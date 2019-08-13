Global Plant Growth Chambers Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Plant Growth Chambers market worldwide is projected to grow by US$112.9 Million, guided by a compounded growth of 3.6%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Short Plants, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$243.1 Million by the year 2025, Short Plants will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.1% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$4.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$17.8 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Short Plants will reach a market size of US$15.4 Million by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 5.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$29.2 Million in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Aralab (Portugal); Binder GmbH (Germany); BRS bvba/sprl (Belgium); CARON Products & Services, Inc. (USA); Conviron (Controlled Environments Ltd.) (Canada); Darwin Chambers (USA); Freezers India (India); Hettich Benelux B.V. (The Netherlands); Percival Scientific, Inc. (USA); Saveer Biotech Limited (India); Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (USA); Weiss Umwelttechnik GmbH (Germany)

PLANT GROWTH CHAMBERS MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Plant Growth Chambers Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Plant Growth (Function) Global Competitor Market Share

Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Seed Germination (Function) Market Share Breakdown of Key

Players: 2019 & 2025

Environmental Optimization (Function) Competitor Revenue Share

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Tissue Culture (Function) Market Share Shift by Company: 2019 &

2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Plant Growth Chambers Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Plant Growth Chambers Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Plant Growth Chambers Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Short Plants (Application) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 5: Short Plants (Application) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 6: Short Plants (Application) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Tall Plants (Application) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 8: Tall Plants (Application) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 9: Tall Plants (Application) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Other Applications (Application) Global Market

Estimates & Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 11: Other Applications (Application) Retrospective Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 12: Other Applications (Application) Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 13: Plant Growth (Function) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Plant Growth (Function) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Plant Growth (Function) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Seed Germination (Function) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Seed Germination (Function) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Seed Germination (Function) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Environmental Optimization (Function) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018

to 2025

Table 20: Environmental Optimization (Function) Market

Worldwide Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million:

2009 to 2017

Table 21: Environmental Optimization (Function) Market

Percentage Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019

VS 2025

Table 22: Tissue Culture (Function) Market Opportunity Analysis

Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to 2025

Table 23: Tissue Culture (Function) Global Historic Demand in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Tissue Culture (Function) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures

US Plant Growth Chambers Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 &

2025

Plant Growth (Function) Market Share Analysis (in %) of Leading

Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Seed Germination (Function) Competitor Revenue Share (in %) in

the US: 2019 & 2025

Environmental Optimization (Function) Market Share Breakdown (

in %) of Major Players in the US: 2019 & 2025

Tissue Culture (Function) Market in the US: Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues by Company for 2019 & 2025

Table 25: United States Plant Growth Chambers Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Plant Growth Chambers Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 27: Plant Growth Chambers Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 28: United States Plant Growth Chambers Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Function: 2018 to 2025

Table 29: Plant Growth Chambers Market in the United States by

Function: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 30: United States Plant Growth Chambers Market Share

Breakdown by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 31: Canadian Plant Growth Chambers Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Plant Growth Chambers Market in Canada: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 33: Canadian Plant Growth Chambers Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Canadian Plant Growth Chambers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Canadian Plant Growth Chambers Historic Market Review

by Function in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 36: Plant Growth Chambers Market in Canada: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2009, 2019, and 2025

JAPAN

Table 37: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Plant

Growth Chambers in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 38: Japanese Plant Growth Chambers Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 39: Plant Growth Chambers Market Share Shift in Japan by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 40: Japanese Market for Plant Growth Chambers: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Function for

the period 2018-2025

Table 41: Plant Growth Chambers Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the Period 2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese Plant Growth Chambers Market Share Analysis

by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 43: Chinese Demand for Plant Growth Chambers in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Plant Growth Chambers Market Review in China in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 45: Chinese Plant Growth Chambers Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: Chinese Plant Growth Chambers Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Function for the Period 2018-2025

Table 47: Plant Growth Chambers Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Function: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Plant Growth Chambers Market by Function:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures

European Plant Growth Chambers Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Plant Growth (Function) Market Share (in %) by Company in

Europe: 2019 & 2025

Seed Germination (Function) Market Share (in %) of Major

Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Environmental Optimization (Function) Competitor Market Share

Analysis (in %) in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Tissue Culture (Function) Market in Europe: Competitor Revenue

Share Shift (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 49: European Plant Growth Chambers Market Demand Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 50: Plant Growth Chambers Market in Europe: A Historic MARKET Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 51: European Plant Growth Chambers Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 52: European Plant Growth Chambers Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 53: Plant Growth Chambers Market in Europe: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application for the Period

2009-2017

Table 54: European Plant Growth Chambers Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Plant Growth Chambers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2018-2025

Table 56: Plant Growth Chambers Market in Europe in US$ Million

by Function: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 57: European Plant Growth Chambers Market Share Breakdown

by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 58: Plant Growth Chambers Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 59: French Plant Growth Chambers Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 60: French Plant Growth Chambers Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 61: Plant Growth Chambers Market in France by Function:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: French Plant Growth Chambers Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Function: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Plant Growth Chambers Market Share Analysis by

Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

GERMANY

Table 64: Plant Growth Chambers Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 65: German Plant Growth Chambers Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 66: Plant Growth Chambers Market Share Distribution in

Germany by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Plant Growth Chambers Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Plant Growth Chambers Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Function: 2009-2017

Table 69: German Plant Growth Chambers Market Share Breakdown

by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 70: Italian Demand for Plant Growth Chambers in US$

Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 71: Plant Growth Chambers Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 72: Italian Plant Growth Chambers Market Share Breakdown

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 73: Italian Plant Growth Chambers Market Growth Prospects

in US$ Million by Function for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Plant Growth Chambers Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Function: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Plant Growth Chambers Market by Function:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 76: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Plant Growth Chambers in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to

2025

Table 77: United Kingdom Plant Growth Chambers Market in US$

Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 78: Plant Growth Chambers Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Plant Growth Chambers:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Function for the period 2018-2025

Table 80: Plant Growth Chambers Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom Plant Growth Chambers Market Share

Analysis by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 82: Spanish Plant Growth Chambers Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 83: Plant Growth Chambers Market in Spain: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 84: Spanish Plant Growth Chambers Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: Spanish Plant Growth Chambers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Spanish Plant Growth Chambers Historic Market Review

by Function in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 87: Plant Growth Chambers Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2009, 2019, and 2025

RUSSIA

Table 88: Russian Plant Growth Chambers Latent Demand Forecasts

in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Plant Growth Chambers Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 90: Plant Growth Chambers Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 91: Russian Plant Growth Chambers Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Function: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Plant Growth Chambers Market in Russia by Function: A

Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 93: Russian Plant Growth Chambers Market Share Breakdown

by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 94: Rest of Europe Plant Growth Chambers Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 95: Plant Growth Chambers Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 96: Rest of Europe Plant Growth Chambers Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Rest of Europe Plant Growth Chambers Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2018-2025

Table 98: Plant Growth Chambers Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Function: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Plant Growth Chambers Market Share

Breakdown by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 100: Asia-Pacific Plant Growth Chambers Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 101: Plant Growth Chambers Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Asia-Pacific Plant Growth Chambers Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Plant Growth Chambers Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 104: Asia-Pacific Plant Growth Chambers Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Plant Growth Chambers Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 106: Plant Growth Chambers Market in Asia-Pacific by

Function: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Plant Growth Chambers Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Function: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Plant Growth Chambers Market Share

Analysis by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 109: Plant Growth Chambers Market in Australia: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Australian Plant Growth Chambers Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 111: Plant Growth Chambers Market Share Distribution in

Australia by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 112: Plant Growth Chambers Market in Australia: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Function

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Plant Growth Chambers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Function: 2009-2017

Table 114: Australian Plant Growth Chambers Market Share

Breakdown by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 115: Indian Plant Growth Chambers Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Plant Growth Chambers Market in India: Summarization

of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by Application for

2009-2017

Table 117: Indian Plant Growth Chambers Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 118: Indian Plant Growth Chambers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Indian Plant Growth Chambers Historic Market Review

by Function in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 120: Plant Growth Chambers Market in India: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2009, 2019, and 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 121: Plant Growth Chambers Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: South Korean Plant Growth Chambers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 123: Plant Growth Chambers Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: Plant Growth Chambers Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Function

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Plant Growth Chambers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Function: 2009-2017

Table 126: Plant Growth Chambers Market Share Distribution in

South Korea by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 127: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Plant Growth Chambers in US$ Million by Application: 2018

to 2025

Table 128: Rest of Asia-Pacific Plant Growth Chambers Market in

US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 129: Plant Growth Chambers Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Plant Growth

Chambers: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Function for the period 2018-2025

Table 131: Plant Growth Chambers Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by

Function for the Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Plant Growth Chambers Market

Share Analysis by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 133: Latin American Plant Growth Chambers Market Trends

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 134: Plant Growth Chambers Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 135: Latin American Plant Growth Chambers Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 136: Latin American Demand for Plant Growth Chambers in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Plant Growth Chambers Market Review in Latin America

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Plant Growth Chambers Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Latin American Plant Growth Chambers Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Function for the Period 2018-2025

Table 140: Plant Growth Chambers Historic Market Analysis in

Latin America in US$ Million by Function: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Plant Growth Chambers Market by

Function: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

ARGENTINA

Table 142: Argentinean Plant Growth Chambers Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 143: Plant Growth Chambers Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 144: Argentinean Plant Growth Chambers Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 145: Argentinean Plant Growth Chambers Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2018-2025

