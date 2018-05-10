Global Plasma Fractionation Market 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, May 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Immunoglobulins, Albumins, Clotting Factors, Hyperimmune Globulins, Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Inhibitors (A1PI), C1 Esterase Inhibitors, Primary Immune Deficiency (PID), Secondary Immune Deficiency (SID), Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), Cardiac & Surgery, Emergency Medicine, Haemophilia
In 2017, the global plasma fractionation market was valued at $24bn and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.0% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2017, the immunoglobulins submarket held 44.0% of the global plasma fractionation market.
(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )
How this report will benefit you
Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector.
In this brand new 172-page report you will receive 91 tables and 98 figures- all unavailable elsewhere.
The 172-page report provides clear detailed insight into the global plasma fractionation market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.
By ordering and reading our brand-new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.
Report Scope
• Global Plasma Fractionation market forecasts from 2018-2028
• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global plasma fractionation market by type of product:
• Immunoglobulins
• Albumins
• Clotting Factors
• Hyperimmune Globulins
• Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Inhibitors (A1PI)
• C-1
• Others
• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global plasma fractionation market by type of application:
• Primary Immune Deficiency (PID)
• Secondary Immune Deficiency (SID)
• Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
• Cardiac & Surgery
• Emergency Medicine
• Haemophilia
• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global plasma fractionation market by regional market:
• North America
• Europe
• Latin America
• Asia-Pacific
• Middle East & Africa
• This report also breaks down the revenue forecast for the global plasma fractionation market by national market:
• US
• Canada
• UK
• Germany
• France
• Spain
• Italy
• Rest of Europe
• Japan
• Rest of APAC
• Our study discusses the selected leading companies that are the major players in the plasma fractionation industry:
• Biotest
• CSL
• Grifols
• Kedrion
• LFB
• OctaPharma
• Shire/Baxalta
• Others
• Our study gives qualitative analysis of the plasma fractionation market. It discusses factors that drive and restrain the market
• Other information included in this report:
• Type of plasma processed in Europe from 1996 - 2012 (3-year increment) for non-profit organizations (source plasma vs recovered plasma, in thousand liters)
• Type of plasma processed in Europe from 1996 - 2012 (3-year increment) for commercial companies (source plasma vs recovered plasma, in thousand liters)
• Cost of plasma protein in Canada by product
• Canadian plasma shipments for fractionation by source
• Immunoglobulin-monthly distribution and 12-month rolling average distribution (2016/2017) for: the US, the UK, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, Finland, Greece, Norway, Portugal, Sweden, Switzerland
• Albumin 5%-monthly distribution and 12-month rolling average distribution (2016/2017) for the US
Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the global plasma fractionation market. You find data, trends and predictions.
Buy our report today Global Plasma Fractionation Market 2018-2028: Immunoglobulins, Albumins, Clotting Factors, Hyperimmune Globulins, Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Inhibitors (A1PI), C1 Esterase Inhibitors, Primary Immune Deficiency (PID), Secondary Immune Deficiency (SID), Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), Cardiac & Surgery, Emergency Medicine, Haemophilia.
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website : https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2187/Global-Plasma-Fractionation-Market-2018-2028
List of Companies Mentioned in the Report
3PEA International
Abbott
ABO Pharmaceuticals
Access Plasma LLC
ADMA Biologics
AOSS Medical Supply
B Positive Plasma LLC
Baxalta
Baxter
Bio Products Laboratory Ltd.
Bio-Blood Components Inc.
BioLife Plasma Services LP
BioLife Plasmazentrum Linz
Biomat USA
Biotest
Blood & Plasma Research Inc.
Blood Centers of America (BCA)
Blood Source
Blue Blood Biotech Corporation
Bowling Green Biologicals Inc.
BPL Plasma Inc.
Canadian Plasma Resources
Cara Plasma s.r.o
Cdp Equity
CSL Behring
CSL Plasma
Emergent BioSolutions
Europlasma GmbH
Fondo Strategico Italiano
Fresenius Kabi
GCAM Inc.
Green Cross Biotherapeutics Inc.
Grifols
Grifols PlasmaCare
Gunsan Plasma technology research center
Haema AG
Haemonetics Corporation
Hellenic National Blood Centre
Héma-Québec
Hemasource
Hemobras
ImmunoTek Bio Centers, LLC
Kamada Ltd.
KEDPlasma LLC
Kedrion
L'Etablissement Français du Sang
LFB
LFB Biomédicaments
Lychem International Ltd.
Marketing Research Bureau Inc.
Nihon Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
OctaPharma
Octapharma Plasma
Plasmapunkt Wien
Plasmaspendedienst Graz
PreviPharma Consulting GmbH
Prometic Plasma Resources
QualTex Laboratories
Roche Diagnostics
Ruhr Plasma GmbH
Scantibodies Biologics
Shire
The Interstate Companies
Therapure Biopharma Inc.
UNC Hemoderivados
UNICAplasma s.r.o
Wirecard North America
Wuhan Zhong Yuan Rui De Biological Products Co. Ltd.(Ruide)
Yung Shin Pharmaceutical Industries Co.
To see a report overview please e mail Sara Peerun on Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com
SOURCE Visiongain
Share this article