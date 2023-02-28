Global Plant Protein Market Report 2023: Sector to Reach $17.41 Billion by 2027 at an 8% CAGR

DUBLIN, Feb. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Plant Protein Market - Forecasts from 2022 to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The plant protein market is anticipated to increase its market value from US$10.126 billion in 2020 to US$17.414 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 8.05%.



The word protein is derived from the Greek adjective of paramount importance, proteins. It is the primary component of our body and is utilised to create things like muscles, tendons, organs, and skin in addition to microscopic molecules like neurotransmitters, enzymes, and hormones. Plants are superior protein sources since they frequently have fewer calories and negative impacts than animal products. Plants rich in protein include lentils, broccoli, spinach, quinoa, green peas, chickpeas, hemp seeds, etc.



Expanding population is boosting the growth of the plant protein market



The demand for proteins is rising in response to the expanding population, and traditional animal sources are now unable to meet this demand. As a result of the limited availability of animal sources of protein due to the growing population, the market for plant proteins will expand. Along with the rising prevalence of sensitivities to animal proteins, the market will rise as more customers choose vegan and plant-based diets. Additionally, the market demand will be fueled by changing lifestyles and an unbalanced diet. As a result, research and development are being done on substitute protein sources, such as plant proteins.



By Source



By source, the plant protein market is segmented as pea, rapeseed, soy, hempseed, and other sources. High-quality pea protein is frequently used to boost the protein content of shakes and smoothies. Soy protein provides all essential amino acids that can help avoid diabetes, obesity, and cancer. Additionally beneficial during pregnancy, soya beans have a positive impact on postmenopausal women's bone and calcium balance.



By Form



By form, the plant protein market is segmented as protein concentrates, protein isolates, and protein hydrolysate. The least processed protein powder is protein concentration. Protein isolate is a form of protein that has undergone additional processing to remove fat, lactose, gluten, and other undesirable components, making it easily digested. The most processed form of protein is protein hydrolysate, which also absorbs more quickly for quick and efficient digestion.



By Application



The market is divided into categories based on application, including animal feeds, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and dietary supplements. Cakes, snack bars, and shakes are just a few foods and drinks that include protein. Due to protein's many advantages and the growing public interest in health and fitness, its use is expanding quickly.



By Distribution Channel



The plant protein market is divided into online and offline segments based on the distribution channel. With the development of technology and people's hectic schedules, internet distribution channels have made it easier for people to purchase goods when it is convenient for them. For those who like to purchase a thing only after careful examination and personal questioning, an offline store is an excellent option.



By Geography



Geographically, the plant protein market is segmented as North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Due to rising consumer awareness and more investment, North America is expected to rise dramatically. Similarly to this, the European plant protein market will be driven by the government's rising support for reducing meat consumption. A shift in eating habits and a high intake of diets high in protein are expected to cause a surge in demand in the Asia Pacific.



Key Developments:

April 2022 : Cargill is increasing the availability of RadiPure pea protein across the Middle East , Turkey , Africa (META), and India in an effort to support the growing trend of customers who want to include more plant-based meals in their diets. In terms of functionality, RadiPure pea protein offers the solubility and flavour profile that clients require for the creation of food applications. Pea protein is a wise choice for a variety of applications, including dairy and dairy alternatives, snacks, bakery, plant-based meat replacements, and vegan, and vegetarian solutions because of these advantages as well as its emulsifying, viscosifying, and gelation qualities. Due to its great amino acid composition and good digestion, pea protein is well-regarded nutritionally. RadiPure brand from Cargill has a minimum protein content of 80%. For a full protein profile, it can be coupled with other plant-based proteins.

Product Offerings:

Wheat Proteins: Wheat proteins by Cargill Incorporate aid in supplying the body with critical amino acids that it cannot produce on its own. Beyond nutrition, these readily available proteins from plants have functional advantages, and their bland flavour makes them simple to incorporate into a range of food and animal feed systems. Competitive cost-in-use, high digestibility, special viscoelastic properties, neutral flavour profile, and sustainably derived are some of the qualities.

JY-PP85 pea protein: A wholesome, highly functional protein powder, JY-PP85 is a light beige spray-dried powder pea protein isolate. A fermentation-derived pea protein isolate with good solubility and a neutral flavour is JY-PP85. This item has a non-GMO certification. On a dry basis, it has a minimum of 85% protein. A few proven applications include Food and drink, bars, protein, and energy beverages: powdered, ready-to-drink Snacks, cereals, gluten-free foods, high-protein foods, and dairy items are examples of food goods. Gluten-free, non-GMO, and vegan are claimed by the label. The product is certified as Halal, Kosher, and Non-GMO Project Verified, among others.

Market Segmentation:

The market has been analyzed through the following segments:

By Source

Pea

Rapeseed

Soy

Hempseed

Others

By Form

Protein Concentrates

Protein Isolates

Protein Hydrolysate

By Application

Dietary Supplement

Food and Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Animal Feed

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Geography

North America

USA

Mexico

Canada

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Others

Middle East and Africa

and Saudi Arabia

UAE

Israel

Others

Asia Pacific

India

China

Japan

South Korea

Taiwan

Thailand

Indonesia

Others

Companies Mentioned

Cargill Incorporated

ADM

DuPont

Axiom Foods, Inc

Farbest Brands

Amco Proteins

Roquette

Kerry, Inc

Maple Leaf Foods

Wilmar International Limited

CHS, Inc.

Glanbia plc

Shandong Jianyuan Group

AIDP

Ingredion

