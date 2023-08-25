Global Planned LNG Market Set to Surge: Projected to Reach $80.91 Billion by 2030, Fueled by Technology Advancements and Growing Regasification Capabilities

DUBLIN, Aug. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Planned LNG Market: Global Market Size, Forecast, Insights, Segmentation, and Competitive Landscape with Impact of COVID-19 & Russia-Ukraine War" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global planned LNG market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.1% to reach $80.91 billion by 2030 from $47.05 billion in 2023.

This report on global planned LNG market report provides holistic understanding of the market along with market sizing, forecast, drivers, challenges, and competitive landscape.

The report presents a clear picture of the global planned LNG market by segmenting the market based on technology, end use, and region. Also, detailed profiles of companies operating in the planned LNG market are provided in this report. We believe that this report will aid the professionals and industry stakeholders in making informed decision.

Companies Mentioned

Cheniere Energy Inc

Chevron Corp

Conocophillips Company

Equinor Asa

Exxonmobil Corp Freeport LNG

Gasum Oy

Korea Gas Corp LNG Croatia LLC

Petroleobrasileiro SA

Royal Dutch Shell Plc

Sempra Energy

Venture Global LNG

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Technology Advancement

Increase in Regasification Capabilities

Challenges

Delay in LNG Project

Storage of LNG

Historical & Forecast Period

Base Year: 2022

Historical Period: 2018-2022

Forecast Period: 2023-2030

Market Segmentation

by Technology

Liquefaction

Regasification

by End Use

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

by Region

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Russia

Netherlands

Rest of Europe

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Iran

United Arab Emirates

Rest of Middle East & Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ibgdwg

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets