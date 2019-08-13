Global Plastic Caps and Closures Industry
Aug 13, 2019, 10:10 ET
Plastic Caps and Closures market worldwide is projected to grow by US$14.2 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 4.5%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Screw-On Caps, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$22.6 Billion by the year 2025, Screw-On Caps will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.
While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$572.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Screw-On Caps will reach a market size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.
Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Amcor Ltd. (Australia); Aptargroup, Inc. (USA); Bericap GmbH Co. & KG (Germany); Berry Global Group, Inc. (USA); Cap & Seal (Indore) Pvt. Ltd. (India); Caprite Australia Pty., Ltd. (Australia); Caps & Closures Pty Ltd (Australia); Closure Systems International, Inc. (USA); Coral Products Plc (United Kingdom); Crown Holdings Group (USA); Hicap Closures Co., Ltd. (China); MJS Packaging (USA); O.Berk Company LLC (USA); Pano Cap Canada Ltd. (Canada); Phoenix Closures, Inc. (USA); Plastic Closures Ltd. (United Kingdom); RPC Group PLC (United Kingdom); Shreeji Prepacks (India) Pvt. Ltd. (India); Silgan Holdings, Inc. (USA); United Caps Luxembourg S.A. (Luxembourg)
PLASTIC CAPS AND CLOSURES MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Global Competitor Market Shares
Plastic Caps and Closures Competitor Market Share Scenario
Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025
Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment
Screw-On Caps (Product Type) Global Competitor Market Share
Positioning for 2019 & 2025
Dispensing Caps (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key
Players: 2019 & 2025
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: Plastic Caps and Closures Global Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 2: Plastic Caps and Closures Global Retrospective Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 3: Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 4: Screw-On Caps (Product Type) World Market by
Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 5: Screw-On Caps (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 6: Screw-On Caps (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of
Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 7: Dispensing Caps (Product Type) Potential Growth MARKETs Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 8: Dispensing Caps (Product Type) Historic Market
Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017
Table 9: Dispensing Caps (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown
by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 10: Other Product Types (Product Type) Geographic Market
Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025
Table 11: Other Product Types (Product Type) Region Wise
Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to
2017
Table 12: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share
Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 13: Beverages (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 14: Beverages (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 15: Beverages (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 16: Food (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 17: Food (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 18: Food (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by
Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 19: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Sales Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018
through 2025
Table 20: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales
in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017
Table 21: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Global Market Share
Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 22: Personal & Homecare (End-Use) Global Opportunity
Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 23: Personal & Homecare (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis
in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 24: Personal & Homecare (End-Use) Percentage Share
Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS
2025
Table 25: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$
Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 26: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in
US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017
Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across
Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures
US Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share (in %) by Company:
2019 & 2025
Screw-On Caps (Product Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of
Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025
Dispensing Caps (Product Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %)
in the US: 2019 & 2025
Table 28: United States Plastic Caps and Closures Market
Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018
to 2025
Table 29: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in the United States
by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 30: United States Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 31: United States Plastic Caps and Closures Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 32: Plastic Caps and Closures Historic Demand Patterns in
the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 33: Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share Breakdown in
the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CANADA
Table 34: Canadian Plastic Caps and Closures Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 35: Canadian Plastic Caps and Closures Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 36: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Canada:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 37: Canadian Plastic Caps and Closures Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 38: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Canada:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 39: Canadian Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
JAPAN
Table 40: Japanese Market for Plastic Caps and Closures: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the period 2018-2025
Table 41: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Japan: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 42: Japanese Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Plastic
Caps and Closures in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 44: Japanese Plastic Caps and Closures Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 45: Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share Shift in Japan
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
CHINA
Table 46: Chinese Plastic Caps and Closures Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 47: Plastic Caps and Closures Historic Market Analysis in
China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 48: Chinese Plastic Caps and Closures Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 49: Chinese Demand for Plastic Caps and Closures in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 50: Plastic Caps and Closures Market Review in China in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 51: Chinese Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures
European Plastic Caps and Closures Market: Competitor Market
Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025
Screw-On Caps (Product Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in
Europe: 2019 & 2025
Dispensing Caps (Product Type) Market Share (in %) of Major
Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025
Table 52: European Plastic Caps and Closures Market Demand
Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025
Table 53: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Europe: A
Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 54: European Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share Shift
by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 55: European Plastic Caps and Closures Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 56: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Europe in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 57: European Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 58: European Plastic Caps and Closures Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 59: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 60: European Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
FRANCE
Table 61: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in France by Product
Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period
2018-2025
