Global Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market Assessment 2023-2029: Immunoglobulins Lead Product Landscape as the Industry Expands

The Global Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market is poised to experience substantial growth, projected to reach a value of $39.1 billion by 2029, with a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.5% during the forecast period.

This growth trajectory is influenced by several key factors, including the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, growing funding for technological innovation, and the rising need for immunoglobulins to treat various disorders. However, the market is not devoid of challenges, as issues related to reimbursement and strict regulations could hinder its expansion.

The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries, fostering opportunities for drug development in COVID-19 management due to the shortage of medicines in many developed nations. The demand for COVID-19 vaccines and medications, in turn, positively affected the plasma protein therapeutics market. Additionally, the market saw growth due to increased product launches and research projects in the field of plasma protein therapies. This suggests that the pandemic acted as a catalyst for market expansion.

A crucial growth driver for the plasma protein therapeutics market is the focus on technological advancements and innovation. Research and development efforts have been intensified to create efficient and cost-effective methods for fractionating proteins from plasma. The market's growth is further fueled by the rise of infectious diseases like hepatitis A&B, rabies, tetanus, and varicella, as well as the increasing prevalence of over 200 life-threatening diseases affecting the immune or neurological systems.

Immunoglobulins (Ig) play a pivotal role in the treatment of various disorders, driving the market's growth. The clinical demand for Ig has surged due to advancements in diagnosis and increased life expectancy. Off-label usage of Ig is widespread, covering conditions such as multifocal motor neuropathy, infant hemolytic illness, and autoimmune mucocutaneous blistering disorders. As Ig therapy becomes increasingly critical, the demand for these medications is expected to continue rising.

However, market growth is not without its challenges. Differences in plasma collection requirements across emerging nations and strict regulations pose risks. Stringent standards set by health authorities demand thorough testing for viruses and pathogens in plasma pools, which some facilities struggle to meet. Reimbursement issues, coupled with the pressure on healthcare finances, could also impede market expansion.

Market Segment Highlights

In terms of product types, the immunoglobulin segment led the market in 2022 due to the rising use of immunoglobulins in treating various diseases. The primary immunodeficiency disorder segment dominated the application category, reflecting the growing demand for plasma protein therapeutics to treat these long-lasting illnesses caused by immune system flaws. Hospitals represented a significant end-user segment, attributed to the accessibility of protein therapies and the rise in patients with autoimmune diseases.

Geographically, North America holds the highest revenue share in the plasma protein therapeutics market, driven by the prevalence of immunological diseases, research funding, and the presence of major companies in the region. The market competition analysis highlights key players like CSL Limited, Baxter International, Bayer AG, and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited as forerunners in the market, with strategic acquisitions as a prevalent growth strategy.

To conclude, the Global Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market is on a growth trajectory, influenced by the pandemic's positive impact, technological innovations, and increasing demand for immunoglobulins. Despite challenges related to regulations and reimbursement, the market is positioned for substantial expansion, with North America at the forefront of this growth.

In-depth analysis and profiling of key market stakeholders, including Bayer AG, Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, and CSL Limited (CSL Behring), further enhance the understanding of this evolving landscape. As technological advancements continue and the demand for plasma protein therapies rises, the market is poised for dynamic changes, shaping the future of healthcare and biotechnology.

Recent Strategies Deployed in the Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market

Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

Oct-2022: Takeda partnered with United Nations Institute for Training and Research (UNITAR), a Switzerland headquartered research and training institute. The partnership involves launching the educational program with the intention to create an UN-based platform that would enable stakeholders to gather and discuss solutions related to plasma and plasma-derived therapy shortfalls.

headquartered research and training institute. The partnership involves launching the educational program with the intention to create an UN-based platform that would enable stakeholders to gather and discuss solutions related to plasma and plasma-derived therapy shortfalls. Sep-2022: Grifols entered into an agreement with the National Blood Authority of Canada , a Canadian provider of Blood Services. With this agreement, the entities aimed to accelerate the self-sufficiency of the country in terms of immunoglobulin medicines, which are necessary plasma-protein therapies in order to cure a broad range of immunodeficiencies as well as other medical malignancies.

, a Canadian provider of Blood Services. With this agreement, the entities aimed to accelerate the self-sufficiency of the country in terms of immunoglobulin medicines, which are necessary plasma-protein therapies in order to cure a broad range of immunodeficiencies as well as other medical malignancies. Feb-2022: Grifols came into collaboration with Endpoint Health, a US-based therapeutics company. The collaboration includes Grifols supporting through its expertise in plasma protein therapies and would act as an exclusive supplier of AT-III. AT-III is a plasma protein that is intended for the treatment of patients with blood clotting. This collaboration reinforces Grifols plasma economics.

