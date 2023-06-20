Global Plant Activators Strategic Business Report 2023: Innovations Spur Growth

DUBLIN, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plant Activators: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Plant Activators estimated at US$728.6 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Fruits & Vegetables, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 6.3% CAGR and reach US$428.1 Million by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cereals & Grains segment is readjusted to a revised 5.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $113.3 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR



The Plant Activators market in the U.S. is estimated at US$113.3 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$181 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.9% and 4.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period.

Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.9% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$174.3 Million by the year 2030.



