EUROPIPE to Deliver LDP for European Gas Pipeline Link

Lubrizol Signs Agreement with Finolex Industries Limited for the Manufacture of Finolex FlowGuard Plus pipes





7. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE



Table 28: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 29: World Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 30: World 14-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 31: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipes by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 32: World Historic Review for Pipes by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 33: World 14-Year Perspective for Pipes by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 34: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipes by Product Segment - Concrete Pipes, Polyethylene Pipes, PVC Pipes, Steel Pipes, and Other Pipes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 35: World Historic Review for Pipes by Product Segment - Concrete Pipes, Polyethylene Pipes, PVC Pipes, Steel Pipes, and Other Pipes Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 36: World 14-Year Perspective for Pipes by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Concrete Pipes, Polyethylene Pipes, PVC Pipes, Steel Pipes, and Other Pipes Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 37: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Concrete Pipes by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 38: World Historic Review for Concrete Pipes by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 39: World 14-Year Perspective for Concrete Pipes by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 40: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Polyethylene Pipes by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 41: World Historic Review for Polyethylene Pipes by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 42: World 14-Year Perspective for Polyethylene Pipes by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 43: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for PVC Pipes by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 44: World Historic Review for PVC Pipes by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 45: World 14-Year Perspective for PVC Pipes by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 46: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Steel Pipes by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 47: World Historic Review for Steel Pipes by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 48: World 14-Year Perspective for Steel Pipes by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 49: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Pipes by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 50: World Historic Review for Other Pipes by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 51: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Pipes by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 52: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipe and Hose Fittings by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 53: World Historic Review for Pipe and Hose Fittings by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 54: World 14-Year Perspective for Pipe and Hose Fittings by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 55: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipe and Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 56: World Historic Review for Pipe and Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 57: World 14-Year Perspective for Pipe and Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 58: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Metal Flanges and Unions by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 59: World Historic Review for Metal Flanges and Unions by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 60: World 14-Year Perspective for Metal Flanges and Unions by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 61: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Hydraulic Couplings by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 62: World Historic Review for Hydraulic Couplings by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 63: World 14-Year Perspective for Hydraulic Couplings by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 64: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other Fittings by Geographic Region/ Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 65: World Historic Review for Other Fittings by Geographic Region/Country - US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 66: World 14-Year Perspective for Other Fittings by Geographic Region/ Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for US, Canada, Japan, Europe, Asia-Pacific (excluding Japan), Middle East & Africa, and Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





8. REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE





8.1 The United States

A.Market Analysis

The Untied States: A Prime Market for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings

Steel Pipes Remain the Dominant Product Category

Table 67: Steel Pipe Market in the US by End-Use Application (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Industrial Processing, Oil & Gas, Sewer & Drainage, Structural & Mechanical and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Plastic Pipes Eye Robust Growth Opportunities

Trenchless Technology Widens Scope of Plastic Pipes

Opportunities for FRP Pipes

Concrete Pipe Joint Systems Evolve in Shape and Design

Demand for Large-Diameter Pipes to Grow Steadily

Uptrend in Construction Sector Creates Robust Opportunities

Table 68: Construction Industry in the US by Sector (2016-2022): Breakdown of Value (US$ Million) for Residential Buildings, Non-Residential Buildings, and Non-Building Structures (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 69: Residential Construction in the US (2008-2020F): Number of Housing Starts by Type - Single-Family Units and Multi-Family Units (in '000) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 70: Projected Growth (%) of the US Construction Market Over the Period 2016-2024 by Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Recovery in Oil & Gas Sector Drives the Demand for OCTG and Line Pipes

Table 71: US Direct Capital Investments (US$ Million) on Crude Oil Pipelines, Natural Gas Pipelines, and NGL & LPG Pipelines over the Period 2014-2025 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 72: US Crude Oil Production (2010-2019P) (in Mbpd) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Capex Spending on Pipeline Transportation Remains Positive

Table 73: US Monthly Rig Count - 2018 (January-August) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 74: Oil and Gas Drilling Rigs Count in the US (2011-2018): Breakdown of Average Number of Rigs for Oil Rigs, Gas Rigs, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 75: US Pipeline Capital Investments by Diameter Class (2014-2035): Percentage Breakdown of Investments for Crude Oil Pipelines, Natural Gas Pipelines, and NGL & LPG Pipelines (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Changing Energy Mix & Demand for Steel LDPs

Table 76: US Energy Mix (2014 & 2017): Percentage Breakdown of Demand for Oil, Gas, Coal, Nuclear, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Water and Wastewater Pipes Gain Momentum

Table 77: US Water and Wastewater Pipes Market by Material Type (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Value Demand for Concrete, Copper, Ductile Iron, Plastic, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Potential in the Replacement Market

Replacement of Sewer Pipes to Drive Demand

Table 78: US Gas Transmission and Gathering Pipelines: Percentage Breakdown of Pipelines by Period of Installation (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 79: US Wastewater System Rehabilitation: Percentage Share Breakdown of Capital Investment by End-Use (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Changing Demography Drives New Pipeline Projects

