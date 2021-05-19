Global Plasma Fractionation Market to Gain $45,803.2 Million at a CAGR of 7.0% from 2020 to 2027 Timeframe - Exclusive Report [165 pages] by Research Dive

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Plasma Fractionation Market is anticipated to generate a revenue of $45,803.2 million, increasing from a notable market size of $25,404.5 million in 2019, at a considerable growth rate of 7.0% during the 2020-2027 forecasted period. This report covers aspects like the current scenario and the future growth of the market. The report is prepared by analyst experts after scrutinizing all the essential aspects impacting the growth of the market worldwide. – Download FREE Sample of Plasma Fractionation Market [70-80 pages]

Covid-19 Impact on the Plasma Fractionation Market

The global plasma fractionation market is projected to augment during the Covid-19 pandemic due to the rise in demand for plasma from the Covid-19 recovered patients. Plasma therapy is a ray of hope for patients suffering from severe complications developed due to novel coronavirus disease. The key players are heavily investing in projects related to plasma fractionation during these crises. These all factors are predicted to boost the market growth during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Access Our Comprehensive Analysis of the Impact of Covid-19 on Plasma Fractionation Market

Growing Factors of Plasma Fractionation Market

The quick surge in cases related to autoimmune diseases amongst the geriatric population is estimated to drive the global market during the analyzed timeframe. Also, a rise in the number of plasma collection centers is fueling the market growth. Apart from this, plasma therapy is considered expensive and is opted by those who can afford it; therefore this aspect restrains the market upsurge. Nevertheless, the exponential surge in government investments and company projects in research & development is speculated to open up opportunities for the market in the future.

Market Segmentation

The report divides the market into segments based on product, application, end-user, and regional analysis.

Based on product, the market is divided into

Albumin

Immunoglobulin

Coagulation factors

Inhibitors

Protease

Other

The immunoglobulin sub-division is anticipated to reach $22,439.3 million during the estimated timeframe, rising from a market share of $11862.3 million in the year 2019. The immunoglobulin sub-division market growth is due to a surge in cases related to neurology and immunology.

Based on application, the market is classified into

Immunology

Neurology

Hematology

Rheumatology

Critical care

Pulmonology

The hematology sub-division is estimated to display the fastest growth during the forecasted period and is expected to cross $5124.3 million by 2027, from $2462 million in 2019. The hematology sub-division growth is attributed to the revelation of several plasma-based therapies along with the presence of skilled healthcare professionals.

Based on end-user, the market is categorized into

Clinical research laboratories

Hospitals & clinics

Academic institutes

The clinical research laboratory sub-division is speculated to witness a swift growth by reaching $3564.9 million by 2027, from $1652.7 million in 2019. The growth of this sub-division is due to an increase in the demand for plasma therapy for several chronic disorders.

Regional Analysis: Blood Plasma Fractionation Market

The North American region is projected to surpass $16947.2 million by 2027, increasing from a market share of $9933.2 million in the year 2019. Adoption of advanced technologies and an upsurge in the per capita expenses regarding healthcare are projected to bolster the growth of the market in this region.

Top 10 Key Players & Developments: Blood Plasma Fractionation Market

The leading players of the global plasma fractionation market are as follows:

Octapharma AG Sanquin Kedrion S.P.A Octapharma Bio Products Laboratory Japan Blood Products China Biologics Products Holdings CSL Behring Biotest AG Grifols

These market players are focusing on novel product announcements and investments in R&D activities for enhancing their position in the global market. For instance, in August 2020, Alishech, Israel-based biotech & pharmaceutical company was set to build Russia's biggest blood plasma fractionation plant. The plant encompasses more than 25 drugs like albumin, dried plasma, and immunoglobulin. - Inquire and Get Quick Access to Top Companies Development Strategies Summary Report [80 pages]

More about Plasma Fractionation:

Global Plasma Fractionation Market to Escalate due to Rise in the Incidences of Autoimmune Diseases in the Coming Years

How Did the Process of Plasma Fractionation Come to be and what are its Advantages?

Most Trending Reports:

About Research Dive

Research Dive is a market research firm based in Pune, India. Maintaining the integrity and authenticity of the services, the firm provides the services that are solely based on its exclusive data model, compelled by the 360-degree research methodology, which guarantees comprehensive and accurate analysis. With an unprecedented access to several paid data resources, team of expert researchers, and strict work ethic, the firm offers insights that are extremely precise and reliable. Scrutinizing relevant news releases, government publications, decades of trade data, and technical & white papers, Research dive deliver the required services to its clients well within the required timeframe. Its expertise is focused on examining niche markets, targeting its major driving factors, and spotting threatening hindrances. Complementarily, it also has a seamless collaboration with the major industry aficionado that further offers its research an edge.

Contact:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York NY 10005

(P) +91-(788)-802-9103 (India)

Toll Free: 1-888-961-4454

E-mail: [email protected]

Website: https://www.researchdive.com

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive/

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive-1385542314927521

SOURCE Research Dive