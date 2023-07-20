Global Plasma Protein Therapeutics Market to Reach $28.11 Billion in 2023, Driven by Product Innovations and Increasing Prevalence of Autoimmune Disorders

DUBLIN, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plasma Protein Therapeutics Global Market Report 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report provides critical information for strategists, marketers, and senior management to assess the plasma protein therapeutics market.

The market is projected to grow from $26.25 billion in 2022 to $28.11 billion in 2023, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.1%. Furthermore, the market is expected to reach $35.84 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3%.

Major players in the plasma protein therapeutics market include Octapharma AG, CSL Behring LLC, Grifols S.A, China Biologic Products Holdings Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Baxter International Inc., Kedrion S.p.A., Shire PLC., LFB GROUP, Emergent BioSolutions Inc., Reliance Life Sciences Private Limited, ADMA Biologics Inc., Prothya Biosolutions B.V., Bio Products Laboratory Ltd., and MP Biomedicals LLC.

Plasma protein therapeutics are therapies derived from plasma and their recombinant analogs. These therapies replace missing or deficient proteins found in plasma, enabling recipients to live healthier lives. The main products in the plasma protein therapeutics market include immunoglobulin, albumin, coagulation factors, C1-esterase inhibitors, and other products. These products are used for various applications such as primary immunodeficiency disorders, idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura, secondary immunodeficiency, hereditary angioedema, and more.

Product innovations are driving the plasma protein therapeutics market, with major players focusing on developing innovative products to gain a competitive advantage. These innovations help expand product portfolios, improve patient access to plasma therapies, and drive revenue growth. For example, Grifols S.A. acquired Tiancheng (Germany) Pharmaceutical Holdings AG in April 2022, which is expected to accelerate Grifols' product portfolio expansion and revenue growth.

North America accounted for the largest share of the plasma protein therapeutics market in 2022, while the Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness significant growth. The regions covered in the report include Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa. Key countries analyzed in the report include Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, and USA.

The increasing prevalence of autoimmune disorders is expected to drive the growth of the plasma protein therapeutics market. Autoimmune disorders occur when the body's immune system mistakenly attacks and destroys healthy cells. Therapeutic plasma exchange using plasma protein therapeutics is used to treat autoimmune diseases, which occur when the body produces autoantibodies that attack its own tissues.

The plasma protein therapeutics market includes revenues earned by entities providing therapies for liver disease and bleeding from trauma, using products such as Alpha-1 Proteinase Inhibitors and Hyperimmune Globulins. The market value encompasses the value of goods and services sold by the service providers. Only goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers are included.

