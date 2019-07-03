NEW YORK, July 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

North America and Asia are expected to lead capacity growth in the global LNG liquefaction and regasification industries from planned and announced (new-build) projects, respectively between 2019 and 2023. North America is expected to account for 74% of the total global new-build liquefaction capacity in 2023.

North America's new-build liquefaction capacity is expected to grow from 26.1 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) in 2019 to 253.2 mtpa in 2023. A total of 27 new-build LNG liquefaction projects are expected to start operations in North America during the outlook period. Of these, 13 represents the number of planned projects with identified development plans while the rest of the 14 represent announced, early-stage projects. The Middle East and the Former Soviet Union follow with the capacities of 32.0 mtpa and 27.1 mtpa, respectively, in 2023.

On the regasification front, Asia leads globally in terms of capacity growth from planned and announced projects with 11.2 trillion cubic feet (tcf) of capacity expected to come online in 2023. Of the 11.2 tcf of capacity additions in Asia in 2023, planned projects account for 3.3 tcf while early-stage, announced projects account for the remaining 8.0 tcf. The Middle East and Europe follow with capacities of 2.3 tcf and 2.1 tcf, respectively.

In terms of the largest liquefaction terminals in the outlook period by capacity, Qatar LNG terminal leads among all the terminals globally with a capacity of 32 mtpa.The announced terminal is expected to start operations in 2023.

As for the regasification terminals, the Al-Zour terminal in Kuwait is the top LNG regasification terminal globally in terms of capacity with 1.2 tcf. The planned terminal is expected to come online by 2020.

The report "Global Planned LNG Industry Outlook to 2023 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Planned Terminals" provides updated information on all planned and announced LNG terminals globally with start year up to 2023.

Scope- Updated information on all planned and announced LNG terminals globally with start year up to 2023- Provides capacity data by liquefaction and regasification terminals from 2019 to 2023- Provides key details such as terminal name, operator name, terminal status for all planned and announced LNG terminals globally- Provides capital expenditure outlook at global as well as regional level by year and by key countries for planned and announced (new-build) LNG terminals till 2023- Latest developments and contracts related to LNG terminals, wherever available

