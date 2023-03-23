Global Plasma Solutions, Inc.'s lawsuit against Dr. Marwa Zaatari, D Zine Partners LLC, and enVerid Systems Inc. Comes to a Resolution

GPS Air

Mar 23, 2023

DALLAS, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GPS Air ("GPS") filed a stipulation of dismissal in Cause No. 3:21-CV-00884- M; Global Plasma Solutions, Inc. v. Marwa Zaatari, D Zine Partners LLC, and enVerid Systems Inc.; in the Northern District of Texas dismissing all claims with prejudice following the resolution reached as a result of continued talks following mediation. To resolve GPS's claims against Zaatari, D Zine, and enVerid, the parties make the following statements:

Dr. Marwa Zaatari states:

  • "the prior statements by Dr. Zaatari at issue in this case do not apply to GPS and its technology and were not intended to apply to GPS or its technology"
  • "it is my understanding that GPS uses soft ionization in its products and not hard ionization"
  • "Dr. Zaatari does not endorse GPS or its products"

enVerid Systems states:

  • "enVerid and GPS occasionally compete on projects with their different air cleaning technologies"
  • "enVerid's technology is a sorbent media-based filtration system that removes a wide range of gaseous contaminants from indoor air in a manner that complies with ASHRAE's IAQ Procedure"
  • "GPS's technology uses needlepoint bipolar ionization to remove particles, pathogens, and certain gaseous contaminants from indoor air"
  • "enVerid does not endorse GPS or its products"
  • "all prior statements by Dr. Zaatari at issue in this case were made independent of enVerid"

The terms of the settlement beyond these statements are confidential.

