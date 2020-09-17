Global Plastic Decking Market to 2024: Increase in Demand for Low-Maintenance Building Products

DUBLIN, Sept. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plastic Decking Market Report: Trends, Forecast, and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The future of the plastic decking market looks promising with opportunities in the residential and non-residential sector. The global plastic decking market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 11% from 2019 to 2024. The major growth drivers for this market are rising construction industry, development of innovative products, and increase in demand for low-maintenance building products.



Some of the plastic decking companies profiled in this report include UPM Kymmene, Universal Forest Products, Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies, Fiberon, Azek, Certainteed Corporation, Duralife Decking and Railing Systems, Green Bay Decking, and Tamko.



Some of the features of 'Global Plastic Decking Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis' include:

Market size estimates: Global plastic decking market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by segments and region.

Segmentation analysis: Global market size by material type, composite type, construction type, end use sector, and region.

Regional analysis: Global plastic decking market breakdown by North America , Europe , Asia Pacific , and the Rest of the World.

, , , and the Rest of the World. Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for plastic decking in the global plastic decking market.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, plastic decking in the global plastic decking market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:



Q.1. What are some of the most promising potential, high-growth opportunities for the global plastic decking market by material type (HDPE, LDPE, PP, PVC, and others (PS and PET), composite type (capped composite and uncapped composite), construction type (new and repairs and remodeling), end-use sector (residential and non-residential), and region ( North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and ROW)?

, , , and ROW)? Q.2. Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3. Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4. What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the plastic decking market?

Q.5. What are the business risks and threats to the plastic decking market?

Q.6. What are emerging trends in this plastic decking market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7. What are some changing demands of customers in the plastic decking market?

Q.8. What are the new developments in the plastic decking market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9. Who are the major players in this plastic decking market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10. What are some of the competitive products and processes in this plastic decking area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11. What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in plastic decking market?

Scope of the Report



By Material Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

HDPE

LDPE

PP

PVC

Others

By Composite Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Capped Composite

Uncapped Composite

By Construction Type [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

New

Repairs & Remodeling

By End-Use Sector [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

Residential

Non-Residential

By Region [$M shipment analysis for 2013-2024]:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Rest of the World

Brazil

Company Profiles of Leading Players



UPM Kymmene

Universal Forest Products

Advanced Environmental Recycling Technologies

Fiberon

Azek

Certainteed Corporation

Duralife Decking and Railing Systems

Green Bay Decking

Tamko Building Products