Table 62: French Plastic Caps and Closures Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 63: French Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 64: Plastic Caps and Closures Quantitative Demand
Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 65: French Plastic Caps and Closures Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 66: French Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
GERMANY
Table 67: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Germany: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 68: German Plastic Caps and Closures Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 69: German Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 70: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Germany: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 71: German Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Retrospect
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 72: Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share Distribution
in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ITALY
Table 73: Italian Plastic Caps and Closures Market Growth
Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 74: Plastic Caps and Closures Historic Market Analysis in
Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 75: Italian Plastic Caps and Closures Market by Product
Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 76: Italian Demand for Plastic Caps and Closures in US$
Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 77: Plastic Caps and Closures Market Review in Italy in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 78: Italian Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED KINGDOM
Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Plastic Caps and Closures:
Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by
Product Type for the period 2018-2025
Table 80: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in the United
Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type
for the Period 2009-2017
Table 81: United Kingdom Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for
Plastic Caps and Closures in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 83: United Kingdom Plastic Caps and Closures Market in
US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 84: Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share Shift in the
United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SPAIN
Table 85: Spanish Plastic Caps and Closures Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 86: Spanish Plastic Caps and Closures Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 87: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Spain: Percentage
Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 88: Spanish Plastic Caps and Closures Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 89: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Spain:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 90: Spanish Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russian Plastic Caps and Closures Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 92: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Russia by Product
Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 93: Russian Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 94: Russian Plastic Caps and Closures Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 95: Plastic Caps and Closures Historic Demand Patterns in
Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 96: Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share Breakdown in
Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Plastic Caps and Closures Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2018-2025
Table 98: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Rest of Europe in
US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 99: Rest of Europe Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 100: Rest of Europe Plastic Caps and Closures Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 101: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Rest of Europe:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 102: Rest of Europe Plastic Caps and Closures Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Plastic Caps and Closures Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 104: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Asia-Pacific:
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share
Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 106: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Asia-Pacific by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 107: Asia-Pacific Plastic Caps and Closures Historic MARKET Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 108: Asia-Pacific Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 109: Plastic Caps and Closures Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 110: Asia-Pacific Plastic Caps and Closures Historic MARKET Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 111: Asia-Pacific Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
AUSTRALIA
Table 112: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Australia:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 113: Australian Plastic Caps and Closures Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 114: Australian Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 115: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Australia:
Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use
for the Period 2018-2025
Table 116: Australian Plastic Caps and Closures Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 117: Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share Distribution
in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
INDIA
Table 118: Indian Plastic Caps and Closures Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 119: Indian Plastic Caps and Closures Historic Market
Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 120: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in India:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 121: Indian Plastic Caps and Closures Market Quantitative
Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 122: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in India:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 123: Indian Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SOUTH KOREA
Table 124: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 125: South Korean Plastic Caps and Closures Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 126: Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 127: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in South Korea:
Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 128: South Korean Plastic Caps and Closures Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 129: Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share Distribution
in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC
Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Plastic Caps and
Closures: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million
by Product Type for the period 2018-2025
Table 131: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Rest of
Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2009-2017
Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Plastic Caps and Closures MARKET Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts
for Plastic Caps and Closures in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018
to 2025
Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Plastic Caps and Closures MARKET in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 135: Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share Shift in Rest
of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
LATIN AMERICA
Table 136: Latin American Plastic Caps and Closures Market
Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025
Table 137: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Latin America in
US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the
Period 2009-2017
Table 138: Latin American Plastic Caps and Closures Market
Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,
and 2025
Table 139: Latin American Plastic Caps and Closures Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 140: Plastic Caps and Closures Historic Market Analysis
in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 141: Latin American Plastic Caps and Closures Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 142: Latin American Demand for Plastic Caps and Closures
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 143: Plastic Caps and Closures Market Review in Latin
America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 144: Latin American Plastic Caps and Closures Market
Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ARGENTINA
Table 145: Argentinean Plastic Caps and Closures Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:
2018-2025
Table 146: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Argentina in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 147: Argentinean Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 148: Argentinean Plastic Caps and Closures Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 149: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Argentina:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 150: Argentinean Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
BRAZIL
Table 151: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Brazil by
Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 152: Brazilian Plastic Caps and Closures Historic Market
Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 153: Brazilian Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 154: Plastic Caps and Closures Quantitative Demand
Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 155: Brazilian Plastic Caps and Closures Historic Market
Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 156: Brazilian Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share
Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and
2025
MEXICO
Table 157: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Mexico: Recent
Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product
Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 158: Mexican Plastic Caps and Closures Historic Market
Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 159: Mexican Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 160: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Mexico: Annual
Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the
Period 2018-2025
Table 161: Mexican Plastic Caps and Closures Market in
Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 162: Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share Distribution
in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF LATIN AMERICA
Table 163: Rest of Latin America Plastic Caps and Closures MARKET Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product
Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 164: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Rest of Latin
America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 165: Rest of Latin America Plastic Caps and Closures MARKET Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 166: Rest of Latin America Plastic Caps and Closures
Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 167: Plastic Caps and Closures Historic Demand Patterns
in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for
2009-2017
Table 168: Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share Breakdown in
Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
MIDDLE EAST
Table 169: The Middle East Plastic Caps and Closures Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:
2018-2025
Table 170: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in the Middle East
by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 171: The Middle East Plastic Caps and Closures Market
Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025
Table 172: The Middle East Plastic Caps and Closures Market
Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to
2025
Table 173: The Middle East Plastic Caps and Closures Historic MARKET by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017
Table 174: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in the Middle East:
Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,
2019, and 2025
Table 175: The Middle East Plastic Caps and Closures Market
Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to
2025
Table 176: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in the Middle East:
Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by
End-Use for 2009-2017
Table 177: The Middle East Plastic Caps and Closures Market
Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IRAN
Table 178: Iranian Market for Plastic Caps and Closures: Annual
Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type
for the period 2018-2025
Table 179: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Iran: Historic
Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2009-2017
Table 180: Iranian Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share
Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Plastic
Caps and Closures in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 182: Iranian Plastic Caps and Closures Market in US$
Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 183: Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share Shift in Iran
by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
ISRAEL
Table 184: Israeli Plastic Caps and Closures Market Estimates
and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025
Table 185: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Israel in US$
Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period
2009-2017
Table 186: Israeli Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 187: Israeli Plastic Caps and Closures Addressable Market
Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025
Table 188: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Israel:
Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for
the Period 2009-2017
Table 189: Israeli Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share
Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
SAUDI ARABIA
Table 190: Saudi Arabian Plastic Caps and Closures Market
Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period
2018-2025
Table 191: Plastic Caps and Closures Historic Market Analysis
in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017
Table 192: Saudi Arabian Plastic Caps and Closures Market by
Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and
2025
Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Plastic Caps and Closures
in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 194: Plastic Caps and Closures Market Review in Saudi
Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 195: Saudi Arabian Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share
Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
UNITED ARAB EMIRATES
Table 196: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 197: United Arab Emirates Plastic Caps and Closures
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:
2009-2017
Table 198: Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 199: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in the United Arab
Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$
Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 200: United Arab Emirates Plastic Caps and Closures
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 201: Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share Distribution
in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
REST OF MIDDLE EAST
Table 202: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Rest of Middle
East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million
by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025
Table 203: Rest of Middle East Plastic Caps and Closures
Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:
2009-2017
Table 204: Rest of Middle East Plastic Caps and Closures Market
Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 205: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Rest of Middle
East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by
End-Use for the Period 2018-2025
Table 206: Rest of Middle East Plastic Caps and Closures Market
in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017
Table 207: Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share Distribution
in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
AFRICA
Table 208: African Plastic Caps and Closures Market Estimates
and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025
Table 209: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Africa by
Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 210: African Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share
Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
Table 211: African Plastic Caps and Closures Latent Demand
Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025
Table 212: Plastic Caps and Closures Historic Demand Patterns
in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017
Table 213: Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share Breakdown in
Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025
IV. COMPETITION
AMCOR
APTARGROUP
BERICAP HOLDING GMBH
BERRY GLOBAL GROUP
CAP & SEAL (INDORE) PVT.
CAPRITE AUSTRALIA PTY.
CAPS & CLOSURES PTY
CLOSURE SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL
CORAL PRODUCTS PLC
CROWN HOLDINGS GROUP
HICAP CLOSURES
MJS PACKAGING
O.BERK COMPANY
PANO CAP CANADA
PHOENIX CLOSURES
PLASTIC CLOSURES
RPC GROUP PLC
SHREEJI PREPACKS (INDIA) PVT.
SILGAN HOLDINGS
UNITED CAPS LUXEMBOURG S.A.
V. CURATED RESEARCH