Table 146: Plant Growth Chambers Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Function: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Plant Growth Chambers Market Share

Breakdown by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 148: Plant Growth Chambers Quantitative Demand Analysis

in Brazil in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 149: Brazilian Plant Growth Chambers Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 150: Brazilian Plant Growth Chambers Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by Application for 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 151: Plant Growth Chambers Market in Brazil by Function:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Plant Growth Chambers Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Function: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Plant Growth Chambers Market Share

Analysis by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MEXICO

Table 154: Plant Growth Chambers Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Application for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 155: Mexican Plant Growth Chambers Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 156: Plant Growth Chambers Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Plant Growth Chambers Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Plant Growth Chambers Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Function: 2009-2017

Table 159: Mexican Plant Growth Chambers Market Share Breakdown

by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 160: Rest of Latin America Plant Growth Chambers Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 161: Plant Growth Chambers Historic Demand Patterns in

Rest of Latin America by Application in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 162: Plant Growth Chambers Market Share Breakdown in Rest

of Latin America by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Plant Growth Chambers Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Function: 2018 to

2025

Table 164: Plant Growth Chambers Market in Rest of Latin

America by Function: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 165: Rest of Latin America Plant Growth Chambers Market

Share Breakdown by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 166: The Middle East Plant Growth Chambers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 167: Plant Growth Chambers Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 168: The Middle East Plant Growth Chambers Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 169: The Middle East Plant Growth Chambers Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by Application:

2018 to 2025

Table 170: Plant Growth Chambers Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

Application for 2009-2017

Table 171: The Middle East Plant Growth Chambers Market Share

Analysis by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Plant Growth Chambers Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2018 to

2025

Table 173: The Middle East Plant Growth Chambers Historic MARKET by Function in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 174: Plant Growth Chambers Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Function for 2009,

2019, and 2025

IRAN

Table 175: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Plant

Growth Chambers in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Iranian Plant Growth Chambers Market in US$ Million

by Application: 2009-2017

Table 177: Plant Growth Chambers Market Share Shift in Iran by

Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 178: Iranian Market for Plant Growth Chambers: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Function for

the period 2018-2025

Table 179: Plant Growth Chambers Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Function for the Period 2009-2017

Table 180: Iranian Plant Growth Chambers Market Share Analysis

by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 181: Israeli Plant Growth Chambers Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by Application: 2018-2025

Table 182: Plant Growth Chambers Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by Application

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 183: Israeli Plant Growth Chambers Market Share Analysis

by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 184: Israeli Plant Growth Chambers Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Function: 2018-2025

Table 185: Plant Growth Chambers Market in Israel in US$

Million by Function: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Plant Growth Chambers Market Share Breakdown

by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 187: Saudi Arabian Demand for Plant Growth Chambers in

US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 188: Plant Growth Chambers Market Review in Saudi Arabia

in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 189: Saudi Arabian Plant Growth Chambers Market Share

Breakdown by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Plant Growth Chambers Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Function for the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: Plant Growth Chambers Historic Market Analysis in

Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Function: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Plant Growth Chambers Market by

Function: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 193: Plant Growth Chambers Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: United Arab Emirates Plant Growth Chambers Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 195: Plant Growth Chambers Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Plant Growth Chambers Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Function for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Plant Growth Chambers Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Function: 2009-2017

Table 198: Plant Growth Chambers Market Share Distribution in

United Arab Emirates by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 199: Plant Growth Chambers Market in Rest of Middle East:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

Application for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: Rest of Middle East Plant Growth Chambers Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by Application: 2009-2017

Table 201: Plant Growth Chambers Market Share Distribution in

Rest of Middle East by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 202: Plant Growth Chambers Market in Rest of Middle East:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Function for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Plant Growth Chambers Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Function: 2009-2017

Table 204: Rest of Middle East Plant Growth Chambers Market

Share Breakdown by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 205: African Plant Growth Chambers Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Application: 2018 to 2025

Table 206: Plant Growth Chambers Historic Demand Patterns in

Africa by Application in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 207: Plant Growth Chambers Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by Application: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 208: African Plant Growth Chambers Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Function: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Plant Growth Chambers Market in Africa by Function:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 210: African Plant Growth Chambers Market Share Breakdown

by Function: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IV. COMPETITION

ARALAB

BRS BVBA/SPRL

BINDER GMBH

CARON PRODUCTS & SERVICES

CONVIRON (CONTROLLED ENVIRONMENTS LTD.)

DARWIN CHAMBERS

FREEZERS INDIA

HETTICH BENELUX B.V.

PERCIVAL SCIENTIFIC

SAVEER BIOTECH LIMITED

THERMO FISHER SCIENTIFIC

WEISS UMWELTTECHNIK GMBH

V. CURATED RESEARCH

