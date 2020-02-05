Global Plasmid Market was Valued at US$ 89.52 Million in 2018 and is Estimated to Reach US$ 447.68 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 19.5% over the Forecast Period, Owing to Growing Awareness about Gene Therapy, says Absolute Markets Insights

PUNE, India, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- A plasmid is a small, circular piece of deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), which is all the genetic material found in an organism's chromosomes and replicates independently of chromosomal DNA. Worldwide rising awareness levels about gene therapy across the globe in recent years is fostering the market growth. According to an article published by Human Gene Therapy, the adoption of gene therapy for chronic diseases, which include Alzheimer Disease is high around the world as compared to less severe diseases, namely, attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). Gene therapy is a promising treatment option for various diseases such as inherited disorders, some types of cancer, and certain viral infections; and most commonly, gene therapy is an approach to treat the genetic disorders. Rising number of clinical trials related to gene therapy coupled with increasing funding for research and development activities is likely to nourish the global plasmid market during the forecast period. Surging waves of advanced genetic information have marked the advent of gene therapy revolution in the recent decade. The profound knowledge about gene therapy has accelerated the potential of human genetics and disease, therefore paving the way for gene therapy in pharmaceuticals in the 21st century.

Request a Sample@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=363

Major participants in the global plasmid market are adopting growth strategies such as new product launches, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, partnerships, geographical and operational expansions, among others in order to gain a competitive advantage. For instance, in July 2019, Mirus Bio LLC launched TransIT-VirusGEN SELECT Transfection Reagent, which was designed for the drug discovery pipeline in gene and cell therapy manufacturing process.

The detailed research study provides qualitative and quantitative analysis of global plasmid market. The market has been analyzed from demand as well as supply side perspective. The demand side analysis covers market revenue across regions and further across all the major countries. The supply side analysis covers the major market players and their regional and global presence and strategies. The geographical analysis emphasizes on each of the major countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Enquiry Before Buying@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=363

Key Findings of the Report:

In terms of revenue, the global plasmid market is expected to reach US$ 447.68 Mn by 2027

by 2027 On the basis of general type plasmid, non-conjugative segment will follow the conjugative segment over next nine years as non-conjugative plasmids are incapable of initiating conjugation and they can only be transferred through sexual conjugation with the assistance of conjugative plasmids

By specific plasmid types, the F-plasmids segment dominated the market in 2018 as F-plasmids can be inserted into chromosomal DNA and are termed episomes. F plasmids enable the genetic exchange of material among cells and control sexual functions of bacteria with a fertility inhibition systems.

Based on application, the gene therapy segment accounted for the highest market share in 2018 and is expected to continue its supremacy throughout the forecast period as there has been a considerable growth in gene therapy research in terms of volume, investments, and outcomes over a recent few years

Europe represented the second largest plasmid market in 2018 due to high demand for innovative therapies for chronic diseases and rising prevalence of cancer among all age groups in the region. In addition, highly developed healthcare infrastructure primarily in Germany , Switzerland , the UK, and France is expected to drive the regional market growth.

represented the second largest plasmid market in 2018 due to high demand for innovative therapies for chronic diseases and rising prevalence of cancer among all age groups in the region. In addition, highly developed healthcare infrastructure primarily in , , the UK, and is expected to drive the regional market growth. Some of the players operating in the global plasmid market are Aldevron, GenScript, PlasmidFactory GmbH & Co. KG, VGXI, Inc., Oxford Genetics Ltd., Applied StemCell, Altogen Biosystems, Cobra Biologics, Copernicus Therapeutics, Inc., Takara Bio Inc., InvivoGen, Miltenyi Biotec, MaxCyte, Inc., Mirus Bio LLC, MolMed S.p.A., GenePharma Co., Ltd., Polyplus Transfection, and other market participants

Request for Customization@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=363

Global Plasmid Market:

By General Type Plasmid

Conjugative

Non-Conjugative

By Specific Plasmid Types

F-Plasmids

Resistance Plasmids

Virulence Plasmids

Degradative Plasmids

Col Plasmids

Cryptic Plasmids

By Application

Transfection

Gene Therapy

Recombinant DNA Technology

Others

By Region

North America

U.S.



Canada



Mexico

Europe

France



The UK



Spain



Germany



Italy



Nordic Countries



Denmark





Finland





Iceland





Sweden





Norway



Benelux Union



Belgium





The Netherlands





Luxemburg



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



Japan



India



New Zealand



Australia



South Korea



Southeast Asia



Indonesia





Thailand





Malaysia





Singapore





Rest of Southeast Asia



Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia



UAE



Egypt



Kuwait



South Africa



Rest of Middle East and Africa

and Latin America

Brazil



Argentina



Rest of Latin America

Get Full Information of this premium report@ https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/reports/Plasmid-Market-2019-2027-363

About Us:

Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization.

From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.

Contact Us:

Company: Absolute Markets Insights

Email id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com

Phone: +91-740-024-2424

Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna

The Work Lab,

Model Colony, Shivajinagar, Pune, MH, 411016

Website: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/

SOURCE Absolute Markets Insights