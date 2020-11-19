Global Plant Biostimulants Industry
Nov 19, 2020, 11:00 ET
NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ --
While COVID-19 Has Seized Our Collective Attention, Its Time to Look Beyond the Crisis to Focus on Strategic Priorities like Food Security. Plant Biostimulants to Reach $4.5 Billion
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842195/?utm_source=PRN
The global market for Plant Biostimulants is forecast to reach US$4.5 billion by the year 2027, trailing a post COVID-19 CAGR of 10.2% over the analysis period 2020 through 2027. The return to growth will be led by the growing focus of governments worldwide to reduce agriculture's growing carbon footprint and make it more sustainable. This goal comes against the backdrop of the challenges involved in feeding a growing global population. As pressure on food production and crop yields increase, there is an even greater need to make agriculture more resilient and efficient in an eco-friendly manner. Comprising of both natural and biosynthetic substances, plant biostimulants offer a green way forward in this direction by promising to reduce and eventually eliminate dependence on toxic and environmentally polluting chemical fertilizers. Benefits offered by plant biostimulants include enhanced plant tolerance to abiotic stresses; natural enhancement of a plant's metabolism for better quality yield; more efficient nutrient assimilation, absorption, translocation and use; and enhanced soil fertility. A majority of biostimulants available today are biosynthetic as they are extracted from plant and animal sources and processed in a laboratory with engineered biosynthetic production methods that mimics pathways/processes modeled after chemicals reactions in living organisms. For example are all waste-derived biostimulants i.e. protein hydrolysates (PHs) that include polypeptides, oligopeptides, and amino acids which are manufactured from hydrolyzed protein-rich waste; and other preparations such as enzymes, micronutrients, and other compounds manufactured as a result of chemical or enzymatic hydrolysis.
Natural biostimulants are an emerging group of plant biostimulants defined as the use of microorganism such as fungi and bacteria. Popular fungi used as biostimulants include Glomus intraradices; Trichoderma atroviride; Trichoderma reesei; and Heteroconium chaetospira, among others. Bacteria, fungi and yeasts have the ability to promote plant growth by enabling biocontrol of plant pathogen that retard growth. These microorganisms produce hormone-like substances that positively influence biological processes that regulate plant physiology, metabolism, morphology and interactions within the agroecosystem. Continuous research in the area of soil based organisms is enabling greater understanding of the complex world of bacteria leading to the development of new categories of microbiome ecosystem. "Crop probiotics" are now poised to emerge into powerful new plant biostimulants solutions. A major factor influencing growth in the market is the projected increase in demand for organic foods to over US$300 billion by 2022 and a parallel rise in organic farming area to a record high of 75 million hectares by 2020. Expected global population growth to over 8.5 billion by 2030 brings special focus on food security, crop productivity and yields. In addition, the growing CO2 footprint of fertilizers is raising concerns forcing the regulatory authorities to crack down on indiscriminate use of fertilizers. A case in point is the growing CO2 Footprint of Ammonium Nitrate, the most common chemical fertilizer. The use of this fertilizer accounts for the largest share of emissions, approximately 40%, during its production and use.
The proposed imposition of agriculture carbon tax in several developed countries worldwide is additionally encouraging robust penetration of environmentally friendly farming practices in world's farms. For instance, over 35% of farming practices worldwide is based on eco-friendly approaches. In response to the growing need for eco-friendly solutions, investments in plant science is growing as measured by projected spending on agricultural biotechnology which is projected to reach US$60 billion by 2024. All of these factors combine to provide robust growth opportunities for plant biostimulants. Interestingly, growth in hydroponics is driving increased demand for seaweed extracts. The growing trend towards greenhouse horticulture as an intensive farming method to grow crops with less water, artificially managed temperature and protected from natural climatic and environmental conditions will also spur growth of biostimulants such as protein hydrolysates, humic and fulvic acids. China will rank as a major market with a CAGR of 14.2% over the analysis period supported by the fact that the country ranks as the world's largest agrarian economy backed with strong policy level support for the adoption of environment friendly agricultural inputs. The Chinese government focuses on farmer education to enhance awareness over crop economics and risk management and stay abreast of new developments in technology, science and business.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others,
- Acadian Seaplants Limited
- Bayer CropScience AG
- Biolchim S.p.A.
- Ilsa S.p.A
- Isagro SpA
- ITALPOLLINA S.p.A
- Koppert Biological Systems
- Lallemand, Inc.
- Leili Group
- Novozymes A/S
- Syngenta AG
- Trade Corporation International S.A.
