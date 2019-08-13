Global Plant Asset Management (PAM) Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Plant Asset Management (PAM) market worldwide is projected to grow by US$5.3 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 10.8%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Software, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 9.7%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$2.9 Billion by the year 2025, Software will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Read the full report:

https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799367/?utm_source=PRN

While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 13.3% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$413.7 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$502.9 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Software will reach a market size of US$203 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 10.2% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$885.6 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others, ABB Group (Switzerland); Emerson Electric Company (USA); Endress+Hauser Management AG (Switzerland); General Electric Company (USA); Honeywell International, Inc. (USA); Rockwell Automation, Inc. (USA); Schneider Electric SA (France); Siemens AG (Germany); SKF Group (Sweden); Yokogawa Electric Corporation (Japan)

Read the full report:

https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799367/?utm_source=PRN

PLANT ASSET MANAGEMENT (PAM) MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Plant Asset Management (PAM) Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Services (Offering) Global Competitor Market Share Positioning

for 2019 & 2025

Software (Offering) Market Share Breakdown of Key Players: 2019 &

2025

Production Assets (Asset Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %):

2019 & 2025

Automation Assets (Asset Type) Market Share Shift by Company:

2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Plant Asset Management (PAM) Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Plant Asset Management (PAM) Global Retrospective MARKET Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Software (Offering) World Market by Region/Country in

US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Software (Offering) Historic Market Analysis by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Software (Offering) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Services (Offering) Potential Growth Markets Worldwide

in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Services (Offering) Historic Market Perspective by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Services (Offering) Market Sales Breakdown by

Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Production Assets (Asset Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Production Assets (Asset Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 12: Production Assets (Asset Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Automation Assets (Asset Type) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Automation Assets (Asset Type) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Automation Assets (Asset Type) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Online Cloud Deployment (Deployment) Geographic MARKET Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Online Cloud Deployment (Deployment) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 18: Online Cloud Deployment (Deployment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 19: Offline Deployment (Deployment) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018

to 2025

Table 20: Offline Deployment (Deployment) Market Historic

Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Offline Deployment (Deployment) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Process Industries (End-Use Industry) Global

Opportunity Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 23: Process Industries (End-Use Industry) Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Process Industries (End-Use Industry) Percentage

Share Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 25: Discrete Industries (End-Use Industry) Worldwide

Sales in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Discrete Industries (End-Use Industry) Historic

Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Discrete Industries (End-Use Industry) Market Share

Shift across Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures

US Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Services (Offering) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading

Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Software (Offering) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in the US:

2019 & 2025

Production Assets (Asset Type) Market Share Breakdown (in %) of

Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Automation Assets (Asset Type) Market in the US: Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Table 28: United States Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Offering: 2018 to

2025

Table 29: Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market in the United

States by Offering: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 30: United States Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market

Share Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Asset Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 32: Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market in the United

States by Asset Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 33: United States Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market

Share Breakdown by Asset Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market in US$ Million in

the United States by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 35: United States Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market

Retrospective Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 36: United States Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market

Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: United States Plant Asset Management (PAM) Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to

2025

Table 38: Plant Asset Management (PAM) Historic Demand Patterns

in the United States by End-Use Industry in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 39: Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market Share Breakdown

in the United States by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 40: Canadian Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018 to

2025

Table 41: Canadian Plant Asset Management (PAM) Historic Market

Review by Offering in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 42: Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 43: Canadian Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Asset Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 44: Canadian Plant Asset Management (PAM) Historic Market

Review by Asset Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 45: Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Asset Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 46: Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market Analysis in

Canada in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 47: Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market in Canada:

Historic Review in US$ Million by Deployment for the Period

2009-2017

Table 48: Canadian Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: Canadian Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for 2009-2017

Table 51: Canadian Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 52: Japanese Market for Plant Asset Management (PAM):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Offering for the period 2018-2025

Table 53: Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Offering for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 54: Japanese Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market Share

Analysis by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: Japanese Market for Plant Asset Management (PAM):

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Asset

Type for the period 2018-2025

Table 56: Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market in Japan:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Asset Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 57: Japanese Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market Share

Analysis by Asset Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: Japanese Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Plant Asset

Management (PAM) Market in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 59: Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market in Japan in US$

Million by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 60: Japanese Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 61: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Plant

Asset Management (PAM) in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018

to 2025

Table 62: Japanese Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market in US$

Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 63: Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market Share Shift in

Japan by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 64: Chinese Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Plant Asset Management (PAM) Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 66: Chinese Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market by

Offering: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 67: Chinese Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Asset Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: Plant Asset Management (PAM) Historic Market Analysis

in China in US$ Million by Asset Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: Chinese Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market by Asset

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 70: Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market Estimates and

Forecasts in China in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 71: Chinese Plant Asset Management (PAM) Retrospective MARKET Scenario in US$ Million by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 72: Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market in China:

Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 73: Chinese Demand for Plant Asset Management (PAM) in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 74: Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market Review in China

in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 75: Chinese Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures

European Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Services (Offering) Market Share (in %) by Company in Europe:

2019 & 2025

Software (Offering) Market Share (in %) of Major Players in

Europe: 2019 & 2025

Production Assets (Asset Type) Competitor Market Share Analysis

(in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Automation Assets (Asset Type) Market in Europe: Competitor

Revenue Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 76: European Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 77: Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 78: European Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: European Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018-2025

Table 80: Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market in Europe in US$

Million by Offering: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: European Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market Share

Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: European Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Asset Type: 2018-2025

Table 83: Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market in Europe in US$

Million by Asset Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 84: European Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market Share

