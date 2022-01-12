Global Plasma Solutions Announces New Collaborative Effort With Georgia Tech to Advance Indoor Air Quality Research and Development

To help promote scholarship in the area of IAQ, indoor air quality leader Global Plasma Solutions (GPS R ) – a charter member of the consortium – will create and fund the GPS Fellowship program for IAQ to support academic opportunities for graduate students that will include two student research scholarships and the GPS Termed Professorship.

Additionally, and separately, GPS will support and fund the GPS Ionization Initiative, a significant, multi-year sponsored research program that will be managed through the Georgia Tech Research Corporation (GTRC).

"As one of the world's leading research universities, GPS is engaged with a great partner in Georgia Tech. Indoor air quality impacts everyone. GPS looks forward to progressing the research, scholarship and discussion now and in the future," said Glenn Brinckman, Global Plasma Solutions Chief Executive Officer.

Georgia Tech will also lead a new global consortium for Indoor Air Quality (IAQ) that will provide an academic platform to drive responsible innovation in advanced air cleaning technology, accelerate the development and promotion of national testing standards, and drive further research and scholarship in the field. GPS will be a charter member of the Consortium.

Georgia Tech will name a senior interdisciplinary faculty member to serve as a termed professor for the Consortium and its related activities. This faculty member will bring together the necessary expertise from across Georgia Tech.

"The pandemic has rightfully trained a spotlight on the vital importance of indoor air quality. It is a complex challenge that must be met with scientific facts and a clear look at the many factors that are necessary to address this multi-layered challenge," said Chaouki Adballah, Georgia Tech's executive vice president for research. "Georgia Tech is delighted to lead the charge with our Consortium partner, and we are grateful for Global Plasma Solutions' support in this collaborative effort."

About Global Plasma Solutions

Founded in 2008, Global Plasma Solutions (GPS) is a leader in indoor air quality, with over 30 patents and 250,000 installations worldwide since its founding, including in research labs, schools, universities, health care facilities and airports. GPS devices work in conjunction with HVAC systems to help improve indoor air quality using a unique and patented low energy, soft ionization technology application called Needlepoint Bipolar Ionization (NPBI™). GPS products are certified to UL 2998, UL's stringent zero ozone standard. This independent certification is also compliant with the American Society of Heating, Refrigeration, and Air Conditioning Engineers (ASHRAE) guidance and follows recent Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Department of Education guidance. GPS is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. More information about GPS can be found at www.globalplasmasolutions.com.

About Georgia Tech

The Georgia Institute of Technology, or Georgia Tech, is a top 10 public research university developing leaders who advance technology and improve the human condition.

The Institute offers business, computing, design, engineering, liberal arts, and sciences degrees. Its nearly 44,000 students representing 50 states and 149 countries, study at the main campus in Atlanta, at campuses in France and China, and through distance and online learning.

As a leading technological university, Georgia Tech is an engine of economic development for Georgia, the Southeast, and the nation, conducting more than $1 billion in research annually for government, industry, and society.

