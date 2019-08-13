Global Plastic Caps and Closures Industry

NEW YORK, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ --

Plastic Caps and Closures market worldwide is projected to grow by US$14.2 Billion, guided by a compounded growth of 4.5%. Staying on top of trends is essential for decision makers to leverage this emerging opportunity. The report addresses this very need and provides the latest scoop on all major market segments. Screw-On Caps, one of the segments analyzed and sized in this study, displays the potential to grow at over 4.9%. The shifting dynamics supporting this growth makes it critical for businesses in this space to keep abreast of the changing pulse of the market. Poised to reach over US$22.6 Billion by the year 2025, Screw-On Caps will bring in healthy gains adding significant momentum to global growth.

Read the full report:

https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799371/?utm_source=PRN

While global megatrends sweeping through the market influence the primary direction of growth, regional markets are swayed by more granular locally unique business drivers. Representing the developed world, the United States will maintain a 3.9% growth momentum. Within Europe, which continues to remain an important element in the world economy, Germany will add over US$572.6 Million to the region's size and clout in the next 5 to 6 years. Over US$1.8 Billion worth of projected demand in the region will come from other emerging Eastern European markets. In Japan, Screw-On Caps will reach a market size of US$1.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. As the world's second largest economy and the new game changer in global markets, China exhibits the potential to grow at 6.6% over the next couple of years and add approximately US$3.7 Billion in terms of addressable opportunity for the picking by aspiring businesses and their astute leaders. Presented in visually rich graphics are these and many more need-to-know quantitative data important in ensuring quality of strategy decisions, be it entry into new markets or allocation of resources within a portfolio. Several macroeconomic factors and internal market forces will shape growth and development of demand patterns in emerging countries in Asia-Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East. All research viewpoints presented are based on validated engagements from influencers in the market, whose opinions supersede all other research methodologies.

Competitors identified in this market include, among others, Amcor Ltd. (Australia); Aptargroup, Inc. (USA); Bericap GmbH Co. & KG (Germany); Berry Global Group, Inc. (USA); Cap & Seal (Indore) Pvt. Ltd. (India); Caprite Australia Pty., Ltd. (Australia); Caps & Closures Pty Ltd (Australia); Closure Systems International, Inc. (USA); Coral Products Plc (United Kingdom); Crown Holdings Group (USA); Hicap Closures Co., Ltd. (China); MJS Packaging (USA); O.Berk Company LLC (USA); Pano Cap Canada Ltd. (Canada); Phoenix Closures, Inc. (USA); Plastic Closures Ltd. (United Kingdom); RPC Group PLC (United Kingdom); Shreeji Prepacks (India) Pvt. Ltd. (India); Silgan Holdings, Inc. (USA); United Caps Luxembourg S.A. (Luxembourg)

Read the full report:

https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799371/?utm_source=PRN

PLASTIC CAPS AND CLOSURES MARKET ANALYSIS, TRENDS, AND FORECASTS, JULY 2019

CONTENTS

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Plastic Caps and Closures Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Global Competitor Market Shares by Segment

Screw-On Caps (Product Type) Global Competitor Market Share

Positioning for 2019 & 2025

Dispensing Caps (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of Key

Players: 2019 & 2025

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Plastic Caps and Closures Global Market Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 2: Plastic Caps and Closures Global Retrospective Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 3: Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies Worldwide: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 4: Screw-On Caps (Product Type) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 5: Screw-On Caps (Product Type) Historic Market Analysis

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 6: Screw-On Caps (Product Type) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 7: Dispensing Caps (Product Type) Potential Growth MARKETs Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 8: Dispensing Caps (Product Type) Historic Market

Perspective by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009 to 2017

Table 9: Dispensing Caps (Product Type) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 10: Other Product Types (Product Type) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2018 to 2025

Table 11: Other Product Types (Product Type) Region Wise

Breakdown of Global Historic Demand in US$ Million: 2009 to

2017

Table 12: Other Product Types (Product Type) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 13: Beverages (End-Use) Demand Potential Worldwide in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 14: Beverages (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 15: Beverages (End-Use) Share Breakdown Review by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 16: Food (End-Use) Worldwide Latent Demand Forecasts in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 17: Food (End-Use) Global Historic Analysis in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 18: Food (End-Use) Distribution of Global Sales by

Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 19: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Sales Estimates and

Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2018

through 2025

Table 20: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Analysis of Historic Sales

in US$ Million by Region/Country for the Years 2009 to 2017

Table 21: Pharmaceuticals (End-Use) Global Market Share

Distribution by Region/Country for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 22: Personal & Homecare (End-Use) Global Opportunity

