Global Plastic Decking Strategic Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $8.3 Billion by 2030 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.3% CAGR

The "Plastic Decking - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Composite Decking Market to Reach $8.3 Billion by 2030

The global market for Composite Decking estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Capped, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.2% CAGR and reach US$6.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Uncapped segment is estimated at 10.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.3% CAGR

The Composite Decking market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.6% and 10.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10% CAGR.

Select Competitors

What`s New?

  • Special discussions on the global economic climate and market sentiment
  • Coverage on global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares
  • Market presence analysis across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial
  • Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
  • Access to digital archives and trademarked research platform
  • Complimentary updates for one year
  • Access to curated YouTube video transcripts of market sentiments shared by CEOs, domain experts and market influencers via interviews, podcasts, press statements and event keynotes

MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • World Market Trajectories
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
  • Plastic Decking - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 110 Featured)

  • Cardinal Health, Inc.
  • Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A.
  • Certain Teed Corporation
  • Armstrong World Industries, Inc.
  • CRH PLC
  • Creative Composites Group
  • AZEK Building Products, Inc.
  • Cali Bamboo LLC
  • Deceuninck NV
  • Cardinal Building Products
  • DuraLife Decking & Railing Systems
  • Club Hosue Decking
  • Dekorators,Inc.
  • Can Supply Wholesale Limited
  • Blue Sky Carpentry

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/4crka2

