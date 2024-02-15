Global Plastic Decking Strategic Industry Report 2024: Market to Reach $8.3 Billion by 2030 - U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.3% CAGR

DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Plastic Decking - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Composite Decking Market to Reach $8.3 Billion by 2030



The global market for Composite Decking estimated at US$3.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$8.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.9% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Capped, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 11.2% CAGR and reach US$6.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Growth in the Uncapped segment is estimated at 10.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.2 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.3% CAGR



The Composite Decking market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.2 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 8.6% and 10.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10% CAGR.



Select Competitors

