Global Plant-based Meat Market Outlook & Forecast Report 2022-2027: Growing Appetite for More Sustainable Alternatives to the Old Method of Consumption of Direct Meat

DUBLIN, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Plant-based Meat Market - Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The plant-based meat market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 19% during the period 2022-2027. In-depth analysis and data-driven insights on the impact of COVID-19 are included in this report.

Plant-based meat producers are exploring different meat alternatives to satisfy the consumers' demand. Regular product innovations and improving product lines have marked the way for the success of the plant-based meat industry in recent years.

The inclination towards the plant-based food industry has led to huge growth, since people have become more cautious about the healthy consumption of foods. Despite the major impact to the food industry caused by the global pandemic, there is a noticeable growth in plant-based meat and non-dairy milk products, which signals a growing worldwide appetite for more sustainable alternatives to the old method of consumption of direct meat.

Increase in consumer interest towards plant-based meals and meat supply disruptions due to the COVID-19, has expanded sales by 49%.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

In 2021 Europe was the world's largest market for plant-based meat. The increase of ethical and health-conscious consumer groups is one of the key factors driving the market for plant-based meat, precisely in the United Kingdom.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

A growing number of angel investors, venture capitalists, and accelerators, as well as increased investment activity from strategic food industry investors such as General Mills, 301 Inc, and Kraft Heinz, as well as direct investors such as Mapleleaf Foods, Cargill, and Danone, are all helping to propel the industry growth.

Key Company Profiles

Beyond Meat

Gardein

Impossible Foods Inc.

Morningstar Farms

Quorn Foods

Turtle Island Foods

Pure Farmland

Field Roast

Sunfed

Hungry Planet

Tyson Foods

Good Catch

Like Meat

Lightlife

The Vegetarian Butcher

Vbites Food Limited

Yves Veggie Cuisine

Other Prominent Vendors

Boca Foods Company

Amy's Kitchen

Happy Little Plants

Next Level

Abbot's Butcher

Atlantic Natural Food

Don Lee Farms

Dr. Praeger's

Sophie's Kitchen

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.1.1 Inclusions

4.1.2 Exclusions

4.1.3 Market Estimation Caveats

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of The Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.1.1 Key Risk Factors Involved in Plant-Based Meat Market

7.1.2 Packaging Insights

7.2 Impact of COVID-19 On Plant-Based Meat Market



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Growing Demand for Clean Labeling

8.2 Growing Investments in Plant-Based Meat Market

8.3 Product and Technology Innovations

8.4 Government Policies and Safety Standards

8.4.1 Regulations in APAC

8.4.2 Regulations In EU

8.4.3 Regulations in The US



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Increasing Consumer Awareness

9.2 Concerns Over Animal Rights and Environment

9.3 Growing Spirituality



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Priced Higher Than Traditional Meat

10.2 Perception of Taste of Plant-Based Meat Products



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.1.1 Demand Insights

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Source

11.4 Meat Type

11.5 Storage

11.6 Product Type

11.7 Distribution

11.8 Five Forces Analysis



12 Source Type

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Soy

12.4 Pea

12.5 Wheat

12.6 Others



13 Meat Type

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Beef

13.4 Chicken

13.5 Pork

13.6 Fish

13.7 Others



14 Storage

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Frozen

14.4 Refrigerated

14.5 Shelf Stable



15 Product Type

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Burger Patties

15.4 Sausages

15.5 Strips & Nuggets

15.6 Meatballs

15.7 Others



16 Distribution

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

16.3 Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

16.4 Convenience Stores

16.5 Specialty Stores

16.6 Online

16.7 Others



17 Geography

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Geographic Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7uubkk

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets