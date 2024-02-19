Global Plant Biostimulants Strategic Research Report 2024-2030: Blossoming Array of Dynamic Trends Amplifying Future of the Market

19 Feb, 2024, 05:45 ET
Global Plant Biostimulants Market to Reach $6.6 Billion by 2030
The global market for Plant Biostimulants estimated at US$2.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.6 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Amino Acid, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 10% CAGR and reach US$1.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Humic Acid segment is estimated at 10.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $457.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 15.5% CAGR
The Plant Biostimulants market in the U.S. is estimated at US$457.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$829.9 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 15.5% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 9.7% and 10.8% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.9% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
- Competition
- Market Characterized by Fragmentation
- More Companies Venture into the Biostimulants Space
- Strong Growth Prospects Compel Manufacturers to Globalize
- Plant Biostimulants - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- BIOSTIMULANTS - A PREVIEW
- Biostimulants: Definition
- Types of Biostimulants
- Based on Type of Active Ingredient
- Amino Acids
- Humic Acid
- Fulvic Acid
- Seaweed Extracts
- Others
- Protein Hydrolysates
- By Mode of Application
- Biostimulants by Crop Type
- Biostimulant Types and their Effects on Plants
- Plant Biostimulants: The Organic Future of Global Agri Industry
- Plant Biostimulants to Gain Ground with Bipartisan Bill to Define Biostimulants
- Regulatory Lags
- Global Market Prospects and Outlook
- Array of Dynamic Trends Amplifying Future of Plant Biostimulants Market
- Favorable Regulatory Reforms
- High Attention on Amino Acid Biostimulants
- Rising Uptake of Microbial Biostimulants
- Proliferation of Seaweed Biostimulants
- Strong Push to Biofertilizers
- Regional Market Analysis
- Europe Dominates the Global Biostimulants Market
- Developing Markets to Register the Fastest Growth
- Foliar Leads the Biostimulant Application, Seed Treatment to Exhibit Fastest Growth
- Challenges Impeding Adoption of Biostimulants
- Regulatory Hurdles
- Issues Related to Storage and Outcomes
- Grower Education and Returns on Investments Critical for Adoption
- Growth Hindered by Lack of Thorough Research
- Technical Challenges Pose Obstacles
- Increasing Orientation to Boost Agricultural Production Fuels Biostimulant Market
- Recent Market Activity
MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Ensuring Food Security for Expanding World Population - A Way Forward
- Global Population Estimates (in Billion): 2000-2050
- World Population (in Thousands) by Geographic Region for the Years 2019, 2030, 2050, 2100
- Food Demand Worldwide: Demand Growth in Million Tonnes for Cereals and Sugar in Select Regions for the Period 2008-2017 and 2018-2027
- Global Crop Production by Crop Type (in Million Metric Tons): 2017-2020
- Shrinking Arable Land Drives Demand for Biostimulants
- Loss of Arable Land Exerts Immense Pressure on Yields Per Acre: Global Availability of Arable Land in Hectares Per Person for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
- Arable Land Worldwide as a % of Total Land Area for the Years 1990, 2000, 2018 and 2020
- Farm Size Distribution Worldwide: Percentage Breakdown of Farm Land by Size and Region
- Climate Change Adds Fuel to the Already Burning Issue of Food Security, Driving the Demand for Biostimulants
- World of Change Characterized by Rising Surface Temperatures on Earth & its Negative Impact on Agriculture Increases the Need to use Biostimulants: Average Global Surface Temperature (In Degrees Fahrenheit) for the Years 1940, 2000 and 2020
- Drive Towards Sustainable Agriculture Places Emphasis on Biostimulants
- Biostimulants Complement the Growth in Organic Farming
- Global Demand for Organic Food Products (in US$ Billion): 2015-2025
- Global Organic Agricultural Land in Million Hectares for the Years 2010, 2012, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022
- Global Agricultural Land Under Organic Farming (in Hectares and % Share): 2000-2017
- Global Percentage Distribution of Organic Farmland by Region: 2022
- Demand for High-Value Crops Offer Strong Growth Opportunities for Plant Biostimulants
- Global Biostimulants Market by Crop Type (in % Share)
- Growing Applications to Expand Market Value
- Industry Witnesses Investment Growth in Biostimulants Space
- Focus on Innovation to Steer Market Growth
- Companies Turn to New Strategies to Source Biostimulants
- Hydroponics and Biostimulants: A Promising Strategy for Production of High-Quality Food
- Amino Acids: A Key Segment
- Functions of Amino Acids as Biostimulant in Plants
- Select Commercially Available Biostimulant Amino Acids
- Seaweed Extracts Exhibit Strong Potential for Growth
- Select ANE Extracts and their Plant Growth Function
- Microbial Biostimulants Exhibit Strong Growth Potential
- Soil Biostimulants Present Attractive Opportunities to Participants
- Biostimulants Playing a Key Role in Combating Abiotic Stress
- Impact of Biostimulants on Reducing Abiotic/Biotic Stress by Crop Plant
- Scientific Advancements in the Biostimulants Market
- Biostimulant-Powered Seedlings: A Way to Green Agriculture & Food Security
- Targeting Seeds for Healthier Plants
- Developments in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Vision & Machine Learning to Drive the Biostimulants Market Growth
- Emerging Opportunities for AI in Agriculture to Push Up the Innovation Index in the Market: Artificial Intelligence (AI) in Agriculture Worldwide (In US$ Million) for the Years 2019, 2022 and 2026