- UPL Limited
- Valagro SpA
- Yara International ASA
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842195/?utm_source=PRN
I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE I-1
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY II-1
1. MARKET OVERVIEW II-1
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession II-1
Biostimulants Business Remain Buoyant amid COVID-19 Disruptions II-1
Plant Biostimulants: The Organic Future of Global Agri Industry II-2
Lack of Standard Definition: A Major Challenge II-4
Outlook II-5
Regional Market Analysis II-7
Europe Dominates the Global Biostimulants Market II-7
Developing Markets to Register the Fastest Growth II-8
Foliar Leads the Biostimulant Application, Seed Treatment to
Exhibit Fastest Growth II-8
Challenges Impeding Adoption of Biostimulants II-9
Regulatory Hurdles II-9
Issues Related to Storage and Outcomes II-10
Grower Education and Returns on Investments Critical for Adoption II-10
Growth Hindered by Lack of Thorough Research II-11
Technical Challenges Pose Obstacles II-12
Increasing Orientation to Boost Agricultural Production Fuels
Biostimulant Market II-12
Competition II-12
Market Characterized by Fragmentation II-12
More Companies Venture into the Biostimulants Space II-14
Strong Growth Prospects Compel Manufacturers to Globalize II-14
Recent Market Activity II-15
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS II-17
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS II-18
Ensuring Food Security for Expanding World Population - A Way
Forward II-18
Exhibit 1: Global Population Estimates (in Billion): 2000-2050 II-19
Exhibit 2: World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region
for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100 II-20
Exhibit 3: Food Demand Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million
Tonnes for Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period
2008-2017 and 2018-2027 II-21
Exhibit 4: Global Crop Production by Crop Type (in Million
Metric Tons): 2017-2020 II-22
Shrinking Arable Land Drives Demand for Biostimulants II-22
Exhibit 5: Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on
Yields Per Acre: Global Availability of Arable Land in
Hectares Per Person for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020 II-23
Exhibit 6: Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for
the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020 II-24
Exhibit 7: Farm Size Distribution Worldwide: Percentage
Breakdown of Farm Land by Size and Region II-24
Climate Change Adds Fuel to the Already Burning Issue of Food
Security, Driving the Demand for Biostimulants II-25
Exhibit 8: World of Change Characterized by Rising Surface
Temperatures on Earth & its Negative Impact on Agriculture
Increases the Need to use Biostimulants: Average Global
Surface Temperature (In Degrees Fahrenheit) for the Years
1940, 2000 and 2020 II-25
Drive Towards Sustainable Agriculture Places Emphasis on
Biostimulants II-26
Biostimulants Complement the Growth in Organic Farming II-26
Exhibit 9: Global Demand for Organic Food Products (in US$
Billion): 2015-2025 II-28
Exhibit 10: Global Organic Agricultural Land in Million
Hectares for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016 and 2018 II-29
Exhibit 11: Global Agricultural Land Under Organic Farming (in
Hectares and % Share): 2000-2017 II-30
Exhibit 12: Global Percentage Distribution of Organic Farmland
by Region: 2017 II-31
Demand for High-Value Crops Offer Strong Growth Opportunities
for Plant Biostimulants II-31
Exhibit 13: Global Biostimulants Market by Crop Type (in % Share) II-32
Growing Applications to Expand Market Value II-33
Industry Witnesses Investment Growth in Biostimulants Space II-33
Focus on Innovation to Steer Market Growth II-34
Companies Turn to New Strategies to Source Biostimulants II-36
Hydroponics and Biostimulants: A Promising Strategy for
Production of High-Quality Food II-36
Amino Acids: A Key Segment II-36
Functions of Amino Acids as Biostimulant in Plants II-37
Select Commercially Available Biostimulant Amino Acids II-37
Seaweed Extracts Exhibit Strong Potential for Growth II-38
Select ANE Extracts and their Plant Growth Function II-39
Microbial Biostimulants Exhibit Strong Growth Potential II-39
Soil Biostimulants Present Attractive Opportunities to
Participants II-39
Biostimulants Playing a Key Role in Combating Abiotic Stress II-40
Impact of Biostimulants on Reducing Abiotic/Biotic Stress by
Crop Plant II-41
PRODUCT OVERVIEW II-42
Biostimulants: Definition II-42
Types of Biostimulants II-43
Based on Type of Active Ingredient II-44
Amino Acids II-44
Humic Acid II-44
Fulvic Acid II-45
Exhibit 14: Humic and Fulvic Acid Levels in Various Organic
Materials II-45
Exhibit 15: Percentage Composition of Essential Elements in
Humic Acid and Fulvic Acid II-45
Seaweed Extracts II-46
Others II-46
Protein Hydrolysates II-47
By Mode of Application II-47
Biostimulants by Crop Type II-47
Biostimulant Types and their Effects on Plants II-48
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE II-49
Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Plant
Biostimulants by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 II-49
Table 2: World Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 II-50
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-51
Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Amino Acid by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 II-52
Table 5: World Historic Review for Amino Acid by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-53
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Amino Acid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-54
Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Humic Acid by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 II-55
Table 8: World Historic Review for Humic Acid by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-56
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Humic Acid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-57
Table 10: World Current & Future Analysis for Fulvic Acid by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 II-58
Table 11: World Historic Review for Fulvic Acid by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-59
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Fulvic Acid by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-60
Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Seaweed Extracts
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 II-61
Table 14: World Historic Review for Seaweed Extracts by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 II-62
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Seaweed Extracts by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-63
Table 16: World Current & Future Analysis for Protein
Hydrolysates by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 II-64
Table 17: World Historic Review for Protein Hydrolysates by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 II-65
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Protein Hydrolysates by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-66
Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Active
Ingredients by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 II-67
Table 20: World Historic Review for Other Active Ingredients by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 II-68
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Active
Ingredients by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World for Years 2012,
2020 & 2027 II-69
Table 22: World Current & Future Analysis for Row Crops &
Cereals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 II-70
Table 23: World Historic Review for Row Crops & Cereals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 II-71
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Row Crops & Cereals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-72
Table 25: World Current & Future Analysis for Turf &
Ornamentals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 II-73
Table 26: World Historic Review for Turf & Ornamentals by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 II-74
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Turf & Ornamentals by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-75
Table 28: World Current & Future Analysis for Fruits &
Vegetables by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 II-76
Table 29: World Historic Review for Fruits & Vegetables by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 II-77
Table 30: World 15-Year Perspective for Fruits & Vegetables by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-78
Table 31: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Crop Types
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 II-79
Table 32: World Historic Review for Other Crop Types by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2012 through 2019 II-80
Table 33: World 15-Year Perspective for Other Crop Types by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-81
Table 34: World Current & Future Analysis for Foliar by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 II-82
Table 35: World Historic Review for Foliar by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-83
Table 36: World 15-Year Perspective for Foliar by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-84
Table 37: World Current & Future Analysis for Soil by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 II-85
Table 38: World Historic Review for Soil by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-86
Table 39: World 15-Year Perspective for Soil by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-87
Table 40: World Current & Future Analysis for Seed by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2020 through 2027 II-88
Table 41: World Historic Review for Seed by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 II-89
Table 42: World 15-Year Perspective for Seed by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 II-90
III. MARKET ANALYSIS III-1
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS III-1
UNITED STATES III-1
Market Overview III-1
US Farm Bill Sets Stage for Regulatory Scrutiny of Biostimulants III-2
Market Analytics III-3
Table 43: USA Current & Future Analysis for Plant Biostimulants
by Active Ingredient - Amino Acid, Humic Acid, Fulvic Acid,
Seaweed Extracts, Protein Hydrolysates and Other Active
Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-3
Table 44: USA Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by Active
Ingredient - Amino Acid, Humic Acid, Fulvic Acid, Seaweed
Extracts, Protein Hydrolysates and Other Active Ingredients
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2012 through 2019 III-4
Table 45: USA 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants by
Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Amino Acid, Humic Acid, Fulvic Acid, Seaweed Extracts, Protein
Hydrolysates and Other Active Ingredients for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027 III-5
Table 46: USA Current & Future Analysis for Plant Biostimulants
by Crop Type - Row Crops & Cereals, Turf & Ornamentals, Fruits &
Vegetables and Other Crop Types - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-6
Table 47: USA Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by Crop
Type - Row Crops & Cereals, Turf & Ornamentals, Fruits &
Vegetables and Other Crop Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-7
Table 48: USA 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants by
Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Row Crops &
Cereals, Turf & Ornamentals, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop
Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-8
Table 49: USA Current & Future Analysis for Plant Biostimulants
by Application - Foliar, Soil and Seed - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-9
Table 50: USA Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by
Application - Foliar, Soil and Seed Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 III-10
Table 51: USA 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Foliar,
Soil and Seed for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-11
CANADA III-12
Table 52: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Plant
Biostimulants by Active Ingredient - Amino Acid, Humic Acid,
Fulvic Acid, Seaweed Extracts, Protein Hydrolysates and Other
Active Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-12
Table 53: Canada Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by
Active Ingredient - Amino Acid, Humic Acid, Fulvic Acid,
Seaweed Extracts, Protein Hydrolysates and Other Active
Ingredients Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-13
Table 54: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants by
Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Amino Acid, Humic Acid, Fulvic Acid, Seaweed Extracts, Protein
Hydrolysates and Other Active Ingredients for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027 III-14
Table 55: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Plant
Biostimulants by Crop Type - Row Crops & Cereals, Turf &
Ornamentals, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 III-15
Table 56: Canada Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by
Crop Type - Row Crops & Cereals, Turf & Ornamentals, Fruits &
Vegetables and Other Crop Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-16
Table 57: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants by
Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Row Crops &
Cereals, Turf & Ornamentals, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop
Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-17
Table 58: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Plant
Biostimulants by Application - Foliar, Soil and Seed -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 III-18
Table 59: Canada Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by
Application - Foliar, Soil and Seed Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 III-19
Table 60: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Foliar,
Soil and Seed for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-20
JAPAN III-21
Table 61: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Plant
Biostimulants by Active Ingredient - Amino Acid, Humic Acid,
Fulvic Acid, Seaweed Extracts, Protein Hydrolysates and Other
Active Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-21
Table 62: Japan Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by
Active Ingredient - Amino Acid, Humic Acid, Fulvic Acid,
Seaweed Extracts, Protein Hydrolysates and Other Active
Ingredients Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-22
Table 63: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants by
Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Amino Acid, Humic Acid, Fulvic Acid, Seaweed Extracts, Protein
Hydrolysates and Other Active Ingredients for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027 III-23
Table 64: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Plant
Biostimulants by Crop Type - Row Crops & Cereals, Turf &
Ornamentals, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 III-24
Table 65: Japan Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by Crop
Type - Row Crops & Cereals, Turf & Ornamentals, Fruits &
Vegetables and Other Crop Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-25
Table 66: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants by
Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Row Crops &
Cereals, Turf & Ornamentals, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop
Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-26
Table 67: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Plant
Biostimulants by Application - Foliar, Soil and Seed -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 III-27
Table 68: Japan Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by
Application - Foliar, Soil and Seed Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 III-28
Table 69: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Foliar,
Soil and Seed for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-29
CHINA III-30
Market Overview III-30
Market Analytics III-31
Table 70: China Current & Future Analysis for Plant
Biostimulants by Active Ingredient - Amino Acid, Humic Acid,
Fulvic Acid, Seaweed Extracts, Protein Hydrolysates and Other
Active Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-31
Table 71: China Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by
Active Ingredient - Amino Acid, Humic Acid, Fulvic Acid,
Seaweed Extracts, Protein Hydrolysates and Other Active
Ingredients Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-32
Table 72: China 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants by
Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Amino Acid, Humic Acid, Fulvic Acid, Seaweed Extracts, Protein
Hydrolysates and Other Active Ingredients for the Years 2012,
2020 & 2027 III-33
Table 73: China Current & Future Analysis for Plant
Biostimulants by Crop Type - Row Crops & Cereals, Turf &
Ornamentals, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop Types -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 III-34
Table 74: China Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by Crop
Type - Row Crops & Cereals, Turf & Ornamentals, Fruits &
Vegetables and Other Crop Types Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-35
Table 75: China 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants by
Crop Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Row Crops &
Cereals, Turf & Ornamentals, Fruits & Vegetables and Other Crop
Types for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-36
Table 76: China Current & Future Analysis for Plant
Biostimulants by Application - Foliar, Soil and Seed -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2020 through 2027 III-37
Table 77: China Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by
Application - Foliar, Soil and Seed Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through
2019 III-38
Table 78: China 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Foliar,
Soil and Seed for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-39
EUROPE III-40
Market Overview III-40
Market Analytics III-41
Table 79: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plant
Biostimulants by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2020 through 2027 III-41
Table 80: Europe Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain and Rest
of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-42
Table 81: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027 III-43
Table 82: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Plant
Biostimulants by Active Ingredient - Amino Acid, Humic Acid,
Fulvic Acid, Seaweed Extracts, Protein Hydrolysates and Other
Active Ingredients - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for the Years 2020 through 2027 III-44
Table 83: Europe Historic Review for Plant Biostimulants by
Active Ingredient - Amino Acid, Humic Acid, Fulvic Acid,
Seaweed Extracts, Protein Hydrolysates and Other Active
Ingredients Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2012 through 2019 III-45
Table 84: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Plant Biostimulants by
Active Ingredient - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Amino Acid, Humic Acid, Fulvic Acid, Seaweed Extracts, Protein
Hydrolysates and Other Active Ingredients for the Years 2012,
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05842195/?utm_source=PRN
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
Contact Clare: [email protected]
US: (339)-368-6001
Intl: +1 339-368-6001
SOURCE Reportlinker