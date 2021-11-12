Global Plastic Additives Market (2021 to 2026) - Cost-effectiveness and Commercialization of Plastics Presents Opportunities

DUBLIN, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plastic Additives Market by Type (Plasticizers, Stabilizers, Flame Retardants, Impact Modifiers), Plastic Type (Commodity, Engineering, and High-Performance), Application (Packaging, Consumer Goods) and Region - Global Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The plastic additives market size is estimated to be USD 45.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 59.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 5.6% between 2021 and 2026.

Plastic additives have a large number of applications such as packaging, construction, automotive, consumer goods, textile, agriculture, and medical. Growth in the market size of plastic additives is expected to be majorly driven by a turnaround in these key market segments, and the increasing need for additives in polymers for applications in these segments. Plastics, especially engineering plastics, have superior mechanical and electrical properties, greater abrasion resistance, and better chemical resistance than conventional materials such as metals, glass, paper, and ceramic. Continuous innovation and need for lighter materials in several applications is encouraging the replacement of these conventional materials by plastic.

Packaging is estimated to be the largest application in plastic additives market between 2021 and 2026.

The major factor that aid growth of the packaging industry are rapid urbanization, changing consumer lifestyle, economic trends, and rising health awareness among different classes of consumers and development in packaging material and technology. The various properties of plastics, such as durability, low cost, resistance to corrosion and water & chemicals, and low thermal conductivity make it suitable for use in various applications. Rise in the use of plastics in heavy and light packing drives the demand for plastic additives. The demand for plasticizers, flame retardants, and stabilizers is growing with the increasing demand for plastics in packaging.

APAC is expected to be the largest plastic additives market during the forecast period, in terms of value and volume.

The APAC comprises major emerging nations such as China and India. Hence, the scope for the development of most industries is high in this region. The plastic additives market is growing significantly and offers opportunities for various manufacturers. The APAC region constitutes approximately 61.0% of the world's population, and the manufacturing and processing sectors are growing rapidly in the region. The APAC is the largest plastic market with China being the major market which is expected to grow significantly. The rising disposable incomes and rising standards of living in emerging economies in the APAC are the major drivers for this market.

The increasing population in the region accompanied with development of new technologies and products are projected to make this region an ideal destination for the growth of the plastic additives market. However, establishing new plants, implementing new technologies, and creating a value supply chain between raw material providers and manufacturing industries in the emerging regions of the APAC are expected to be a challenge for industry players as there is low urbanization and industrialization. Booming automotive, consumer goods and packaging sectors and advances in process manufacturing are some of the key drivers for the market in the APAC. Countries such as India and China are expected to witness high growth in the plastic additives market due to the increasing demand from the automotive industry.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities In Plastic Additives Market

4.2 Plastic Additives Market Size, By Region

4.3 APAC: Plastic Additives Market, By Application And Country, 2020

4.4 Plastic Additives Market Size, By Application

4.5 Plastic Additives Market Size, By Plastic Type Vs Region

4.6 Plastic Additives Market Attractiveness

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Replacement Of Conventional Materials By Plastics

5.2.1.2 Reusable Property Of Plastics

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Stringent Government Regulations Governing The Plastic Industry

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Cost-Effectiveness And Commercialization Of Plastics

5.2.3.2 Increased Usage Of Plastics In Packaging Applications

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Effects Of Plastic On The Environment

5.3 Technology Overview

5.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.5 Macroeconomic Indicators

5.5.1 GDP Trends And Forecast Of Major Economies

5.6 Covid-19 Impact

5.6.1 Introduction

5.6.2 Covid-19 Health Assessment

5.6.3 Covid-19 Economic Assessment

5.6.3.1 Covid-19 Impact On The Economy - Scenario Assessment

5.7 Impact Of Covid-19: Customer Analysis

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Supply Chain Analysis

6.1.1 Raw Materials

6.1.2 Manufacturing Of Plastic Additives

6.1.3 Distribution

6.1.4 End Users

6.2 Shift In Revenue Streams Due To Megatrends In End-Use Industries

6.3 Connected Markets: Ecosystem

6.4 Plastic Additives Market: Realistic, Pessimistic, Optimistic, And Non-Covid-19 Scenario

6.4.1 Non-Covid-19 Scenario

6.4.2 Optimistic Scenario

6.4.3 Pessimistic Scenario

6.4.4 Realistic Scenario

6.5 Average Selling Price

6.6 Case Studies

6.6.1 Volvo Cars Aim For 25 Percent Recycled Plastics From 2025

6.6.2 Lyondellbasell To Use Plastic Waste-Derived Raw Material To Produce Polymers

6.6.3 BASF Joins Digital Watermark Initiative For Efficient Recycling Of Packaging Materials

6.7 Trade Data Statistics

6.7.1 Import Scenario

6.7.2 Export Scenario

6.8 Regulatory Landscape

6.8.1 Regulations Related To Plastic Additives

6.9 Patent Analysis

6.9.1 Approach

6.9.2 Document Type

6.9.3 Jurisdiction Analysis

6.9.4 Top Applicants

7 Plastic Additives Market, By Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Plasticizers

7.2.1 Increasing Manufacture Of Pvc In Developing Regions To Drive The Market

7.2.2 Phthalate

7.2.3 Non-Phthalate

7.3 Stabilizers

7.3.1 Growing Packaging Industry To Drive The Market

7.3.2 Uv Stabilizers

7.3.3 Antioxidants

7.3.4 Others

7.3.4.1 Heat Stabilizers

7.3.4.2 Light Stabilizers

7.4 Flame Retardants

7.4.1 Stringent Fire Safety Rules In Developed Regions To Increase The Demand

7.4.2 Halogenated Flame Retardants

7.4.2.1 Brominated Flame Retardants

7.4.2.2 Chlorinated Flame Retardants

7.4.3 Halogen-Free Flame Retardants

7.4.3.1 Phosphorus

7.4.3.2 Aluminum Trihydroxide (ATH)

7.4.3.3 Nitrogen

7.5 Impact Modifiers

7.5.1 Growing Demand From Automotive Industry To Drive The Market

7.6 Blowing Agents

7.6.1 Global Shift Towards Electric Vehicles To Increase The Demand

7.7 Nucleating Agents

7.7.1 High Demand From Consumer Goods Application To Drive The Market

7.8 Others

7.8.1 Pharmaceutical And Medical Industry To Drive The Market

7.8.2 Antimicrobial

7.8.3 Antistatic Agents

7.8.4 Fillers

8 Plastic Additives Market, By Plastic Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Commodity Plastics

8.2.1 High Demand For Consumer Goods In Developing Countries To Drive The Market

8.2.2 Polyethylene (PE)

8.2.3 Polypropylene (PP)

8.2.4 Polystyrene (PS)

8.2.5 Polyphenylene Ethers (PPE)

8.3 Engineering Plastic

8.3.1 Growing Automotive Sector Across The Globe To Increase The Use Of Plastic Additives

8.3.2 Polyamides (PA)

8.3.3 Thermoplastic Polyesters

8.3.4 Polycarbonate (PC)

8.3.5 Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

8.3.6 Polyacetal

8.3.7 Others

8.4 High-Performance Plastics

8.4.1 Stringent Regulations In Developed Regions For Lightweight Vehicles To Drive The Market

8.4.2 High Performance Polyamides (HPPA)

8.4.3 Polyphenylene Sulfide (PPS)

8.4.4 Liquid Crystal Polymers (LCP)

8.4.5 Polyimide (PI)

9 Plastic Additives Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Packaging

9.2.1 Growing Population In Developing Economies To Drive The Demand In Packaging Application

9.2.2 Film Wraps

9.2.3 Plastic Bags

9.2.4 Industrial & Household Chemical Containers

9.3 Consumer Goods

9.3.1 High Demand From Personal Care And Cosmetic Industry To Increase The Demand

9.3.2 Electronics And Electronic Components

9.3.3 Food Storage Containers

9.3.4 Personal Care Products

9.4 Construction

9.4.1 Impact Of Covid-19 Pandemic To Slower The Demand During Forecast Period

9.4.2 Doors

9.4.3 Roofing

9.4.4 Flooring

9.4.5 Piping

9.5 Automotive

9.5.1 Increased Use Of Plastic Molded Parts To Drive Growth Of The Market

9.5.2 Air Dams

9.5.3 Car Bumpers

9.5.4 Rocker Panels

9.5.5 Consoles

9.6 Others

9.6.1 High Demand From Pharmaceutical And Medical Sector To Increase The Demand

9.6.2 Pharmaceutical And Medical

9.6.3 Sports Equipment

10 Plastic Additives Market, By Region

11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Market Evaluation Framework

11.3 Strategies Adopted By Key Players

11.3.1 Overview Of Strategies Adopted By Key Plastic Additive Manufacturers

11.4 Market Share Analysis

11.4.1 Ranking Of Key Market Players, 2020

11.4.2 Market Share Of Key Players

11.4.2.1 BASF SE

11.4.2.2 The Dow Chemical Company

11.4.2.3 Evonik Industries Ag

11.4.2.4 Nouryon

11.4.2.5 Lanxess Ag

11.5 Revenue Analysis Of Top Five Players

11.6 Company Product Footprint Analysis

11.7 Company Evaluation Matrix (Tier 1)

11.7.1 Stars

11.7.2 Emerging Leaders

11.8 Start-Up/Smes Evaluation Matrix

11.8.1 Responsive Companies

11.8.2 Dynamic Companies

11.8.3 Starting Blocks

11.9 Competitive Situation And Trends

11.9.1 New Product Launches

11.9.2 Deals

11.9.3 Other Developments

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Major Players

12.1.1 Songwon Industrial Co., Ltd.

12.1.2 Albemarle Corporation

12.1.3 BASF SE

12.1.4 Clariant Ag

12.1.5 The Dow Chemical Company

12.1.6 Nouryon

12.1.7 Lanxess Ag

12.1.8 Evonik Industries Ag

12.1.9 Kaneka Corporation

12.1.10 Covestro Ag

12.2 Other Market Players

12.2.1 Adeka Corporation

12.2.2 PMC Group Inc.

12.2.3 Astra Polymers Compounding Co. Ltd.

12.2.4 Baerlocher Group

12.2.5 Performance Additives

12.2.6 Grafe Advanced Polymers Gmbh

12.2.7 Milliken & Company

12.2.8 Avient Corporation

12.2.9 Sabo S.P.A.

12.2.10 Sakai Chemical Industry Co. Ltd.

12.2.11 Broadview Technologies Inc.

12.2.12 Valtris Specialty Chemicals

12.2.13 Argus Additive Plastics Gmbh

12.2.14 Synergy Polymer Additives

12.2.15 Ampacet Corporation

13 Adjacent & Related Markets

14 Appendix