Assessment in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 23: Personal & Homecare (End-Use) Historic Sales Analysis

in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 24: Personal & Homecare (End-Use) Percentage Share

Breakdown of Global Sales by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS

2025

Table 25: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Worldwide Sales in US$

Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 26: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Historic Demand Patterns in

US$ Million by Region/Country: 2009-2017

Table 27: Other End-Uses (End-Use) Market Share Shift across

Key Geographies: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES MARKET Facts & Figures

US Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Screw-On Caps (Product Type) Market Share Analysis (in %) of

Leading Players in the US for 2019 & 2025

Dispensing Caps (Product Type) Competitor Revenue Share (in %)

in the US: 2019 & 2025

Table 28: United States Plastic Caps and Closures Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018

to 2025

Table 29: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in the United States

by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 30: United States Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 31: United States Plastic Caps and Closures Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 32: Plastic Caps and Closures Historic Demand Patterns in

the United States by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 33: Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share Breakdown in

the United States by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CANADA

Table 34: Canadian Plastic Caps and Closures Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 35: Canadian Plastic Caps and Closures Historic Market

Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 36: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 37: Canadian Plastic Caps and Closures Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 38: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Canada:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 39: Canadian Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

JAPAN

Table 40: Japanese Market for Plastic Caps and Closures: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type

for the period 2018-2025

Table 41: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Japan: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 42: Japanese Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 43: Japanese Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Plastic

Caps and Closures in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 44: Japanese Plastic Caps and Closures Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 45: Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share Shift in Japan

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

CHINA

Table 46: Chinese Plastic Caps and Closures Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 47: Plastic Caps and Closures Historic Market Analysis in

China in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 48: Chinese Plastic Caps and Closures Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 49: Chinese Demand for Plastic Caps and Closures in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 50: Plastic Caps and Closures Market Review in China in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 51: Chinese Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

EUROPE MARKET Facts & Figures

European Plastic Caps and Closures Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Screw-On Caps (Product Type) Market Share (in %) by Company in

Europe: 2019 & 2025

Dispensing Caps (Product Type) Market Share (in %) of Major

Players in Europe: 2019 & 2025

Table 52: European Plastic Caps and Closures Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025

Table 53: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Europe: A

Historic Market Perspective in US$ Million by Region/Country

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 54: European Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share Shift

by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 55: European Plastic Caps and Closures Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 56: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Europe in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 57: European Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 58: European Plastic Caps and Closures Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 59: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 60: European Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

FRANCE

Table 61: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in France by Product

Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the Period

2018-2025

Table 62: French Plastic Caps and Closures Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 63: French Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 64: Plastic Caps and Closures Quantitative Demand

Analysis in France in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 65: French Plastic Caps and Closures Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 66: French Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

GERMANY

Table 67: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Germany: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 68: German Plastic Caps and Closures Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 69: German Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 70: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Germany: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 71: German Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Retrospect

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 72: Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share Distribution

in Germany by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ITALY

Table 73: Italian Plastic Caps and Closures Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 74: Plastic Caps and Closures Historic Market Analysis in

Italy in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 75: Italian Plastic Caps and Closures Market by Product

Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 76: Italian Demand for Plastic Caps and Closures in US$

Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 77: Plastic Caps and Closures Market Review in Italy in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 78: Italian Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED KINGDOM

Table 79: United Kingdom Market for Plastic Caps and Closures:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Product Type for the period 2018-2025

Table 80: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in the United

Kingdom: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type

for the Period 2009-2017

Table 81: United Kingdom Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 82: United Kingdom Demand Estimates and Forecasts for

Plastic Caps and Closures in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 83: United Kingdom Plastic Caps and Closures Market in

US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 84: Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share Shift in the

United Kingdom by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SPAIN

Table 85: Spanish Plastic Caps and Closures Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 86: Spanish Plastic Caps and Closures Historic Market

Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 87: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Spain: Percentage

Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 88: Spanish Plastic Caps and Closures Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 89: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Spain:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 90: Spanish Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

RUSSIA

Table 91: Russian Plastic Caps and Closures Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 92: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Russia by Product

Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 93: Russian Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 94: Russian Plastic Caps and Closures Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 95: Plastic Caps and Closures Historic Demand Patterns in

Russia by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 96: Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share Breakdown in

Russia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF EUROPE

Table 97: Rest of Europe Plastic Caps and Closures Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2018-2025

Table 98: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Rest of Europe in

US$ Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 99: Rest of Europe Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 100: Rest of Europe Plastic Caps and Closures Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 101: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Rest of Europe:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 102: Rest of Europe Plastic Caps and Closures Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 103: Asia-Pacific Plastic Caps and Closures Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 104: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Asia-Pacific:

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Region/Country for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 105: Asia-Pacific Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share

Analysis by Region/Country: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 106: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Asia-Pacific by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 107: Asia-Pacific Plastic Caps and Closures Historic MARKET Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 108: Asia-Pacific Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 109: Plastic Caps and Closures Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Asia-Pacific in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 110: Asia-Pacific Plastic Caps and Closures Historic MARKET Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 111: Asia-Pacific Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

AUSTRALIA

Table 112: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Australia:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 113: Australian Plastic Caps and Closures Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 114: Australian Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 115: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Australia:

Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use

for the Period 2018-2025

Table 116: Australian Plastic Caps and Closures Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 117: Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share Distribution

in Australia by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

INDIA

Table 118: Indian Plastic Caps and Closures Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 119: Indian Plastic Caps and Closures Historic Market

Review by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 120: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in India:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 121: Indian Plastic Caps and Closures Market Quantitative

Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 122: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in India:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 123: Indian Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SOUTH KOREA

Table 124: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 125: South Korean Plastic Caps and Closures Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 126: Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 127: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in South Korea:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 128: South Korean Plastic Caps and Closures Historic MARKET Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 129: Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share Distribution

in South Korea by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 130: Rest of Asia-Pacific Market for Plastic Caps and

Closures: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Product Type for the period 2018-2025

Table 131: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Rest of

Asia-Pacific: Historic Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2009-2017

Table 132: Rest of Asia-Pacific Plastic Caps and Closures MARKET Share Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 133: Rest of Asia-Pacific Demand Estimates and Forecasts

for Plastic Caps and Closures in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018

to 2025

Table 134: Rest of Asia-Pacific Plastic Caps and Closures MARKET in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 135: Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share Shift in Rest

of Asia-Pacific by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

LATIN AMERICA

Table 136: Latin American Plastic Caps and Closures Market

Trends by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2018-2025

Table 137: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Latin America in

US$ Million by Region/Country: A Historic Perspective for the

Period 2009-2017

Table 138: Latin American Plastic Caps and Closures Market

Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Region/Country: 2009, 2019,

and 2025

Table 139: Latin American Plastic Caps and Closures Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 140: Plastic Caps and Closures Historic Market Analysis

in Latin America in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 141: Latin American Plastic Caps and Closures Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 142: Latin American Demand for Plastic Caps and Closures

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 143: Plastic Caps and Closures Market Review in Latin

America in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 144: Latin American Plastic Caps and Closures Market

Share Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ARGENTINA

Table 145: Argentinean Plastic Caps and Closures Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type:

2018-2025

Table 146: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Argentina in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 147: Argentinean Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 148: Argentinean Plastic Caps and Closures Addressable MARKET Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 149: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Argentina:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 150: Argentinean Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

BRAZIL

Table 151: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Brazil by

Product Type: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 152: Brazilian Plastic Caps and Closures Historic Market

Scenario in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 153: Brazilian Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 154: Plastic Caps and Closures Quantitative Demand

Analysis in Brazil in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 155: Brazilian Plastic Caps and Closures Historic Market

Review in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 156: Brazilian Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share

Analysis: A 17-Year Perspective by End-Use for 2009, 2019, and

2025

MEXICO

Table 157: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Mexico: Recent

Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by Product

Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 158: Mexican Plastic Caps and Closures Historic Market

Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 159: Mexican Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 160: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Mexico: Annual

Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use for the

Period 2018-2025

Table 161: Mexican Plastic Caps and Closures Market in

Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 162: Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share Distribution

in Mexico by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 163: Rest of Latin America Plastic Caps and Closures MARKET Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product

Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 164: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Rest of Latin

America by Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 165: Rest of Latin America Plastic Caps and Closures MARKET Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 166: Rest of Latin America Plastic Caps and Closures

Latent Demand Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 167: Plastic Caps and Closures Historic Demand Patterns

in Rest of Latin America by End-Use in US$ Million for

2009-2017

Table 168: Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share Breakdown in

Rest of Latin America by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

MIDDLE EAST

Table 169: The Middle East Plastic Caps and Closures Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country:

2018-2025

Table 170: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in the Middle East

by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 171: The Middle East Plastic Caps and Closures Market

Share Breakdown by Region/Country: 2009, 2019, and 2025

Table 172: The Middle East Plastic Caps and Closures Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to

2025

Table 173: The Middle East Plastic Caps and Closures Historic MARKET by Product Type in US$ Million: 2009-2017

Table 174: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in the Middle East:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Product Type for 2009,

2019, and 2025

Table 175: The Middle East Plastic Caps and Closures Market

Quantitative Demand Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to

2025

Table 176: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in the Middle East:

Summarization of Historic Demand Patterns in US$ Million by

End-Use for 2009-2017

Table 177: The Middle East Plastic Caps and Closures Market

Share Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IRAN

Table 178: Iranian Market for Plastic Caps and Closures: Annual

Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type

for the period 2018-2025

Table 179: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Iran: Historic

Sales Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2009-2017

Table 180: Iranian Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share

Analysis by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 181: Iranian Demand Estimates and Forecasts for Plastic

Caps and Closures in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 182: Iranian Plastic Caps and Closures Market in US$

Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 183: Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share Shift in Iran

by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

ISRAEL

Table 184: Israeli Plastic Caps and Closures Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018-2025

Table 185: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Israel in US$

Million by Product Type: A Historic Review for the Period

2009-2017

Table 186: Israeli Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 187: Israeli Plastic Caps and Closures Addressable Market

Opportunity in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018-2025

Table 188: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Israel:

Summarization of Historic Demand in US$ Million by End-Use for

the Period 2009-2017

Table 189: Israeli Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share

Analysis by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

SAUDI ARABIA

Table 190: Saudi Arabian Plastic Caps and Closures Market

Growth Prospects in US$ Million by Product Type for the Period

2018-2025

Table 191: Plastic Caps and Closures Historic Market Analysis

in Saudi Arabia in US$ Million by Product Type: 2009-2017

Table 192: Saudi Arabian Plastic Caps and Closures Market by

Product Type: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2009, 2019, and

2025

Table 193: Saudi Arabian Demand for Plastic Caps and Closures

in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 194: Plastic Caps and Closures Market Review in Saudi

Arabia in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 195: Saudi Arabian Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share

Breakdown by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

Table 196: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 197: United Arab Emirates Plastic Caps and Closures

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:

2009-2017

Table 198: Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 199: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in the United Arab

Emirates: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$

Million by End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 200: United Arab Emirates Plastic Caps and Closures

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 201: Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share Distribution

in United Arab Emirates by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

REST OF MIDDLE EAST

Table 202: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Rest of Middle

East: Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million

by Product Type for the Period 2018-2025

Table 203: Rest of Middle East Plastic Caps and Closures

Historic Market Analysis in US$ Million by Product Type:

2009-2017

Table 204: Rest of Middle East Plastic Caps and Closures Market

Share Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 205: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Rest of Middle

East: Annual Sales Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by

End-Use for the Period 2018-2025

Table 206: Rest of Middle East Plastic Caps and Closures Market

in Retrospect in US$ Million by End-Use: 2009-2017

Table 207: Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share Distribution

in Rest of Middle East by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

AFRICA

Table 208: African Plastic Caps and Closures Market Estimates

and Projections in US$ Million by Product Type: 2018 to 2025

Table 209: Plastic Caps and Closures Market in Africa by

Product Type: A Historic Review in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 210: African Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share

Breakdown by Product Type: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

Table 211: African Plastic Caps and Closures Latent Demand

Forecasts in US$ Million by End-Use: 2018 to 2025

Table 212: Plastic Caps and Closures Historic Demand Patterns

in Africa by End-Use in US$ Million for 2009-2017

Table 213: Plastic Caps and Closures Market Share Breakdown in

Africa by End-Use: 2009 VS 2019 VS 2025

IV. COMPETITION

AMCOR

APTARGROUP

BERICAP HOLDING GMBH

BERRY GLOBAL GROUP

CAP & SEAL (INDORE) PVT.

CAPRITE AUSTRALIA PTY.

CAPS & CLOSURES PTY

CLOSURE SYSTEMS INTERNATIONAL

CORAL PRODUCTS PLC

CROWN HOLDINGS GROUP

HICAP CLOSURES

MJS PACKAGING

O.BERK COMPANY

PANO CAP CANADA

PHOENIX CLOSURES

PLASTIC CLOSURES

RPC GROUP PLC

SHREEJI PREPACKS (INDIA) PVT.

SILGAN HOLDINGS

UNITED CAPS LUXEMBOURG S.A.

V. CURATED RESEARCH

Read the full report:

https://www.reportlinker.com/p05799371/?utm_source=PRN

About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

Contact Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001

SOURCE Reportlinker

Related Links

http://www.reportlinker.com

