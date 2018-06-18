Global Plastic Films Market 2018-2022 - Increasing Demand for Specialty Films and High-Performance Polymers

DUBLIN, June 18, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Plastic Films Market 2018-2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Plastic Films Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.96% during the period 2018-2022.
Global Plastic Films Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of plastic films made of materials such as PE, BOPP, and BOPET.
The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increased use of LLDPE over other forms of PE. The global plastic films market is experiencing increased use of LLDPE in comparison to LDPE because of its flexibility. LLDPE has improved mechanical strength, conformability, and excellent optical strength.
According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increased demand for barrier packaging. Barrier packaging is gaining popularity in the form of flexible plastic films in various end-user industries such as food pharmaceuticals, automotive, and textile.
Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the increasing competition due to high fragmentation of market. The local players have raised the bar by offering innovative solutions at lower prices than international players, leading to intense competition in the market.
Market Trends
- Increased use of LLDPE over other forms of PE
- Advanced recycling technologies and programs for reducing plastic waste
- Increasing demand for specialty films and high-performance polymers
Key vendors
- AEP Industries
- Amcor
- Berry Global
- Jindal Poly Films
- RPC Group
- Sealed Air
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Market Landscape
Part 05: Market Sizing
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Market Segmentation By Materials
Part 08: Customer Landscape
Part 09: Regional Landscape
Part 10: Decision Framework
Part 11: Drivers And Challenges
Part 12: Market Trends
Part 13: Vendor Landscape
Part 14: Vendor Analysis
Part 15: Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/423vtw/global_plastic?w=5