Trials and Approvals

Feb-2023: Octapharma received approval from Europea Medical Authorities for the lyophilized presentation of the well-established octaplasLG, an S/D treated plasma for transfusion. The approved product would be sold in Europe in the form of powder and solvent. The octaplasLG can be reconstituted in a short span of time and can be stored at room temperature. Further, the approval complements the company's commitment to supporting the prevention of uncontrolled hemorrhage.

in the form of powder and solvent. The octaplasLG can be reconstituted in a short span of time and can be stored at room temperature. Further, the approval complements the company's commitment to supporting the prevention of uncontrolled hemorrhage. Feb-2023: FDA approved ADMA's eighth plasma collection center located in Hammond, Louisiana , United States of America . This FDA approval enables the company's eighth collection center to collect, and introduce into interstate commerce, human source plasma. Further, this approval complements the company's aim to be plasma self-sufficient and supports the company in improving its profitability.

Acquisitions and Mergers

Mar-2023: Takeda took over Nimbus Lakshmi from Nimbus Therapeutics. Nimbus Lakshmi is a US-based developer of medicines for various autoimmune diseases. The addition of Nimbus Lakshmi reinforces Takeda's evolving pipeline and perfectly aligns with its strategy and competence.

Dec-2022: Kedrion acquired UNICAplasma s.r.o and UNICAplasma Morava s.r.o., Czech companies that operate five plasma collection centers in the Czech Republic . The addition of the two Czech-based companies would add significant value to the acquiring company and would further provide Kedrion with high-quality plasma for their production facilities, which in turn would enable the company to develop therapeutics for rare conditions.

. The addition of the two Czech-based companies would add significant value to the acquiring company and would further provide Kedrion with high-quality plasma for their production facilities, which in turn would enable the company to develop therapeutics for rare conditions. Jan-2022: Kedrion formed a merger with Bio Products Laboratory, a company involved in the manufacture of human blood plasma products. Following this merger, the companies aimed to manufacture and develop a strong player within the global plasma derivatives market. Moreover, the new merger would allow the companies to treat patients with hazardous and rare conditions with human blood plasma-derived medicines.

Oct-2022: Kedrion Biopharma took over Prometic, a life sciences business. Through this acquisition, the company aimed to integrate the first-ever FDA-approved Congenital Plasminogen Deficiency treatment medicine of Prometic, Ryplazim. Furthermore, this acquisition would allow Kedrion to expand its footprint throughout North America .

Geographical Expansions

Mar-2023: Takeda expanded its global footprint by setting up a new facility intended for plasma-derived therapies. The new facility is located in Japan . The therapy developing facility reinforces the company's manufacturing and supply capabilities and further enables the company to better take care of the evolving needs for Plasma-Derived Therapies (PDTs) in Japan as well as the rest of the world.

. The therapy developing facility reinforces the company's manufacturing and supply capabilities and further enables the company to better take care of the evolving needs for Plasma-Derived Therapies (PDTs) in as well as the rest of the world. Oct-2022: Grifols established a new manufacturing facility in Ireland . The new facility is established to cater to the evolving needs for plasma-based medicines. The new facility in Ireland triples the company's annual filling production capacity. Further, the geographical expansion demonstrates the company's commitment to investing in plasma medicines infrastructure.

. The new facility is established to cater to the evolving needs for plasma-based medicines. The new facility in triples the company's annual filling production capacity. Further, the geographical expansion demonstrates the company's commitment to investing in plasma medicines infrastructure. Sep-2022: Takeda expanded its global footprint by setting up a new manufacturing facility in Belgium and expanding its already existing warehouse in Lessines, Belgium . The new facility in Belgium would be equipped with a water recycling system that would reduce freshwater consumption by 90%.

Scope of the Study

By End-user

Hospitals

Others

By Product Type

Immunoglobulin

Albumin

Plasma derived factor VIII

Others

By Application

Hemophilia

Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura

Primary Immunodeficiency Disorder

Others

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

LAMEA

List of Key Companies Profiled in the Report

Bayer AG

Abeona Therapeutics, Inc.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited

Grifols, S.A.

Baxter International, Inc.

Kedrion S.p.A.

Octapharma AG

CSL Limited (CSL Behring)

Taibang Biological Group Co. Ltd.

ADMA Biologics, Inc.

