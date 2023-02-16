Global Plant Genomics Market Report to 2027: Increasing Need to Improve Crop Traits due to Crop Losses

DUBLIN, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Plant Genomics Market, Type, Trait, Objective, Application, Region: Competition Forecast and Opportunities to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global plant genomics market is expected to grow at an impressive rate during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the increasing demand for genetically modified crops.

Genetically modified crops help in ensuring disease resistance. Additionally, plant genomics helps in improving the yield, providing disease resistance and pesticide tolerance. All these factors are expected to support the growth of global plant genomics market during the forecast period.



Increasing Need to Improve Crop Traits



Plant breeding and producing varieties with improved traits has been going on since years. However, the growing incidences of crop losses due to natural calamities, pest attacks, etc. have significantly increased the need for developing crops with improved traits.

There is a need to have crops that have tolerance to different fertilizers, herbicides, weedicides, etc. used on agricultural fields, at the same time there is need to have crops that have tolerance to different diseases.

Besides, the need to address the food demands of the ever-increasing global population has further increased the demand for techniques such as plant genomics that are not only helpful in improving the plant traits but at the same time are helpful in producing good yields. This in turn is expected to drive the market growth in the coming years.



Growing Developments in Plant Genetics



The reducing cost of DNA sequencing and synthesizing along with increasing demand for modified crops with improved traits has created a need for genetically modifying plants using different techniques. This has brought the focus of different academic & research organizations and biotechnology & agriculture companies to focus on plant genetics thereby leading to various developments within the industry.

Various organizations are entering into collaborations, developing their own technologies and making different kinds of innovations in the field of plant genetics.

Market Players



Eurofins Scientific SE, Agilent Technologies, Inc., Illumina, Inc., NRGene Ltd., Qiagen NV, Traitgenetics GmbH, Novogene Corporation, Oxford Nanopore Technologies Limited, Genewiz, Inc., Genotypic Technology Pvt Ltd are some of the leading players operating in the global plant genomics market.



Report Scope



In this report, global plant genomics market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:



Plant Genomics Market, by Type:

Molecular Engineering

Genetic Engineering

Others

Plant Genomics Market, by Trait:

Yield Improvement

Disease Resistance

Herbicide Tolerance

Others

Plant Genomics Market, by Objective:

DNA Extraction & Purification

DNA/RNA Sequencing

Genotyping

GENE Expression Profiling

Marker-Assisted Selection

Others

Plant Genomics Market, by Application:

Cereals & Grains

Oilseeds & Pulses

Fruits & Vegetables

Others

Plant Genomics Market, by Region:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