Competitive Scenario

Plastic Pipes

Table 80: US Plastic Pipes Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Revenue by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 81: US HDPE Pipes Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Share by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Steel Pipes

Table 82: Market Share of Leading Players in the US Large Diameter Pipes Market (2018E) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Threat of Imports Likely to Alleviate

B.Market Analytics

Table 83: US Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 84: US Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 85: US 14-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.2 Canada

A.Market Analysis

Construction Sector Overview

Table 86: Housing Market in Canada (2008-2017): Breakdown of Number of Housing Starts in Thousands (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 87: Canadian Non-Residential Construction Sector's Capital Expenditure in US$ Billion: 2010-2017 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Abundant Natural Resources Offer Strong Potential

Table 88: Canadian Monthly Rig Count - 2018 (Jan-September) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Growing Focus on Oil & Natural Gas Exports to Drive LDP Demand

Remote Location of O&G Reserves Drive the Need for New Pipeline Infrastructure

B.Market Analytics

Table 89: Canadian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 90: Canadian Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 91: Canadian 14-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.3 Japan

A.Market Analysis

A Leading Oil & Gas Importer Worldwide

Plastic Pipes: An Overview

PVC Recycling In Vogue in Japan

Steel Pipes Market

Future Trends for Stainless Steel Pipe Fitting Industry

B.Market Analytics

Table 92: Japanese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 93: Japanese Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 94: Japanese 14-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4 Europe

A.Market Analysis

Plastic Pipes Sector

Table 95: European Plastic Pipes Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Demand by End-Use (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Underfloor Heating - Major Application Area for Plastic Pipes

Market for Clay and Concrete Pipes

Recovery in Construction Sector Supports Demand

Table 96: Construction Industry in Europe (2014-2019E): Percentage Change in Construction Volume for Major Countries

Table 97: Construction Industry in Europe by Segment (2015-2020P): Percentage Change of Construction Output for Building R&M, Civil Engineering, New Non-Residential, and New Residential (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 98: European Construction Sector by Segment (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Spending On Civil Engineering, Non-Residential, and Residential Segments (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 99: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 100: European Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Geographic Region/Country - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 101: European 14-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia, and Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 102: European Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 103: European Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 104: European 14-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.1 France

A.Market Analysis

Construction Sector

Table 105: France - New Construction Starts: 2000-2016 (in Thousand Units) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 106: French Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 107: French Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 108: French 14-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.2 Germany

Market Analysis

Table 109: German Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 110: German Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 111: German 14-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.3 Italy

Market Analysis

Table 112: Italian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 113: Italian Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 114: Italian 14-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.4 The United Kingdom

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

OCTG - Primary End-Use Market for Steel Pipes

B.Market Analytics

Table 115: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 116: UK Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 117: UK 14-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.5 Spain

Market Analysis

Table 118: Spanish Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 119: Spanish Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 120: Spanish 14-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.6 Russia

A.Market Analysis

Oil & Gas Sector - Leading Consumer of Steel Pipes

Table 121: Crude Oil Production in Russia (2015-2017) (in Million Barrels Per Day) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 122: Oil Production in Russia (2012 & 2017): Percentage Share Breakdown of Production Volume by Brownfield and Greenfield Projects (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Demand for Premium Tubular Products on Rise

Greenfield Oil Projects to Boost Demand for Line Pipes

Improvement in the Construction Sector to Support Growth

New Pipe Grades Attract Demand

Competition

Steel Pipes

Table 123: Leading Manufacturers of OCTG Pipes in Russia (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Volume Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 124: Leading Manufacturers of Welded Line Pipes in Russia (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales for TMK, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 125: Leading Manufacturers of Welded Industrial Pipes in Russia (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales for TMK, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

PE Pipes

Table 126: Leading Players in the Russian Polyethylene Pipes Market (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Value Sales by Company (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 127: Russian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 128: Russian Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 129: Russian 14-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.4.7 Rest of Europe

Market Analysis

Table 130: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment- Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 131: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 132: Rest of Europe 14-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5 Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Market Overview

Water Projects in Asia to Fuel Demand

Positive Construction Sector Outlook to Drive Growth

Table 133: Projected Growth in the Asian Construction Market by Region and Sector (2016-2024) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 134: Increase in Urban Population in Major Countries in Asia-Pacific (in Millions) Over the Period 2012-2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Oil and Gas Industry - A Review

B.Market Analytics

Table 135: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipes and Pipe/ Hose Fittings by Geographic Region - China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 136: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Geographic Region - China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 137: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for China, India, South Korea, and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 138: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipes and Pipe/ Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 139: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 140: Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5.1 China

A.Market Analysis

China - The Largest Producer of Pipes

Table 141: Leading Pipe Producing Nations by Production Capacity (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Sustained Growth in Construction Sector to Support Demand

Table 142: Chinese Construction Industry: Market Size (US$ Billion) for the Period 2016-2022P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 143: New Housing Construction Completion in China: 2015-2020P (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Energy Needs to Drive Demand

Table 144: China Primary Energy Consumption by Source: 2016 & 2040 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Plastic Pipes Market

PVC Pipes

Table 145: Production Scenario of Plastic Pipes in China (2008-2015) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 146: Chinese Plastic Pipes Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Demand by Application (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Strong Growth in Demand for Advanced Plastic Grades

Steel Pipes Market

Table 147: Chinese Steel Pipes Market (2018E): Percentage Share Breakdown of Production Volume for Welded Pipes and Seamless Pipes (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competitive Scenario

Plastic Pipes

Table 148: Capacity in '000 tons/Year of Major Plastic Pipes Manufacturers in China (2014 Historic Data) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 149: Chinese Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 150: Chinese Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 151: Chinese 14-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5.2 India

A.Market Analysis

Positive Demand Prospects for Indian Pipe Industry

Vibrancy in the Construction Sector Offers a Bright Outlook

Spurt in Residential and Commercial Construction in Tier-

and Tier-3 Cities

Table 152: Urbanization Trends in India: Number of Inhabitants (in Million) for Years 1991, 2001, 2011 & 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Oil & Gas Distribution: A High Growth Market

Water and Irrigation Infrastructure Development to Benefit Pipe Manufacturers

Plastic Pipes

Table 153: Indian PVC Pipes Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Consumption by End-Use Sector (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Steel Pipes Market - An Overview

Table 154: Steel Pipes Market in India by End-Use Application (2018E): Percentage Breakdown for Oil & Gas, Water/Sewage, and Others Sectors (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Competition

Plastic Pipes

Table 155: Leading Players in the Indian PVC Pipes Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Values Sales for Astral Poly, Finolex Industries, Supreme Industries and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

ERW Pipes Market

Table 156: Leading Players in the Indian ERW Pipes Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Installed Capacity for APL Apollo Tubes, Jindal India (B.C. Jindal Group), Jindal Star (ERW pipes division of D.P. Jindal group), Surya Roshni, Tata Steel (Pipes Division) and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 157: Indian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 158: Indian Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 159: Indian 14-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5.3 South Korea

Market Analysis

Table 160: South Korean Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipes and Pipe/ Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 161: South Korean Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 162: South Korean 14-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific

A.Market Analysis

Focus on Select Markets

Australia

Indonesia

Thailand

The Philippines

B.Market Analytics

Table 163: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 164: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 165: Rest of Asia-Pacific 14-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.5 The Middle East & Africa

A.Market Analysis

Large Scale Construction Projects Continue to Drive Demand

OCTG Pipes Scenario

Demand for Water Supplies to Pep Up the Demand

Rise in Adoption of Desalination Technology to Drive Pipeline Infrastructure

Plastic Pipes Garner Steady Support

Africa

B.Market Analytics

Table 166: Middle East & African Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 167: Middle East & African Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 168: Middle East & African 14-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.6 Latin America

A.Market Analysis

Pipes and Fittings - A Potential Market

Table 169: Leading Players in Latin American Pipes Market (2018E): Percentage Breakdown of Volume Sales for Aliaxis, Mexichem, Tigre, and Others (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Oil & Gas: A Major Growth Market

Table 170: Rig Count in Latin America (2018 Jan - September) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 171: Average Rig Count in Latin America (2011-2017) (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 172: Proven Crude Oil Reserves in Latin America by Country (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

B.Market Analytics

Table 173: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 174: Latin American Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Geographic Region/Country - Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 175: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Geographic Region/Country - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Brazil and Rest of Latin America Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 176: Latin American Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipes and Pipe/ Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 177: Latin American Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 178: Latin American 14-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.6.1 Brazil

A.Market Analysis

Brazil's Economy Impacts Pipes Market

B.Market Analytics

Table 179: Brazilian Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2

through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 180: Brazilian Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2015 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 181: Brazilian 14-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

8.6.2 Rest of Latin America

Market Analysis

Table 182: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2016 through 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 183: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets Independently Analyzed with Annual Sales Figures in US$ Million for Years 2011 through 2

(includes corresponding Graph/Chart)

Table 184: Rest of Latin America 14-Year Perspective for Pipes and Pipe/Hose Fittings by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Dollar Sales for Pipes (Concrete, Polyethylene, PVC, Steel and Other Pipes) and Pipe and Hose Fittings (Metal Flanges and Unions, Hydraulic Couplings and Other Fittings) Markets for Years 2011, 2019 & 2024 (includes corresponding Graph/Chart)





9. COMPANY PROFILES





Total Companies Profiled: 467 (including Divisions/Subsidiaries - 546) The United States (72) Canada (12) Japan (15) Europe (289) - France (12) - Germany (64) - Italy (40) - The United Kingdom (54) - Russia (8) - Spain (12) - Rest of Europe (99) Asia-Pacific (Excluding Japan) (131) Middle East & Africa (19) Latin America (8)

