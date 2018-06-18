Global Plastic Films Market 2018-2022 - Increasing Demand for Specialty Films and High-Performance Polymers

The Global Plastic Films Market to grow at a CAGR of 5.96% during the period 2018-2022.

Global Plastic Films Market 2018-2022, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the use of plastic films made of materials such as PE, BOPP, and BOPET.

The latest trend gaining momentum in the market is the increased use of LLDPE over other forms of PE. The global plastic films market is experiencing increased use of LLDPE in comparison to LDPE because of its flexibility. LLDPE has improved mechanical strength, conformability, and excellent optical strength.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is the increased demand for barrier packaging. Barrier packaging is gaining popularity in the form of flexible plastic films in various end-user industries such as food pharmaceuticals, automotive, and textile.

Further, the report states that one of the major factors hindering the growth of this market is the increasing competition due to high fragmentation of market. The local players have raised the bar by offering innovative solutions at lower prices than international players, leading to intense competition in the market.

Market Trends



Increased use of LLDPE over other forms of PE

Advanced recycling technologies and programs for reducing plastic waste

Increasing demand for specialty films and high-performance polymers



Key vendors

AEP Industries

Amcor

Berry Global

Jindal Poly Films

RPC Group

Sealed Air

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive Summary



Part 02: Scope Of The Report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Market Landscape



Part 05: Market Sizing



Part 06: Five Forces Analysis



Part 07: Market Segmentation By Materials



Part 08: Customer Landscape



Part 09: Regional Landscape



Part 10: Decision Framework



Part 11: Drivers And Challenges



Part 12: Market Trends



Part 13: Vendor Landscape



Part 14: Vendor Analysis



Part 15: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/423vtw/global_plastic?w=5



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/global-plastic-films-market-2018-2022---increasing-demand-for-specialty-films-and-high-performance-polymers-300667770.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

