Global Plant Activators Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $1.28 Billion by 2030 at a 6.9% CAGR

DUBLIN, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Plant Activators market size, Trends, and Growth Opportunity, By Source, By Crop Type, By Form, By Mode of Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region and forecast till 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Plant Activators Market was valued at USD 754.71 Million in 2022 and is slated to reach USD 1,287.08 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.90% from 2023-2030.



Market Drivers



Plant activators are increasingly being driven by the market's expanding demand for crop and protection products. The market is driven by factors like increasing population, shrinking arable land, and deteriorating soil quality. As pest and disease outbreaks spread and crop yields decline, plant activators are expected to increase long-term agricultural productivity and restore the oil balance.

Governments everywhere are focusing on expanding their agriculture sectors. Government rules, such as the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) of the Indian government, will also help to boost the agricultural sector. This will free up the farmers' time to focus on their farms. The market for plant activators will also develop alongside the agricultural industry.



Market Restraints



Products containing plant activators are still quite hard to come by due to the varying laws and regulations in each nation. Moreover, chemicals are heavily utilized in developed regions. Thus, high manufacturing and R&D costs as well as the lower levels of awareness in emerging regions are all limiting the market's growth.



Recent Developments



Fenamidone and Pencycuron are two novel active compounds that Gowan Crop Protection Limited, a subsidiary of Gowan Company, LLC, purchased in 2020. Consent, Reason, Monceren, Prestige, as well as other relevant intellectual property and labels for both fungicides, were acquired along with product registrations and trademarks.



Regional Analysis



Global Plant Activators Market is segmented into five regions Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The market is currently dominated by Europe, and this trend of dominance will thrive during the projection period. The region's supremacy is largely due to the region's abundant access to arable land and increased agricultural production. Asia-Pacific will experience the highest growth rate throughout the projection period as a result of rising demand for plant activators and investments made by numerous multinational corporations to strengthen the agriculture sector.



Market Taxonomy

By Source

Biological

Chemical

By Crop Type

Fruits and Vegetables

Berries

Citrus Fruits

Pome Frits

Root and Tuber vegetables

Leafy vegetable

Other fruits and vegetable

Cereals and Grains

Wheat

Rice

Corn

Others

Oilseeds and Pulses

Cotton seeds

Soybean

Sunflower and Rapeseed

Others

Turf and Ornamentals

By Form

Solutions

Water-Dispersible and Water-Soluble Granules

Wettable Powders

By Mode of Application

Foliar Spray

Soil Treatment

Other Modes of Application

Seed treatment

Trunk injection

Soil drenching

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Region

North America

U.S

Canada

Mexico

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Peru

Chile

Venezuela

Rest of Latin America

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Russia

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

New Zealand

Singapore

Malaysia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest Middle East & Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Global Plant Activators market Outlook



5 Global Plant Activators market, By Source



6 Global Plant Activators market, By Crop Type



7 Global Plant Activators market, By Form



8 Global Plant Activators market, By Mode of Application



9 Global Plant Activators market, By Distribution Channel



10 Global Plant Activators market, By Region



11 North America Plant Activators Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



12 Europe Plant Activators Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



13 Asia Pacific Plant Activators Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



14 Latin America Plant Activators Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



15 Middle East Plant Activators Market Analysis and Forecast (2023-2030)



16 Competitive Analysis



17 Company Profiles



Companies Mentioned

Syngenta Crop Protection AG ( Switzerland )

) BASF SE( Germany )

) Plant Health Care plc (U.S.)

ArystaLifeScienceCorporation(U.S.)

NIHON NOHYAKU CO. Ltd ( Japan )

) Certis USA L.L.C. (U.S.)

L.L.C. (U.S.) Gowan Company (U.S.)

Futureco Bioscience ( Spain )

) NutriAgGroup Ltd. ( Canada )

) Eagle Plant Protect Private Limited. ( India ).

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/khfqgi

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets