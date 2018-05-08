NEW YORK, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Plant Growth Chamber



Plant growth chambers are a special type of environmental test chambers that are designed to perform plant growth experiments inside the laboratory to maximize plant growth. They facilitate the control of temperature, light, and humidity, to create a favorable environment in the chambers required for research and testing of a seed or plant.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03376025



Technavio's analysts forecast the global plant growth chamber market will register a revenue of about USD 413 million by 2022.



Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global plant growth chamber market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.



The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA



Technavio's report, Global Plant Growth Chamber Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.



Key vendors

• BINDER

• CARON Products & Services

• CLF Plant Climatics

• Conviron

• Thermo Fisher Scientific



Market driver

• Rising global population and demand for food

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market challenge

• High maintenance cost

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Market trend

• Growing adoption of energy-efficient plant growth chambers

• For a full, detailed list, view our report



Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2022 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?



You can request one free hour of our analyst's time when you purchase this market report. Details are provided within the report.



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p03376025



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com

US: (339)-368-6001

Intl: +1 339-368-6001

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-plant-growth-chamber-market-will-register-a-revenue-of-about-usd-413-million-by-2022-300642837.html