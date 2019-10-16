Global Plastic Additives Industry

NEW YORK, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Plastic Additives market worldwide is projected to grow by US$12.7 Billion, driven by a compounded growth of 4.1%. Commodity Plastic, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 3.8%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$27.7 Billion by the year 2025, Commodity Plastic will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.



- Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.2% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$457.3 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$372.4 Million worth of projected demand in the region will come from Rest of Europe markets. In Japan, Commodity Plastic will reach a market size of US$1.6 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.3% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.6 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.



- Competitors identified in this market include among others, BASF SE; Clariant International Ltd.; Dow Inc.; Evonik Industries AG; Exxon Mobil Corporation; Lanxess AG; Nabaltec AG; Nouryon







I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Plastic Additives Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2028

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Plastic Additives Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Plastic Additives Global Retrospective Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Plastic Additives Market Share Shift across Key

Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Commodity Plastic (Plastic Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Commodity Plastic (Plastic Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Commodity Plastic (Plastic Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 7: Engineering Plastic (Plastic Type) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Engineering Plastic (Plastic Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Engineering Plastic (Plastic Type) Market Sales

Breakdown by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: High Performance Plastic (Plastic Type) Geographic

Market Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: High Performance Plastic (Plastic Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 12: High Performance Plastic (Plastic Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Plasticizers (Product Type) World Market Estimates

and Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 14: Plasticizers (Product Type) Market Historic Review by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 15: Plasticizers (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Stabilizers (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 17: Stabilizers (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 18: Stabilizers (Product Type) Market Share Distribution

in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Flame Retardants (Product Type) World Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018

to 2025

Table 20: Flame Retardants (Product Type) Market Worldwide

Historic Review by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Flame Retardants (Product Type) Market Percentage

Share Distribution by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 22: Impact Modifiers (Product Type) Market Opportunity

Analysis Worldwide in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018 to

2025

Table 23: Impact Modifiers (Product Type) Global Historic

Demand in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009 to 2017

Table 24: Impact Modifiers (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: Other Product Types (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 26: Other Product Types (Product Type) Historic Market

Analysis by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 27: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share

Breakdown of Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 28: Construction (End-Use) Global Market Estimates &

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 29: Construction (End-Use) Retrospective Demand Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 30: Construction (End-Use) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: Packaging (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 32: Packaging (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 33: Packaging (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 34: Consumer Goods (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 35: Consumer Goods (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 36: Consumer Goods (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 37: Automotive (End-Use) Sales Estimates and Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018 through 2025

Table 38: Automotive (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales in

US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 39: Automotive (End-Use) Global Market Share Distribution

by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 40: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 41: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 42: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Percentage Share Breakdown

of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Plastic Additives Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Table 43: United States Plastic Additives Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Plastic Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Plastic Additives Market in the United States by

Plastic Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 45: United States Plastic Additives Market Share

Breakdown by Plastic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 46: United States Plastic Additives Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 47: Plastic Additives Market in the United States by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 48: United States Plastic Additives Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 49: United States Plastic Additives Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Plastic Additives Historic Demand Patterns in the

United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 51: Plastic Additives Market Share Breakdown in the

United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 52: Canadian Plastic Additives Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Plastic Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 53: Canadian Plastic Additives Historic Market Review by

Plastic Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 54: Plastic Additives Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Plastic Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 55: Canadian Plastic Additives Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 56: Canadian Plastic Additives Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 57: Plastic Additives Market in Canada: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 58: Canadian Plastic Additives Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 59: Plastic Additives Market in Canada: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 60: Canadian Plastic Additives Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 61: Japanese Market for Plastic Additives: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Plastic Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 62: Plastic Additives Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Plastic Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 63: Japanese Plastic Additives Market Share Analysis by

Plastic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Japanese Market for Plastic Additives: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 65: Plastic Additives Market in Japan: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 66: Japanese Plastic Additives Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 67: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Plastic

Additives in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 68: Japanese Plastic Additives Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 69: Plastic Additives Market Share Shift in Japan by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 70: Chinese Plastic Additives Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Plastic Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 71: Plastic Additives Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Plastic Type: 2009-2017

Table 72: Chinese Plastic Additives Market by Plastic Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 73: Chinese Plastic Additives Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 74: Plastic Additives Historic Market Analysis in China

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 75: Chinese Plastic Additives Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Chinese Demand for Plastic Additives in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Plastic Additives Market Review in China in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 78: Chinese Plastic Additives Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Plastic Additives Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Table 79: European Plastic Additives Market Demand Scenario in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 80: Plastic Additives Market in Europe: A Historic Market

Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 81: European Plastic Additives Market Share Shift by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: European Plastic Additives Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Plastic Type: 2018-2025

Table 83: Plastic Additives Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Plastic Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 84: European Plastic Additives Market Share Breakdown by

Plastic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 85: European Plastic Additives Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 86: Plastic Additives Market in Europe in US$ Million by

Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 87: European Plastic Additives Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 88: European Plastic Additives Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 89: Plastic Additives Market in Europe: Summarization of

Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 90: European Plastic Additives Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 91: Plastic Additives Market in France by Plastic Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 92: French Plastic Additives Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Plastic Type: 2009-2017

Table 93: French Plastic Additives Market Share Analysis by

Plastic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Plastic Additives Market in France by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 95: French Plastic Additives Historic Market Scenario in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 96: French Plastic Additives Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 97: Plastic Additives Quantitative Demand Analysis in

France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 98: French Plastic Additives Historic Market Review in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 99: French Plastic Additives Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

GERMANY

Table 100: Plastic Additives Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Plastic Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 101: German Plastic Additives Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Plastic Type: 2009-2017

Table 102: German Plastic Additives Market Share Breakdown by

Plastic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 103: Plastic Additives Market in Germany: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 104: German Plastic Additives Historic Market Analysis in

US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 105: German Plastic Additives Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Plastic Additives Market in Germany: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 107: German Plastic Additives Market in Retrospect in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 108: Plastic Additives Market Share Distribution in

Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 109: Italian Plastic Additives Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Plastic Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 110: Plastic Additives Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Plastic Type: 2009-2017

Table 111: Italian Plastic Additives Market by Plastic Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 112: Italian Plastic Additives Market Growth Prospects in

US$ Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Plastic Additives Historic Market Analysis in Italy

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 114: Italian Plastic Additives Market by Product Type:

Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 115: Italian Demand for Plastic Additives in US$ Million

by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 116: Plastic Additives Market Review in Italy in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 117: Italian Plastic Additives Market Share Breakdown by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 118: United Kingdom Market for Plastic Additives: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Plastic Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 119: Plastic Additives Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Plastic Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 120: United Kingdom Plastic Additives Market Share

Analysis by Plastic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 121: United Kingdom Market for Plastic Additives: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 122: Plastic Additives Market in the United Kingdom:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 123: United Kingdom Plastic Additives Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 124: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Plastic Additives in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 125: United Kingdom Plastic Additives Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 126: Plastic Additives Market Share Shift in the United

Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 127: Spanish Plastic Additives Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Plastic Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 128: Spanish Plastic Additives Historic Market Review by

Plastic Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 129: Plastic Additives Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Plastic Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 130: Spanish Plastic Additives Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 131: Spanish Plastic Additives Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 132: Plastic Additives Market in Spain: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 133: Spanish Plastic Additives Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 134: Plastic Additives Market in Spain: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 135: Spanish Plastic Additives Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 136: Russian Plastic Additives Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Plastic Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 137: Plastic Additives Market in Russia by Plastic Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 138: Russian Plastic Additives Market Share Breakdown by

Plastic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 139: Russian Plastic Additives Market Estimates and

Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 140: Plastic Additives Market in Russia by Product Type:

A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 141: Russian Plastic Additives Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 142: Russian Plastic Additives Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: Plastic Additives Historic Demand Patterns in Russia

by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 144: Plastic Additives Market Share Breakdown in Russia

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 145: Rest of Europe Plastic Additives Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Plastic Type: 2018-2025

Table 146: Plastic Additives Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Plastic Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 147: Rest of Europe Plastic Additives Market Share

Breakdown by Plastic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Rest of Europe Plastic Additives Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 149: Plastic Additives Market in Rest of Europe in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 150: Rest of Europe Plastic Additives Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 151: Rest of Europe Plastic Additives Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 152: Plastic Additives Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 153: Rest of Europe Plastic Additives Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 154: Asia-Pacific Plastic Additives Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 155: Plastic Additives Market in Asia-Pacific: Historic

Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Period

2009-2017

Table 156: Asia-Pacific Plastic Additives Market Share Analysis

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 157: Plastic Additives Market in Asia-Pacific by Plastic

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 158: Asia-Pacific Plastic Additives Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Plastic Type: 2009-2017

Table 159: Asia-Pacific Plastic Additives Market Share Analysis

by Plastic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Plastic Additives Market in Asia-Pacific by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 161: Asia-Pacific Plastic Additives Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 162: Asia-Pacific Plastic Additives Market Share Analysis

by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 163: Plastic Additives Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 164: Asia-Pacific Plastic Additives Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 165: Asia-Pacific Plastic Additives Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 166: Plastic Additives Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Plastic Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 167: Australian Plastic Additives Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Plastic Type: 2009-2017

Table 168: Australian Plastic Additives Market Share Breakdown

by Plastic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 169: Plastic Additives Market in Australia: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 170: Australian Plastic Additives Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 171: Australian Plastic Additives Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 172: Plastic Additives Market in Australia: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 173: Australian Plastic Additives Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 174: Plastic Additives Market Share Distribution in

Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 175: Indian Plastic Additives Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Plastic Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 176: Indian Plastic Additives Historic Market Review by

Plastic Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 177: Plastic Additives Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Plastic Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 178: Indian Plastic Additives Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 179: Indian Plastic Additives Historic Market Review by

Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 180: Plastic Additives Market in India: Percentage Share

Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 181: Indian Plastic Additives Market Quantitative Demand

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Plastic Additives Market in India: Summarization of

Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by End-Use for

2009-2017

Table 183: Indian Plastic Additives Market Share Analysis by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 184: Plastic Additives Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Plastic

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 185: South Korean Plastic Additives Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Plastic Type: 2009-2017

Table 186: Plastic Additives Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Plastic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Plastic Additives Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 188: South Korean Plastic Additives Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 189: Plastic Additives Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 190: Plastic Additives Market in South Korea: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 191: South Korean Plastic Additives Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 192: Plastic Additives Market Share Distribution in South

Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 193: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Plastic Additives:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Plastic Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 194: Plastic Additives Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Plastic Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 195: Rest of Asia-Pacific Plastic Additives Market Share

Analysis by Plastic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 196: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Plastic Additives:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: Plastic Additives Market in Rest of Asia-Pacific:

Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 198: Rest of Asia-Pacific Plastic Additives Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Plastic Additives in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 200: Rest of Asia-Pacific Plastic Additives Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 201: Plastic Additives Market Share Shift in Rest of

Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 202: Latin American Plastic Additives Market Trends by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 203: Plastic Additives Market in Latin America in US$

Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 204: Latin American Plastic Additives Market Percentage

Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 205: Latin American Plastic Additives Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Plastic Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 206: Plastic Additives Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Plastic Type: 2009-2017

Table 207: Latin American Plastic Additives Market by Plastic

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 208: Latin American Plastic Additives Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 209: Plastic Additives Historic Market Analysis in Latin

America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 210: Latin American Plastic Additives Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 211: Latin American Demand for Plastic Additives in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Plastic Additives Market Review in Latin America in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 213: Latin American Plastic Additives Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 214: Argentinean Plastic Additives Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Plastic Type: 2018-2025

Table 215: Plastic Additives Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Plastic Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 216: Argentinean Plastic Additives Market Share Breakdown

by Plastic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 217: Argentinean Plastic Additives Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 218: Plastic Additives Market in Argentina in US$ Million

by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period 2009-2017

Table 219: Argentinean Plastic Additives Market Share Breakdown

by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 220: Argentinean Plastic Additives Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 221: Plastic Additives Market in Argentina: Summarization

of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for the Period

2009-2017

Table 222: Argentinean Plastic Additives Market Share Analysis

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 223: Plastic Additives Market in Brazil by Plastic Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 224: Brazilian Plastic Additives Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Plastic Type: 2009-2017

Table 225: Brazilian Plastic Additives Market Share Analysis by

Plastic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 226: Plastic Additives Market in Brazil by Product Type:

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 227: Brazilian Plastic Additives Historic Market Scenario

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 228: Brazilian Plastic Additives Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 229: Plastic Additives Quantitative Demand Analysis in

Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 230: Brazilian Plastic Additives Historic Market Review

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 231: Brazilian Plastic Additives Market Share Analysis: A

17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and 2025

MEXICO

Table 232: Plastic Additives Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Plastic Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 233: Mexican Plastic Additives Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Plastic Type: 2009-2017

Table 234: Mexican Plastic Additives Market Share Breakdown by

Plastic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 235: Plastic Additives Market in Mexico: Recent Past,

Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 236: Mexican Plastic Additives Historic Market Analysis

in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 237: Mexican Plastic Additives Market Share Breakdown by

Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 238: Plastic Additives Market in Mexico: Annual Sales

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 239: Mexican Plastic Additives Market in Retrospect in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 240: Plastic Additives Market Share Distribution in

Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 241: Rest of Latin America Plastic Additives Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Plastic Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 242: Plastic Additives Market in Rest of Latin America by

Plastic Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 243: Rest of Latin America Plastic Additives Market Share

Breakdown by Plastic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 244: Rest of Latin America Plastic Additives Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 245: Plastic Additives Market in Rest of Latin America by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 246: Rest of Latin America Plastic Additives Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 247: Rest of Latin America Plastic Additives Latent

Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 248: Plastic Additives Historic Demand Patterns in Rest

of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 249: Plastic Additives Market Share Breakdown in Rest of

Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 250: The Middle East Plastic Additives Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 251: Plastic Additives Market in the Middle East by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 252: The Middle East Plastic Additives Market Share

Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 253: The Middle East Plastic Additives Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Plastic Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 254: The Middle East Plastic Additives Historic Market

by Plastic Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 255: Plastic Additives Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Plastic Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 256: The Middle East Plastic Additives Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 257: The Middle East Plastic Additives Historic Market

by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 258: Plastic Additives Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 259: The Middle East Plastic Additives Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 260: Plastic Additives Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 261: The Middle East Plastic Additives Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 262: Iranian Market for Plastic Additives: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Plastic Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 263: Plastic Additives Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Plastic Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 264: Iranian Plastic Additives Market Share Analysis by

Plastic Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 265: Iranian Market for Plastic Additives: Annual Sales

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type for

the Period 2018-2025

Table 266: Plastic Additives Market in Iran: Historic Sales

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 267: Iranian Plastic Additives Market Share Analysis by

Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 268: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Plastic

Additives in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 269: Iranian Plastic Additives Market in US$ Million by

End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 270: Plastic Additives Market Share Shift in Iran by

End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL



