Global Plastic Caps and Closures Market 2018-2023 with Berry Group, Crown Holding, AptarGroup, Amcor, Coral Products, Closure Systems International, BERICAP, Silgan Holdings & RPC Dominating

The research projects that the plastic caps and closures market size will grow from USD 40.52 Billion in 2018 to USD 51.67 Billion by 2023, at a projected CAGR of 4.99%.

The plastic caps and closures market is expected to witness high growth as a result of the growing end-use industry such as beverages and healthcare as well as the rising concerns about product quality and safety.

The segmentation for this report is based on product type, technology, raw material, container type, end-use sector, and region. On the basis of product type, screw-on caps are projected to form the fastest-growing type in the plastic caps and closures market as it is lightweight, cost-effective, can be tamper-evident, and can be used to package various types of products from to different industries.

Plastic caps and closures have witnessed extensive traction for the packaging of bottled water, carbonated soda drinks, and non-carbonated soda drinks.

Plastic caps and closures are used in various industries, and their utility includes maintaining the quality of the products, increasing the shelf life of the commodity, and keeping the products fresh. These are some of the main reasons which have led to the increase in their share in the packaging industry. The beverages segment is projected to have the largest market share and dominate the plastic caps and closures market from 2018 to 2023. Pharmaceuticals is the next application to play a key role in changing the plastic caps and closures landscape and grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The beverages industry, for a long time, has been the major contributor to the rising demand for plastic caps and closures.

Asia Pacific is projected to have the largest market share and dominate the plastic caps and closures market from 2018 to 2023. This region offers potential growth opportunities, as developing countries such as China and India are projected to be emerging markets, making it the fastest-growing market for plastic caps and closures. The growth of the plastic caps and closures market in this region is propelled by factors such as the growth of the beverage, healthcare, and personal care products industry. Also, the growing population and economic development are other factors driving the market.

Factors such as stringent regulations in the plastic caps and closures industry as well as growing demand for substitutes such as blister packs act as a restraint for the growth of the market. The global market for plastic caps and closures is dominated by players such as Berry Group (US) Crown Holding (US), AptarGroup (US), Amcor (Australia), Coral Products (UK), Closure Systems International (US), BERICAP (Germany), Silgan Holdings (US), RPC Group (UK).

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Plastic Caps & Closure Market

4.2 Plastic Caps and Closures Market, By Product Type

4.3 Plastic Caps and Closures Market, By Technology

4.4 Plastic Caps and Closures Market, By Conatiner Type

4.5 Plastic Caps and Closures Market, By Raw Material

4.6 Plastic Caps and Closures Market, By End-Use Sector

4.7 Plastic Caps and Closures Market: Regional Snapshot



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in Demand for Bottled Water

5.2.1.2 Need for Convenience and Concerns About Product Safety & Security

5.2.1.3 Product Differentiation & Branding and Decreasing Package Sizes

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Development of Substitutes

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Emerging Economies

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Matured Markets in Developed Regions



6 Plastic Caps and Closures Market, By Product Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Screw-On Caps

6.3 Dispensing Caps

6.4 Others



7 Plastic Caps and Closures Market, By Container Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Plastic

7.3 Glass



8 Plastic Caps and Closures Market, By Technology

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Injection Molding

8.3 Compression Molding

8.4 Post-Mold Tamper-Evident Band



9 Plastic Caps and Closures Market, By Raw Material

9.1 Introduction

9.2 HDPE (Polyethylene)

9.3 LDPE (Polyethylene)

9.4 PP (Polypropylene)

9.5 Others



10 Plastic Caps and Closures Market, By End-Use Sector

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Beverages

10.3 Food

10.4 Pharmaceuticals

10.5 Personal & Homecare

10.6 Others



11 Plastic Caps and Closures Market, By Region



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 Overview

12.2 Competitive Scenario

12.2.1 Expansions & Investments

12.2.2 Mergers & Acquisitions

12.2.3 Agreements, Contracts, and Strategic Alliances

12.2.4 New Product and Technology Launches



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Berry Global

13.2 Amcor

13.3 Crown Holdings

13.4 Silgan Holdings

13.5 RPC Group

13.6 Bericap

13.7 Aptargroup

13.8 Closure Systems International

13.9 Coral Products

13.10 O.Berk Company, LLC

13.11 Additional Companies

13.11.1 United Caps

13.11.2 Caps & Closures Pty Ltd

13.11.3 Caprite Australia Pty. Ltd

13.11.4 Pano Cap (Canada) Limited

13.11.5 Plastic Closures Limited

13.11.6 Cap & Seal Pvt. Ltd

13.11.7 Phoenix Closures

13.11.8 Alupac India

13.11.9 Hicap Closures

13.11.10 MJS Packaging



