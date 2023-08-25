Global Pizza Oven Market Report 2023-2030 Featuring Leading Players - Morello Forni Italia, Forno Bravo, Le Panyol, MUGNAINI, Californo, EarthStone, Marra Forni, Fontana Forni, & BakerStone

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pizza Oven Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type, By Fuel Used, By End Use (Residential, Commercial), By Distribution Channel, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pizza oven market size is expected to reach USD 2.64 billion by 2030, expanding at a 5.3% CAGR from 2023 to 2030,

The market expansion is anticipated to be fueled by the rising preference for outdoor cooking and increasing demand for various pizzas.



The demand for pizza ovens has increased due to several factors. One of the primary reasons is the increasing popularity of homemade pizzas. Many consumers prefer making pizzas at home rather than ordering them from restaurants, and pizza ovens provide a convenient and efficient way to cook them.

Additionally, there is a growing trend of outdoor cooking and entertaining, and pizza ovens are a popular addition to outdoor kitchens and patios. Homemade pizzas also allow people to control the ingredients they use, and pizza ovens can cook pizzas quickly and evenly, which can help preserve the nutrients in the food. Moreover, pizza ovens are now available in various sizes and types, including portable and countertop models, making them accessible and convenient for consumers.



Recent trends in the market for pizza oven include the increased demand for wood-fired pizza ovens, which provide an authentic taste and texture to pizzas. Additionally, smart ovens have become more popular, with advanced features such as Wi-Fi connectivity and innovative controls that allow users to monitor and control the cooking process remotely

. There is also a growing focus on customization options, with pizza ovens now available in different sizes and colors and with built-in grills and smokers. Furthermore, many pizza oven manufacturers are incorporating sustainable and eco-friendly features to meet the growing demand for environmentally conscious products.



The global economy has been significantly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and this impact has extended to the market for pizza oven. The pandemic has caused disruptions in the worldwide supply chain, resulting in scarcities of raw materials and components, and subsequently leading to production and delivery delays for pizza ovens. In addition, the closure of restaurants and other food establishments, a measure to mitigate the spread of the virus, has adversely affected the demand for pizza ovens in the commercial sector.



However, the pandemic has also created opportunities for the market. With people spending more time at home, the demand for cooking appliances, including pizza ovens, has increased. As a result, the demand for pizza ovens for home use has increased, as more people now make pizzas at home.

Additionally, outdoor cooking and entertaining have become more popular during the pandemic, with people turning to their outdoor spaces for socializing and recreation. Pizza ovens have been a popular addition to outdoor kitchens and patios, which has boosted the demand for pizza ovens in the residential sector.



Pizza Oven Market Report Highlights

The pizza convection ovens segment held the largest share of 33.7% in 2022. Pizza convection ovens are available in various sizes, including compact and countertop models, making them ideal for kitchens with limited space. They can be easily integrated into existing kitchen layouts without requiring significant modifications

The wood fired pizza oven segment held a significant share of 41.0% in 2022. The outdoor entertaining and cooking trend has become increasingly popular in recent years, and wood-fired pizza ovens are a popular addition to outdoor kitchens and patios. They provide an opportunity to gather around the fire and enjoy freshly baked pizzas with family and friends

The commercial segment held a significant share of 72.0% in 2022. The residential segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period

The online retailers' segment is expected grow with the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period. Online retailers typically offer more pizza ovens than traditional brick-and-mortar stores. It allows customers to compare different brands and models, read reviews, and make an informed decision before purchasing. Additionally, they often offer competitive pricing and discounts, making buying a pizza oven online more affordable than purchasing one from a physical store

Europe held the highest market share of 28.7% in 2022. Europeans are increasingly interested in outdoor living and entertaining, and pizza ovens are a popular addition to outdoor kitchens and patios. They provide an opportunity to gather around the fire and enjoy freshly baked pizzas with family and friends, contributing to the growth in demand for pizza ovens in Europe . However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% during the forecast period

