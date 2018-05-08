NEW YORK, May 8, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- About Plant Growth Chamber
Plant growth chambers are a special type of environmental test chambers that are designed to perform plant growth experiments inside the laboratory to maximize plant growth. They facilitate the control of temperature, light, and humidity, to create a favorable environment in the chambers required for research and testing of a seed or plant.
Technavio's analysts forecast the global plant growth chamber market will register a revenue of about USD 413 million by 2022.
Covered in this report
The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global plant growth chamber market for 2018-2022. To calculate the market size, the report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.
The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:
• Americas
• APAC
• EMEA
Technavio's report, Global Plant Growth Chamber Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key vendors
• BINDER
• CARON Products & Services
• CLF Plant Climatics
• Conviron
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
Market driver
• Rising global population and demand for food
Market challenge
• High maintenance cost
Market trend
• Growing adoption of energy-efficient plant growth chambers
