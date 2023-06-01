Global Plant Activators Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $1.28 Billion by 2030 at a 6.9% CAGR

01 Jun, 2023, 11:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Plant Activators market size, Trends, and Growth Opportunity, By Source, By Crop Type, By Form, By Mode of Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region and forecast till 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Plant Activators Market was valued at USD 754.71 Million in 2022 and is slated to reach USD 1,287.08 Million by 2030 at a CAGR of 6.90% from 2023-2030.
Market Drivers
Plant activators are increasingly being driven by the market's expanding demand for crop and protection products. The market is driven by factors like increasing population, shrinking arable land, and deteriorating soil quality. As pest and disease outbreaks spread and crop yields decline, plant activators are expected to increase long-term agricultural productivity and restore the oil balance.
Governments everywhere are focusing on expanding their agriculture sectors. Government rules, such as the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) of the Indian government, will also help to boost the agricultural sector. This will free up the farmers' time to focus on their farms. The market for plant activators will also develop alongside the agricultural industry.
Market Restraints
Products containing plant activators are still quite hard to come by due to the varying laws and regulations in each nation. Moreover, chemicals are heavily utilized in developed regions. Thus, high manufacturing and R&D costs as well as the lower levels of awareness in emerging regions are all limiting the market's growth.
Recent Developments
Fenamidone and Pencycuron are two novel active compounds that Gowan Crop Protection Limited, a subsidiary of Gowan Company, LLC, purchased in 2020. Consent, Reason, Monceren, Prestige, as well as other relevant intellectual property and labels for both fungicides, were acquired along with product registrations and trademarks.
Regional Analysis
Global Plant Activators Market is segmented into five regions Americas, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa. The market is currently dominated by Europe, and this trend of dominance will thrive during the projection period. The region's supremacy is largely due to the region's abundant access to arable land and increased agricultural production. Asia-Pacific will experience the highest growth rate throughout the projection period as a result of rising demand for plant activators and investments made by numerous multinational corporations to strengthen the agriculture sector.
Market Taxonomy
By Source
- Biological
- Chemical
By Crop Type
- Fruits and Vegetables
- Berries
- Citrus Fruits
- Pome Frits
- Root and Tuber vegetables
- Leafy vegetable
- Other fruits and vegetable
- Cereals and Grains
- Wheat
- Rice
- Corn
- Others
- Oilseeds and Pulses
- Cotton seeds
- Soybean
- Sunflower and Rapeseed
- Others
- Turf and Ornamentals
By Form
- Solutions
- Water-Dispersible and Water-Soluble Granules
- Wettable Powders
By Mode of Application
- Foliar Spray
- Soil Treatment
- Other Modes of Application
- Seed treatment
- Trunk injection
- Soil drenching
By Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
By Region
North America
- U.S
- Canada
- Mexico
Latin America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Colombia
- Peru
- Chile
- Venezuela
- Rest of Latin America
Europe
- Germany
- France
- UK
- Russia
- Italy
- Spain
- Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- South Korea
- Australia
- New Zealand
- Singapore
- Malaysia
- Rest of Asia Pacific
Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Egypt
- Kuwait
- South Africa
- Rest Middle East & Africa
Companies Mentioned
- Syngenta Crop Protection AG (Switzerland)
- BASF SE(Germany)
- Plant Health Care plc (U.S.)
- ArystaLifeScienceCorporation(U.S.)
- NIHON NOHYAKU CO. Ltd (Japan)
- Certis USA L.L.C. (U.S.)
- Gowan Company (U.S.)
- Futureco Bioscience (Spain)
- NutriAgGroup Ltd. (Canada)
- Eagle Plant Protect Private Limited. (India).