Breakdown by Asset Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: European Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 86: European Plant Asset Management (PAM) Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 87: Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market in Europe:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 88: European Plant Asset Management (PAM) Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2018-2025

Table 89: Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2009-2017

Table 90: European Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market Share

Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 91: Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market in France by

Offering: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 92: French Plant Asset Management (PAM) Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 93: French Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market Share

Analysis by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market in France by

Asset Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 95: French Plant Asset Management (PAM) Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Asset Type: 2009-2017

Table 96: French Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market Share

Analysis by Asset Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: French Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 98: French Plant Asset Management (PAM) Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 99: French Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Plant Asset Management (PAM) Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2018-2025

Table 101: French Plant Asset Management (PAM) Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 102: French Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for 2009,

2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 103: Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: German Plant Asset Management (PAM) Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 105: German Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market Share

Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Asset Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 107: German Plant Asset Management (PAM) Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Asset Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: German Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market Share

Breakdown by Asset Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: German Plant Asset Management (PAM) Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 110: Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market in Germany: A

Historic Perspective by Deployment in US$ Million for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 111: German Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market Share

Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market in Germany:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: German Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 114: Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market Share

Distribution in Germany by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

ITALY

Table 115: Italian Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Offering for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Plant Asset Management (PAM) Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 117: Italian Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market by

Offering: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 118: Italian Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Asset Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Plant Asset Management (PAM) Historic Market

Analysis in Italy in US$ Million by Asset Type: 2009-2017

Table 120: Italian Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market by Asset

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 121: Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market Estimates and

Forecasts in Italy in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 122: Italian Plant Asset Management (PAM) Retrospective MARKET Scenario in US$ Million by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 123: Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market in Italy:

Percentage Share Analysis by Deployment for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 124: Italian Demand for Plant Asset Management (PAM) in

US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market Review in Italy

in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 126: Italian Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 127: United Kingdom Market for Plant Asset Management

(PAM): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Offering for the period 2018-2025

Table 128: Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Offering for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 129: United Kingdom Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market

Share Analysis by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: United Kingdom Market for Plant Asset Management

(PAM): Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Asset Type for the period 2018-2025

Table 131: Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Asset Type

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 132: United Kingdom Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market

Share Analysis by Asset Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: United Kingdom Medium & Long-Term Outlook for Plant

Asset Management (PAM) Market in US$ Million by Deployment:

2018-2025

Table 134: Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market in the United

Kingdom in US$ Million by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 135: United Kingdom Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 136: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Plant Asset Management (PAM) in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: United Kingdom Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market

in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 138: Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market Share Shift in

the United Kingdom by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 139: Rest of Europe Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018-2025

Table 140: Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Offering: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 141: Rest of Europe Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market

Share Breakdown by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Rest of Europe Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Asset Type: 2018-2025

Table 143: Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market in Rest of

Europe in US$ Million by Asset Type: A Historic Review for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Rest of Europe Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market

Share Breakdown by Asset Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Rest of Europe Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market

Assessment in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 146: Rest of Europe Plant Asset Management (PAM) Historic MARKET Review in US$ Million by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 147: Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market in Rest of

Europe: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Deployment for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 148: Rest of Europe Plant Asset Management (PAM)

Addressable Market Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry: 2018-2025

Table 149: Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market in Rest of

Europe: Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by

End-Use Industry for the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Rest of Europe Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market

Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 151: Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market in Asia-Pacific

by Offering: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Asia-Pacific Plant Asset Management (PAM) Historic MARKET Scenario in US$ Million by Offering: 2009-2017

Table 153: Asia-Pacific Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market

Share Analysis by Offering: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market in Asia-Pacific

by Asset Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Asia-Pacific Plant Asset Management (PAM) Historic MARKET Scenario in US$ Million by Asset Type: 2009-2017

Table 156: Asia-Pacific Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market

Share Analysis by Asset Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Asia-Pacific Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Deployment:

2018-2025

Table 158: Asia-Pacific Plant Asset Management (PAM) Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Deployment: 2009-2017

Table 159: Asia-Pacific Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market

Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Plant Asset Management (PAM) Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use Industry:

2018-2025

Table 161: Asia-Pacific Plant Asset Management (PAM) Historic MARKET Review in US$ Million by End-Use Industry: 2009-2017

Table 162: Asia-Pacific Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market

Share Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use Industry for

2009, 2019, and 2025

REST OF WORLD

Table 163: Rest of World Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Offering: 2018 to

2025

Table 164: Rest of World Plant Asset Management (PAM) Historic MARKET Review by Offering in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 165: Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Offering for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 166: Rest of World Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Asset Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 167: Rest of World Plant Asset Management (PAM) Historic MARKET Review by Asset Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Asset Type for

2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 169: Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market Analysis in Rest

of World in US$ Million by Deployment: 2018-2025

Table 170: Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market in Rest of

World: Historic Review in US$ Million by Deployment for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 171: Rest of World Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market

Share Breakdown by Deployment: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Rest of World Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use

Industry: 2018 to 2025

Table 173: Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market in Rest of

World: Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million

by End-Use Industry for 2009-2017

Table 174: Rest of World Plant Asset Management (PAM) Market

Share Analysis by End-Use Industry: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IV. COMPETITION

ABB GROUP

EMERSON ELECTRIC

ENDRESS+HAUSER MANAGEMENT AG

GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY

HONEYWELL INTERNATIONAL

ROCKWELL AUTOMATION

SKF GROUP

SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SA

SIEMENS AG

YOKOGAWA ELECTRIC CORPORATION

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report:

https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799367/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

